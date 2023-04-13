Gulfport, St. Pete Things To Do April 13-19

From April 13-19, things to do in Gulfport, the beaches, and beyond include Tampa Bay Blues Fest, Floridania Fest, and SPCA Pet Walk.

Friday, April 14-Sunday, April 16

Tampa Bay Blues Fest Blues enthusiasts, you won’t want to miss this big event! Listen to some of the biggest names in blues music at the 28th annual Tampa Bay Blues Festival. Enjoy three days of great music, warm weather, and a waterfront view. Try some food, drinks, and more from local vendors. Buy tickets ahead of time online. Vinoy Waterfront Park, 701 Bayshore Dr. NE, St. Petersburg. 12-10 p.m. $60-800. 727-893-7441, tampabaybluesfest.com

Friday, April 14

Adult Spelling Bee Show off your un-bee-lievable spelling skills at the Literacy Council of St. Pete’s adult spelling bee fundraiser. Ten pre-registered teams of two to four adults attempt to spell words with varying degrees of difficulty. Register your team online ($120 registration fee) or buy a ticket ($15) if you’d prefer to watch for fun. Coastal Creative, 2201 1st Ave. S., St. Petersburg. 6 p.m. 727-452-9799, givebutter.com

Musical Entertainment Who doesn’t love a good dinner and a show? Good thing The Club at Treasure Island hosts Tampa Bay musicians weekly for guests. Enjoy singer-songwriter and guitarist Matt Walker as he performs his original music and unique covers to your favorite songs. The Club at Treasure Island, 400 Treasure Island Causeway, Treasure Island. 6-10 p.m. 727-367-4511, theclubti.com

Saturday, April 15-Sunday, April 16

Paper Shredding Fundraiser Shred paper and raise money! Bring paper to recycle and donate to the Louise Graham Regeneration Center which is a nonprofit organization providing employment to developmentally disabled adults. Help others in your community all with the simple act of shredding paper. Pass-a-Grille Beach Community Church, 107 16th Ave., St. Pete Beach. 9 a.m.-12 p.m. 727-360-5508, pagchurch.org

Saturday, April 15

Yard Sale Saturdays are all about yard sales! Spend your morning at the Lopez Community Yard Sale. This indoor and outdoor event features second-hand finds for sale such as household items, decorations, knick-knacks, and more. Buy your next favorite item here. Lopez Hall, 7177 58th St. N., Pinellas Park. 8 a.m.-1 p.m. 727-244-1341.

SPCA Pet Walk Get your furry friend’s leashes and start walking! Sign up to be a part of SPCA’s 32nd annual Pet Walk. All pets are welcome. Join on your own, or create a teams with co-workers, friends, family, and/or neighbors. Help raise money for all the animals in Tampa Bay. All participants who raise more than $25 receive a t-shirt and a goodie bag. North Straub Park, 400 Bayshore Dr. NE, St. Petersburg. 8 a.m.-12 p.m. 727-324-4999, spcatampabay.org

Floridania Fest Do you love Florida memorabilia? Stop by Floridania Fest to see the best Floridian collectors items. Check out items from 25 dealers of Florida vintage showcasing art, books, decor, postcards, and other souvenirs. Stay to hear from several Floridian authors selling and signing their books, including Bill DeYoung, Rick Kilby, and Cathy Salustri. Free admission for children 12 and under. Many vendors inside will only accept cash. Gulfport Casino Ballroom, 5500 Shore Blvd. S., Gulfport. 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m. $5. 727-893-1070, floridaattractionshistory.com

Arthritis Foundation Help fund research for arthritis by joining the Soiree by the Bay. This nautical-themed evening is a social event to raise money for Tampa Bay’s Arthritis Foundation. Hear stories from local Arthritis Foundation members, taste food from local eateries, and enjoy a waterfront view of Coffee Pot Bayou. St. Petersburg Woman’s Club, 40 Snell Isle Blvd. N.E., St. Petersburg. 6 p.m. 813-336-5435, my.onecause.com

Sunday, April 16

Gardens by the Sea Tour gardens, patios, and decks full of beautiful plants and flowers at the Gardens by the Sea Tour by the Pass-a-Grille Woman’s Club. Visit vendors showcasing awesome arts and crafts, plants, and flowers. Enjoy pulled pork sandwiches, desserts, live music, and dancing as well. Buy tickets online or at the event. Vina del Mar, 302 South Isle Dr., St. Pete Beach. 1-5 p.m. $10-15. eventbrite.com

Estrangement Support Group You are not alone if you feel family estrangement. No matter how they treat you, how you feel, and how you treat yourself, you are not alone in this situation. Talk with others in your position about your situation and learn how to cope at this family estrangement support group. 6161 9th St. N., Suite 102, St. Petersburg. 3 p.m. 727-798-5948

Spring Concert Spend your Sunday evening with some live music. As part of Gulfport’s Spring concert, sit back and relax to sensational music from The New Horizons Concert Band and Jazz Bands of Gulfport. Bring all your friends, family, and neighbors for a lovely performance. Gulfport Casino, 5500 Shore Blvd. S., Gulfport. 3 p.m. 727-893-1070

Benefit Concert One City Chorus hosts a concert to benefit the Woodson Warriors Scholarship Fund. This scholarship focuses on sending Black St. Petersburg students to colleges. By attending, you can help send someone to further their education. Two of the scholars from last year will speak at the concert. Allendale United Methodist Church, 3803 Haines Road N., St. Petersburg. 4 p.m. 727-527-6694, onecitychorus.org

Monday, April 17

Death Cafe Conversations Join the first annual Death Cafe presented by Eckerd College students. Professor Shovali and students in a “death and dying” class invite you to talk about death, with no agenda. Eat cake, drink coffee, and have an open-ended conversation about death with others. Email Professor Shovali to sign up (shovalte@eckerd.edu) Eckerd College, President’s Dining Room, 4200 54th Ave. S., St. Petersburg. 3:30-4:30 p.m. 727-864-7515.

Wednesday, April 19-Friday, April 21

Anastasia the Musical Watch the spectacular performance of Anastasia the musical. This student-led production by the PCCA tells the story of a brave young woman set on uncovering her past. This musical showcases the discovery of who you are and meant to be. Purchase tickets ahead of time. PCCA Gibbs High School Grande Theatre, 850 34th St. S., St. Petersburg. 7 p.m. $20. 727-893-5452, showtix4u.com

