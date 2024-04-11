Gulfport, St. Pete Things To Do April 11-17

Here are the April 11-17 things to do in Gulfport, Tampa Bay beaches, and beyond. Events include Pinellas Pepper Fest, Tampa Bay Blues Festival, and Senior Hall of Fame.

Thursday, April 11-Sunday, April 14

The Nature of Art Explore the ways humans use art to understand our environment. The Nature of Art shows the relationship human have with nature and demonstrates our role within the world. Museum of Fine Arts St. Petersburg, 255 Beach Dr. NE, St. Petersburg. Thurs.,-Sat., 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sun., 12-5 p.m. 727-896-2667, mfastpete.org.

Disney’s Beauty and the Beast in the Park American Stage performs this Disney favorite in the great outdoors. Demens Landing Park, Bayshore Drive SE & Second Avenue SE, St. Petersburg. 7:30 p.m. $28-43. 727-823-7529, americanstage.org.

Two One-Act Shows Lonestar & Laundry and Bourbon shows the life of a one-horse, Texas town. Women are drunk during the day and the men are drunk at night. Laundry and Bourbon tells the women’s story and Lonestar shares the men’s perspective. The Off-Central, 2260 First Ave. S., St. Petersburg. Thurs., 7:30 p.m.; Fri.-Sat., 8 p.m.; Sun., 3 p.m. $20-35. 727-202-7019, theoffcentral.com.

Sugar Sand Festival Admire the art of sand sculpting at the Sugar Sand Festival. Explore the craziest sand creations and watch these world-renowned artists at work. Enjoy live music, fireworks, street performers, and classes. Buy tickets ahead of time online. Pier 60, 1 Causeway Blvd., Clearwater Beach. Thurs. & Sun.., 10 a.m.-9 p.m.; Fri.-Sat., 10 a.m.-10 p.m. $14-70. 727-403-0517, sugarsandfestival.com.

Thursday, April 11

Poet Laureate Readings For National Poetry Month, read with Gulfport’s 2024 Poet Laureate Christa Fairbrother. She is an award-winning author with poetry focusing on the everyday life of women, living with chronic illness, and Florida. Gulfport Public Library, 5501 28th Ave. S., Gulfport. 6 p.m. 727-893-1074, mygulfport.evanced.info.

St. Pete Beach Trivia Night Test your trivial knowledge Thursday nights. Team up with your friends to answer fun questions from host Shriner. All are welcome to play to win first, second, and third place prizes. This includes a chance to win a free brew of your choice. Drink, eat, and play trivia. Mastry’s Brewing Co., 7701 Blind Pass Road, St. Pete Beach. 7 p.m. 727-202-8045, mastrysbrewingco.com.

South Pasadena Concert Enjoy a mixed variety of music from the South Pasadena Community Band. Bring your friends and family to this community concert. Donations appreciated, but not required (the musicians are all volunteers.) South Pasadena City Hall, 7047 Sunset Dr. S., South Pasadena. 7:30 p.m. 727-347-4171, southpasadenaband.com.

Friday, April 12-Sunday, April 14

Blues Fest Listen to the best of blues music at the Tampa Bay Blues Festival. Enjoy three days of great music, warm weather, and a waterfront view. Eat from food trucks and quench your thirst with local vendors. Vinoy Park, 701 Bayshore Dr. NE, St. Petersburg. Fri., 12:30-10 p.m.; Sat., 11:30 a.m.-10 p.m.; Sun., 1-10 p.m. $70-800. tampabaybluesfest.com.

Nollywood Dreams A laugh-out-loud romantic comedy follows a young Nigerian woman dreaming of becoming a huge star in the “Nollywood” film industry. freeFall Theatre, 6099 Central Ave., St. Petersburg. Apr. 12-May 12. Weds.-Fri., 7 p.m.; Sat., 2 & 7 p.m.; Sun., 2 p.m. $25-45. 727-498-5205; freefalltheatre.com.

