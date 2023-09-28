The Gabber Guide to Ghouls, Ghosts, and Goodies

It’s fall in Florida! And just because our breeze isn’t exactly crisp and our leaves are… still green, mostly… doesn’t mean Floridians don’t know how to celebrate this special season! The Gabber Newspaper’s guide will help you fill your trick-or-treat bag with autumnal experiences, which range from spooky, to sweet, to spirited (literally!).

Tampa Bay Halloween Events October 1-7

Ghost Stories Multimedia show capturing the spooky spirit and tale-telling tendencies of the Fall season. Florida CraftArt, 501 Central Ave., St. Petersburg. Sept. 1-Oct. 21. 727-821-7391, floridacraftart.org.

Boo String Art A spooky take on Gulfport Public Library’s monthly adult craft: Participants will use wood, nails, and embroidery floss to create a Halloween sign. Registration required. Gulfport Public Library, 5501 28th Ave. S., Gulfport. Oct. 4. 727-893-1074 , mygulfport.us/gpl.

Hocus Focus Kids and grownups alike will enjoy the more-creative-than-creepy Erie Eyeball scavenger hunt at St. Pete’s premier immersive arts experience. The Fairgrounds St. Pete, 2606 Fairfield Ave. S., St. Petersburg. Oct. 5-Nov. 6. fairgrounds.art.

Nightsweat A ritzy girls’ weekend organized by a canceled celebrity housewife goes hilariously wrong when it gets swept up in the hunt for the Berkshire Strangler in this comic thriller. freeFall Theatre, 60999 Central Ave., St. Petersburg. Oct. 6-Nov. 5. 727-498-5205, freefalltheatre.com.

Spirit Messages with Elissa Wilds Join Florida Medium Elissa Wilds as she connects with your loved ones on the “other side,” bringing messages of hope and healing. Catherine Hickman Theater, 5501 27th Ave. S., Gulfport. Oct. 7. unityofgulfport.org.

St. Pete Pier Fall Festival Welcome Fall the St. Pete way – with live music, family-friendly activities, and food. Then roam the rustically charming pumpkin patch and pick the perfect gourd to take home! Pumpkin Patch is open Oct. 7-15. 600 Second Ave. NE, St. Petersburg. Oct. 7-8. stpetefallfest.com.

FEARville A haunted hayride, a haunted house, and the Oddville Circus of the Strange and Macabre are just a few of the features you’ll find at DK Farms & Gardens’ Halloween spectacular, best for visitors 14 years and up. Come back during the day for pony rides, a pumpkin patch, and more all-ages autumnal fun. DK Farms & Gardens, 1750 Lake Ave. SE, Largo. Oct. 12-14, 20-21, 27-28, & 31. 727-348-0818, dkfarmsandgardens.com/fall

Hauntizaar The original Halloween and Day of the Dead Indie Art Market in the Tampa Bay Area. Creepy vendors, weird wares, and tarot card readings. The Studio@620, 620 First Ave. S., St. Petersburg. Oct. 14. 727-895-6620, thestudioat620.org.

Candlelight St. Petersburg: Halloween Classics. Hear your favorite fright tunes – from Danse Macabre to Thriller to the theme song from Stranger Things – played by the Listeso String Quartet by candlelight. First Baptist Church, 1900 Gandy Blvd. N., St. Petersburg. Oct. 14. feverup.com.

Halloween Golf Tournament Come tee up for this spook-tacular scramble tournament. Proceeds from this year’s tournament will benefit the Treasure Island Madeira Beach Hand Up Committee, serving the food insecure in Pinellas County. Bardmoor Golf & Tennis, 8001 Cumberland Road, Seminole. Oct. 13. 727-360-4121, timbchamber.org/golf-tournament.

Scary Reads, Silly Pumpkins, and Haunted History

Secluded Cabin Sleeps Six Tombolo Books presents a new book club for lovers of the Bay Area’s favorite thriller writer, Lisa Unger! Meet up with other fans and hear the author discuss her newest title. Tickets required, and include refreshments and a copy of the book. Coastal Creative, 2201 First Ave. S., St. Petersburg. Oct. 19. 727-755-9456, tombolobooks.com.

