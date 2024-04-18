Gulfport, St. Pete Things To Do April 18-24

Here are the April 18-24 things to do in Gulfport, Tampa Bay beaches, and beyond. Events include Disney dance party, french fries, and full moon beach yoga.

Thursday, April 18-Sunday, April 21

Nature Pix Exhibition Enter the captivating world of technology and art with Nature Pix by artist and designer Mikhail Mansion. Creative Pinellas, 12211 Walsingham Road, Largo. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 727-582-2172, creativepinellas.org.

Thursday, April 18

South Pasadena Yoga Here’s a chance for beginners to try yoga with veteran instructor Barbara Moeller. Learn the healing benefits of yoga through breathing techniques, poses, meditation, and deep relaxation. Bring a chair or a yoga mat. South Pasadena City Hall, 7047 Sunset Dr. S., South Pasadena. 9:30 a.m. 727-347-4171.

A Splash of Color Screening Watch a screening of A Splash of Color: Getting Black in the Water. This Tampa Bay film is about Black water advocacy. Hear more from water advocates, and the film’s director and filmmakers at the post-screening panel. Center for Health Equity, 2333 34th St. S., St. Petersburg. 6 p.m. 727-865-4650, meetatthecenter.org.

Friday, April 19

Spring for the Arts Celebrate equality through art with Creative Clay’s Spring for the Arts. The Iconic Landmarks Lost exhibit showcases artwork inspired by local landmarks of the past. Also enjoy food from Island Flavors and Tings, live painting, live music and theater performances, and a silent auction. Nova 535, 535 Dr M.L.K. Jr. St. N., St. Petersburg. 6-9 p.m. $125. 727-825-0515, creativeclay.org.

Florida Food History Learn about the history of Florida dining at Gulfport Arts and Heritage’s Weeds and Seeds lecture. Listen to Rachael Kangas, West Central & Central Region Director of the Florida Public Archaeology Network, talk about archeological research on how southwest Floridians ate 2,000 years ago. Gulfport History Museum, 5301 28th Ave. S., Gulfport. 7 p.m. 727-201-8687, gulfporthistoricalsociety.wildapricot.org.

Beaches: Saturday, April 20

Salty Sands Run Lace up for the Salty Sands Run. Run along the beach in the 5K, 10K, and 1-mile races. All proceeds benefit the Rotary Club of St. Petersburg’s Rotary Gives Backpacks program. North Beach at Fort De Soto Park, 3500 Pinellas Bayway S., Tierra Verde. 7 a.m. $25-55. 727-822-3277, sprotary.org.

Taste of IRB Spend your Saturday surrounded by great food, music, and fun at Taste of IRB. Enjoy food from restaurants in the area with various drink options. Bring chairs or blankets to watch live entertainment with friends. Chic-A-Si Park, Fourth Avenue North & Second Street, Indian Rocks Beach. 3-9 p.m. 727-595-4575, beachwelcomecenter.com.

Gulfport: Saturday, April 20

Free Trees in Gulfport The City of Gulfport has free trees for residents to take home. Encourage your friends, family, and neighbors to pick up a tree they can plant in their yards. Residents must provide a proof of residency. Gulfport Street Neighborhood Center, 1617 49th St. S., Gulfport. 9-11 a.m. 727-893-1092, mygulfport.us.

The Original Gulfport Walking Tour Every third Saturday, Gulfport Arts & Heritage proudly presents a walking tour that traces the creation of this small seaside city. Gulfport History Museum, 5301 28th Ave. S., Gulfport. 3 p.m. $15. 727-201-8687, gulfporthistoricalsociety.org.

St. Pete and Around: Saturday, April 20

Charity Golf Tournament Make a team for this charity golf tournament. This four-person scramble gives teams a golf cart, lunch, and swag. Winners receive prizes. All proceeds benefit the Holiday Isles Elks Lodge #1912 general funds and charities. Mainlands Golf Course, 9445 Mainlands Blvd. W., Pinellas Park. 7 a.m. $75 per person. 727-393-1545, holidayisleselks1912.org.

French Fry Fest Munch on the best fries in Pinellas at the St. Pete French Fry and Craft Beer Festival. Enjoy loads of fried food options and craft beers from Tampa Bay food trucks and vendors. Jam out to music from DJ Backbone. Albert Whitted Park, 480 Bayshore Dr. SE, St. Petersburg. 5 p.m. 727-893-7441, gulftobayfta.org.

CASA’s Nautical Nights Help end domestic violence with CASA’s largest spring fundraiser. Dress in your best nautical attire for CASA’s Nautical Nights Gala. Enjoy live music, live and silent auctions, a surf simulator, exotic birds, and a yacht rock after party. The Hilton Carillon, 950 Lake Carillon Dr., St. Petersburg. 6-10 p.m. $250. 727-895-4912, casapinellas.org.

Disney Throwback Party “T” as in Troy? No. “T” is for traveling back in time at the Be Our Guest dance party! We’re breaking free from the adult world. Heal your inner child with these Disney throwbacks of the ’90s and 2000s. Recreate the Cheetah Girls with your friends or live a double life as Hannah Montana. Dance your heart out to your childhood favorites. This is an 18+ event. Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. 7 p.m. $18. 727-565-0550, jannuslive.com.

Sunday, April 21

St. Pete’s Sunday Market Spend your afternoon shopping at the St. Pete Sunday Market. Explore some of the coolest small businesses selling secondhand items, handcrafted pieces, baked goods, and art. Enjoy live music while you shop and watch Tampa Bay artists live paint. Warehouse Arts District Association, 515 22nd St. S., St. Petersburg. 12-4 p.m. stpeteissupercool.com.

Monday, April 22

Beach Cleanup Join Caddy’s for an Earth Day sunset beach cleanup. Bring a cleaner and more sustainable future to Florida beaches. Volunteers receive cleaning materials, safety gears, free food, T-shirts, and a chance to win fun prizes. Caddy’s Madeira Beach, 14080 Gulf Blvd., Madeira Beach. 6-8 p.m. 727-308-7888, waterwarrioralliance.org.

Tuesday, April 23

Brown v. Board of Education Commemorate the 70th anniversary of Brown v. Board of Education. Learn about the history and continuing impact of this landmark decision to integrate schools in Florida as well as the rest of the U.S. Center for Health Equity, 2333 34th St. S., St. Petersburg. 6 p.m. 727-865-4650, meetatthecenter.org.

Full Moon Beach Yoga Experience an evening of self-care, beach yoga, and reflective journaling under the moonlight with BlissFit Yoga St. Pete. Take in the healing powers of the full moon as you stretch with slow-flow vinyasa. Bring a yoga mat or blanket, water, and snacks. Upham Beach, 6850 Beach Plaza, St. Pete Beach. 7 p.m. $15. blissasana.com.

Wednesday, April 24

Mamma Mia! Watch the musical story of Sophie’s plan for a perfect wedding. This includes her dad giving her away, except she doesn’t know who her dad is. With a mother who doesn’t talk about her past relationship, Sophie takes matters into her own hands. She discovers three possible fathers: Sam, Bill, and Harry. See how her wedding unfolds at Mamma Mia! St. Pete College Arts Auditorium, 2465 Drew St., Clearwater. Weds., 7 p.m.; Thurs., 7 p.m.; Fri., 7 p.m.; Sat., 2 p.m. & 7 p.m. $15. 727-341-4772, gofan.co.



Looking for more things to do April 18-24 in St. Pete and Gulfport? Check out The Gabber Newspaper’s full calendar of events.