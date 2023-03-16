From Mar. 16-22, things to do in Gulfport, the beaches, and beyond include St. Patrick’s Day parties, lectures, free films, and more.

Mar. 16-22 Things To Do: St. Patrick’s Day

Friday, March 17-Sunday, March 19

St. Patrick’s Weekend Spend St. Patrick’s Day weekend with friends at Mastry’s Brewing by the beach. Celebrate with their food and beer specials. Enjoy live music from performers such as Gruvas on Friday, DJ Norton and The Gearz on Saturday, and Chris Manings on Sunday. Mastry’s Brewing Co., 7701 Blind Pass Rd., St. Pete Beach. 12 p.m.-11 p.m. 727-202-8045, mastrysbrewingco.com

Friday, Mar. 17

Irish Dinner + a Show Here’s your chance to experience traditional Irish cuisines, drinks, and an Irish song open mic night. Some of these Irish dishes include Irish beef & Guinness stew, colcannon (a mashed potato with cabbage and bacon), Scotch Eggs, and Irish soda bread. Sit back and enjoy people try to sing their favorite Irish tunes or modern pop with an Irish twist to it. North End Taphouse + Kitchen, 2908 1/2 Beach Blvd. S., Gulfport. 5 p.m.-12 a.m. 727-290-9682, thenorthendtaphouse.com

O’Maddy’s Waterfront Party The annual daylong celebration returns, with the restaurant’s tried-and-true corned beef, cabbage, and green beer menu. The party starts at 10 a.m. with live music, including Pred Shredz (11 a.m.-1 p.m.), Pete & Dean & Dennis (1-4 p.m.), Horses Wild (4-6 p.m.), and Hornet Toads (6-10 p.m.). O’Maddy’s, 5405 Shore Blvd. S., Gulfport. 10 a.m.-10 p.m. 727-323-8643, omaddys.com.

Paddy Fest Jameson Irish Whiskey and the City of St. Petersburg presents Paddy Fest, an all-day celebration. Eat Irish food, play Celtic games, and check out Celtic art and attire. Watch March Madness games and enjoy live entertainment from Chad McDonald, First Of The Day, Gilleoghan Irish Step Dancers, Guinness Lake,Lucid Druid, Jimmy Bragg, Mac Tier, My 3 Kilts, Stormbringer, and World Champion Dunedin Pipe Band. Williams Park, 350 2nd Ave. N., St. Petersburg. 10 a.m.-10 p.m. paddyfeststpete.com

All Shook Up Elvis fans, you’re going to want to see this! All Shook Up is a musical that uses the music of Elvis to tell the story of a small midwestern town. The town comes to life after a handsome motorcyclist with a guitar on his back arrives. St. Petersburg City Theatre, 4025 31st St. S., St. Petersburg. Mar. 17-26: Fri.-Sat., 7:30 p.m.; Sun., 2 p.m. $12-$30. 727-866-1973, spcitytheatre.org

NOPE! Jordan Peele fans will love this! Have an afternoon watching the sci-fi horror film Nope with some friends. A man and his sister witness something sinister in the skies above their inland California horse ranch. Meanwhile, their neighbor tries to profit off the mysterious phenomenon. St. Pete Beach Public Library, 365 73rd Ave., St. Pete Beach. 2 p.m. 727-363-9238, spblibrary.com

Saturday, March 18-Sunday, March 19

Artist Studio Tours Art in the ‘Wood’ explores the art and culture of Historic Kenwood. Experience 21 exhibits from 30 artists on this self-guided tour. Enjoy work of ceramics, sculptures, jewelry, photography, mixed multi-media, fine art paintings, and performing art. Watch some live demos, talk with artists, and learn about their creative processes. Kenwood Gables, 2801 7th Ave. N., St. Petersburg. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. kenwoodartistenclave.org

Saturday, March 18

Clam Bayou Cleanup Join Keep Pinellas Beautiful and Gulfport Grassroots for a community cleanup of Clam Bayou Nature Park. Volunteer to remove litter from this park and/or locations throughout Pinellas for the day. Wear closed-toed shoes, bring a reusable water bottle, and the organizers provide cleaning supplies. Clam Bayou Nature Park, 29th Ave. S. & Miriam St. S. Gulfport. 9 a.m.-12 p.m. 727-893-7441, eventbrite.com

Health & Wellness Gulfport’s Health & Wellness Expo returns, bigger and better. Receive free health screenings, watch demonstrations, and taste healthy food. Learn about your health, legal information, insurance providers, assisted living options, and recreational activities. Gulfport Casino, 5500 Shore Blvd. S., Gulfport. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. 727-893-1244, gulfportseniorfoundation.org

Kid’s Literacy Festival Spend a day full of reading and fun with your kids at the 11th annual literacy festival. Have a blast with the bounce houses, puppet shows, face painting, free books, and poetry readings. All the proceeds benefit the James Weldon Johnson Community Library. 1059 18th Ave. S., St. Petersburg. 10:30 a.m.-4 p.m. 727-893-7113, fojbl.org

Sunday, March 19

Volunteer Opportunity Make a difference in someone’s life. Come to Menorah Life’s volunteer info session and learn how to provide high-quality care to residents at this nonprofit nursing center. The volunteer opportunities include wheelchair transportation, resident visitations, and much more. Samson Nursing Center, 255 59th St. N., St. Petersburg. 10:30 a.m. 727-302-3729, menorahlife.org

Jazz For Lunch Enjoy jazz by the beach. Le Jazz Trio features some of Tampa Bay’s best jazz musicians. This jazz group plays a combination of styles and feels that everyone will love. If you consider yourself a jazz enthusiast, you won’t want to miss this afternoon performance. Boulevard Burgers & Taphouse, 5905 Gulf Blvd., St. Pete Beach. 11:30 a.m.-2:30 pm. 727-201-4906, blvdburgers.com

Social Justice Story The Leif Nissen Social Justice Lecture Series presents author Saket Soni of The Great Escape: A True Story of Forced Labor and Immigrant Dreams in America. Soni’s book takes us into the lives of immigrant workers in the United States. Hear more about one of the largest human trafficking cases in twenty-first-century American history and the heroic journey for justice. Stay for Q&A and a light dinner after. Temple Beth-El, 400 Pasadena Ave. S., St. Petersburg. 4:30 p.m. 727-347-6136, templebeth-el.com

Tuesday, March 21

Yoga in the Garden End your day with a peaceful yoga session surrounded by nature. Join instructor Casey Jones for this month’s yoga theme: Warriors of Change. You learn to focus on courage, flexibility, and strength through breath work, movement, and sound. Sign up online and pay what you want; this is a donation-based class. The Herb Scoop Shop, 140 49th St. S., St Petersburg. 6 p.m. 651-252-7654, bbycooperative.com

Wednesday, March 22

My Verse, My Voice Get your creative juices flowing at My Verse, My Voice. Join Sara Ries Dziekonski from Keep St. Pete Lit with a pen and notebook to unleash your creative side. Learn writing techniques you’ve always wanted to try. Call to reserve your spot. Gulfport Senior Center, 5501 27th Ave. S., Gulfport. 10:30 a.m. 727-893-5657