Gulfport Beach Bazaar Pumpkin Contest Bring your gourd of choice, your carving tools, stencils, and paints, and get ready to compete! Prizes will be given for spookiest, best painted, most creative, and kids’ category pumpkins. Snacks will be served! Gulfport Beach Bazaar, 3115 Beach Blvd. S., Gulfport. Oct 20. 727-381-8548, facebook.com/GulfportBeachBazaar

Gulfport Haunted Walking Tour Discover the shady side of our sunny little village as you visit Gulfport’s most haunted sites on this delightfully spooky walking tour. Gulfport History Museum, 5301 28th Ave. S, Gulfport. Oct. 20, 24, and 29. gulfporthistoricalsociety.org.

Gulfport Beach Bazaar Halloween Pet Costume Contest All domestic animals are welcome to compete in this furrr-ightening competition. Owners, too – there’s a pet/owner look-alike contest! Cost to enter is a $10 donation to benefit Gulfport Get Rescued. Gulfport Beach Bazaar, 3115 Beach Blvd. S., Gulfport. Oct. 21. 727-381-8548, facebook.com/GulfportBeachBazaar.

Toddlers, Trunks, and Screams

Toddler Storytime Spook-tacular Littles and their bigs are welcome for Halloween-themed stories, songs, and movement followed by trick-or-treating around the library. Don’t forget your costume! Storytime sessions begin at 10:15 a.m. and 11:00 a.m. Gulfport Public Library, 5501 28th Ave. S., Gulfport. Oct. 26. 727-893-1074, mygulfport.us/gpl

Trunk or Treat The City of St. Pete Beach brings trunk or treating to Horan Park. Don’t forget the costumes! Horan Park, 7701 Boca Ciega Dr., St. Pete Beach. Oct. 26. 727-367-2735, stpetebeach.org.

I Put A Spell On You Sara DelBeato, Ann Morrison, Ericka Womack, and Resident Music Director Michael Raabe bring you an evening of covers and monster mash-ups of your favorite Halloween inspired hits. Simply mesmerizing! freeFall Theatre, 60999 Central Ave., St. Petersburg. Oct.27. 727-498-5205, freefalltheatre.com.

Field of Screams TASCO’s Halloween tradition returns with a “Beyond the Bayou” theme. Embark on an immersive journey through an eerie landscape of twisted gardens, murky waters, and haunting legends. Pinellas Pioneer Settlement at Boyd Hill Nature Preserve, 3010 31st St. S., St. Petersburg. Oct. 27-29 & 31. 727-892-5060, stpeteparksrec.org/fieldofscreams

Trails, Witches, and Baby Boofest

Trick or Treat Trail Treasure Island offers a howling good time for little ghouls and goblins, including a costume contest, interactive entertainers, goody bags, trick-or-treating, inflatables, and more. Treasure Bay Golf, Tennis, & Recreation Center, 10315 Paradise Blvd., Treasure Island. Oct. 28. 727-547-4575, timbchamber.org.

Halloween Bash Join your Gulfport neighbors for a trunk-or-treat, games, costume contest, and haunted house. Gulfport Recreation Center, 5730 Shore Blvd. S., Gulfport. Oct. 28. 727-893-1068, mygulfport.us/recreation/rec.

Witches of Gulfport Parade and Dance Grab your pointy hat and broom and fly off to downtown Gulfport for the sixth annual gathering of local witches, ghouls, and goblins. Parade begins at 6:15 p.m. at Drunken Taco and ends with a rousing dance and costume contest at Tiki Bar & Grill. Tiki Bar & Grill, 5519 Shore Blvd. S., Gulfport. Oct. 28. facebook.com/events/2459806454177706.

Halloween on Central St. Petersburg’s largest open-air Halloween event features 130 Tampa Bay makers, food trucks, and small businesses – plus candy stations; witch walk and dance; strolling skeletons; and kid crafts! Central Avenue between MLK (9th) Street and 31st Street, St. Petersburg. Oct. 29. halloweenoncentral.com.

Babytime Boofest Make an adorable footprint ghost with your little ones 2 years and younger (older siblings also welcome). Gulfport Public Library, 5501 28th Ave. S., Gulfport. Oct. 31. 727-893-1074, mygulfport.us/gpl.