Second Samuel Elderly Miss Gertrude dies, which lets loose dark secrets out in this Southern town. See what happens next in Second Samuel. St. Petersburg City Theatre, 4025 31st St. S., St. Petersburg. Fri.-Sat., 8 p.m.; Sun., 2 p.m. $20. 727-498-0697, ghostlightyc.org.

Friday, April 12

Artist Lecture Meet Louis Markoya, an artist and former Salvador Dalí protégé. Dive into the themes of his latest exhibit Imagine Deeper: Into and Beyond Your Dreams. After his lecture, hear Markoya answer questions from the crowd. Imagine Museum, 1901 Central Ave., St. Petersburg. 5 p.m. $20. 727-300-1700, imaginemuseum.com.

The Powell Brothers This spring concert series features The Powell Brothers. Set up your blankets and chairs with your friends and family. Check out the food, beer, wine, and other drinks available to purchase. Then, sit back and enjoy some live music. Horan Park, 7701 Boca Ciega Dr., St. Pete Beach. 7 p.m. 727-363-9246, spbrec.com.

Saturday, April 13-Sunday, April 14

Painfully Delicious Pinellas Pepper Fest returns for its 17th annual ultimate hot and spicy show. Tickle your tastebuds with all the sauces, salsas, marinades, and rubs. Enjoy live music and the unlimited food options for everyone, even if spicy isn’t your thing. England Brothers Park, 5010 81st Ave. N., Pinellas Park. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. facebook.com/PinellasPepperFest.

Saturday, April 13

Beyond the Beach Cleanup Join your neighbors and Gulfport Grassroots as they come together to keep our beach clean. Bags, pickers, and gloves supplied. Gulfport Beach Shelter #4, 5500 Shore Blvd. S., Gulfport. 9-11 a.m. 732-310-4932, facebook.com/gulfportgrassroots.

Baby Shower & Resource Fair The Gulfport Kiwanis Club offers baby and toddler supplies to mothers and families with children ages 5 and under at this annual Baby Shower and Resource Fair. Mothers have the chance to claim supplies for infants and toddlers, hear about baby health development information, and participate in raffle giveaways. Gulfport Neighborhood Center, 1617 49th St. S., Gulfport. 12-3 p.m. gulfportflkiwanis@gmail.com, mygulfport.us.

Fresh Squeezed Explore the work of six Florida-based artists at Fresh Squeezed: Emerging Artists in Florida. This Morean tradition gives selected visual artists resources to create new art for the community. Visit the exhibit April 13-June 27. Opening reception is April 13 from 5-8 p.m. Morean Arts Center, 719 Central Ave., St. Petersburg. Mon.-Sat., 10 a.m.-5 p.m. $20. 727-822-7872, moreanartscenter.org.

Sunday, April 14

Crafts and Drafts Enjoy an afternoon of crafts and drafts at Mastry’s. Create a beautiful mosaic work of art while drinking craft beers. Materials are provided. Choose your object, colored tiles, inspiration card, and have fun. Mastry’s Brewing Co., 7701 Blind Pass Road, St. Pete Beach. 12:30 p.m. $35-$69. 727-202-8045, eventbrite.com.

Gulfport Spring Concert Spend your Sunday evening with some live music. As part of Gulfport’s Spring concert, sit back and relax to sensational music from The New Horizons Jazz Band of Gulfport. Gulfport Casino Ballroom, 5500 Shore Blvd. S., Gulfport. 3 p.m. 727-893-1070.

Wednesday, April 17

Senior Hall of Fame Shine a light on those who volunteer to better their communities at the Senior Hall of Fame Awards Ceremony. The City of St. Petersburg recognizes senior volunteers who served the community through agriculture, animal rescue, education, music, nonprofits, wellness, and more. Mahaffey Theater, 400 First St. S., St. Petersburg. 5:30 p.m. 727-893-7101, stpeteparksrec.org.

Looking for more things to do April 11-17 in St. Pete and Gulfport? Check out The Gabber Newspaper’s full calendar of events.