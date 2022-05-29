Gulfport, St. Pete Seed Libraries a Growing Trend

When I was a teacher, one of my favorite projects was growing seedlings with my fourth graders. My scientist of a boyfriend came over to my house one day, arms overloaded with cardboard boxes filled with tiny cups of soil. He’d ordered sprout seeds and, after planting some in his own garden, donated the rest to my class.

This was a special class full of kiddos who inspired me with their kindness, forgiveness, and hope every day. But when the pandemic happened, it caused tension in the first months of the school year. It took an adjustment, and projects were key.

Growing seeds together breathed life into our classroom, creating a bond we desperately needed.

I’m not the first person to realize the benefits of gardening: A quick Google search of “COVID garden” returns nearly two-and-a-half billion results. People have found a way to reconnect with the earth. Even amateurs are attempting to grow a plant or two.

The idea of a seed library is simple: Just like checking out a book, library card holders visit the athenaeum’s seed section and make a small selection (usually three packs maximum). Next, they bring their seed packets to the checkout desk. Librarians take inventory so they can keep the right seeds in stock.

Bonus: With these new libraries, the product does not need to be returned.

Eckerd College Library in St. Pete and the Gulfport Food Forest are successful examples in The Gabber’s coverage area. The Gulfport Public Library has a seed library, too, although with the departure of Cailey Klasson, who managed the library, the library doesn’t have anyone to currently oversee it. The library also has great success with their gardening events, including monthly visits from The Garden Grampa, who uses hands-on activities to educate kids in grades K – 5 for an hour about gardening, growing and sustainability.

Seed libraries help people learn about the various types of vegetables, flowers, and herbs that grow well in their climate. The seed section of libraries also have pamphlets and information on growing: When, where, and how each seed grows best.

Checking out seeds from the local library helps promote biodiversity, as most store-bought seeds get grown by from four major companies. Seed libraries also add to the diversity of your dinner table: Eckerd College offers seeds to the hybrid melon that was developed by Biology professor Liza Conrad and her group of student researchers.

Working with seeds is like working with fourth graders: They always look so cute and tiny at first. Then, time passes and there are the inevitable growing pains. The seeds grow frustrated with us for not knowing how to better care for their incredibly specific and delicate needs; we grow frustrated with the seeds for needing something that takes so much work for us to learn how to give.

But each day, we learn; we continue to grow together. And each day, a new sun rises and gives us hope once more.