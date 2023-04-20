Gulfport, St. Pete Things To Do April 20-26

From April 20-26, things to do in Gulfport, the beaches, and beyond include Spring for Arts, Thursday Night Social, and Vintage Markets.

Thursday, April 20-Sunday, April 23

Spring Festival Get ready for some fun at the Sacred Heart Spring Festival. Check out local vendors, eat yummy fair food, ride crazy rides, and enjoy great entertainment. This five-day event helps raise money for the Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Save money and get tickets online. Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 4661 82nd Ave. N., Pinellas Park. Thurs.-Fri., 6-11 p.m.; Sat., 12-11 p.m.; Sun., 12-8 p.m. $12-75. 727-541-4447, sacredheartfestival.com

Sand Sculpture Festival Don’t miss your last chance to experience Pier 60 Sugar Sand Festival. This sand sculpting festival showcases the craziest sand creations by world-renowned sand artists. You can watch artists create their amazing sculptures. Enjoy live music, fireworks, street performers, and sand sculpting classes. Buy tickets ahead of time online. Pier 60, 1 Causeway Blvd., Clearwater Beach. Thurs., 10 a.m.-9 p.m.; Fri.-Sat., 10 a.m.-10 p.m.; Sun., 10 a.m.-9 p.m. $14. 727-871-8060, sugarsandfestival.com

Thursday, April 20-Friday, April 21

Anastasia the Musical Watch the spectacular performance of Anastasia the musical. This student-led production by the PCCA tells the story of a brave young woman set on uncovering her past. This musical tells the story of a person discovering who they are and meant to be. PCCA Gibbs High School Grande Theatre, 850 34th St. S., St. Petersburg. 7 p.m. $20. 727-893-5452, showtix4u.com

Thursday, April 20

Diana Ross Night Eat, drink, and dance with your Gulfportian neighbors at Thursday Night Social. DJ Daniel has an awesome playlist of songs by the legendary Diana Ross, including her earliest hits, solos, and duets. Don’t worry, you’ll hear other great artists, music, genres, and eras all night. The North End Tap House & Kitchen, 2908 1/2 Beach Blvd. S., Gulfport. 6-10 p.m. 727-290-9682, thenorthendtaphouse.com

Eckerd College Poetry Month Spend an evening with Rooja Mohassessy for National Poetry Month. Mohassessy is an Iranian-born poet, educator, and author of When Your Sky Runs Into Mine, winner of the 22nd Annual Elixir Poetry Prize. All are welcome to join and stay for the post-event book sales and signings. The Helmar and Enole Nielsen Center for Visual Arts Patio, Eckerd College, 4200 54th Ave. S., St. Petersburg. 7 p.m. 727-867-1166, eckerd.edu

Friday, April 21-Saturday, April 22

Senior Art Show Immerse yourself in the work of artists at Westminster Shores Senior Art Show and Sale. These artists host a gallery showcasing various art pieces. Engage with some of the artists as they display their acrylic and watercolor paintings, photography, and three-dimensional visual art. Westminster Shores, Sunrise Point Lifelong Learning Center, 5560 Bahama Shores Dr., St. Petersburg. Fri., 5-7 p.m.; Sat., 3-6 p.m. 727-867-2131, westminstershoresfl.org

Friday, April 21

Friday Morning Market Who doesn’t love a morning market? The City of Treasure Island holds an outdoor market every Friday. Bring friends, family, and neighbors to support Tampa Bay-area small businesses. Check out vendors selling art, crafts, fair-trade goods, foods, flowers, plants, produce, second-hand items, and so much more. Treasure Island Community Center, 154 106th Ave., Treasure Island. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. 727-360-4121, visitstpeteclearwater.com

Spring for Art Party Celebrate equality through art with Creative Clay at its Spring for Arts fundraiser. Enjoy a night of art exhibits from members, live painting, live music and theater performances, and a silent auction. Buy a ticket online and you automatically enter a raffle contest to win a five-night stay at a Vidanta luxury resort in Mexico. Nova 535, 535 Dr M.L.K. Jr St N, St. Petersburg. 6-9 p.m. 727-825-0515, creativeclay.org

Ron Jeremy – One Woman’s Story Join author Jennifer Mondello as she talks about her experience with Ron Jeremy. This reservations-required, 18-and-up event will discuss the history of how criminalization of parts of the adult entertainment industry has allowed sexual abuse of women to go unchecked and unpunished. Gulfport History Museum, 5301 28th Ave. S., Gulfport. 7 p.m. $10. info@gulfporthistoricalsociety.org.

Saturday, April 22

Phoney Baloney Stop phone scams and learn the signs of a scammer from the performance of Phoney Baloney. This “play with purpose” is a collection of true stories about scammers and how they steal from seniors. It showcases a group who meet regularly to swap their scammer stories and exchange advice on how to outsmart scammers. Catherine A. Hickman Theater, 5501 27th Ave. S., Gulfport. 2 p.m. 727-536-7076, sagestheater.org

Disney Throwback Party “T” as in Troy? No. “T” is for travel back in time for this dance party! We’re breaking free from the adult world. Heal your inner child with these Disney throwbacks of the ’90s and 2000s. Grab your friends to recreate the Cheetah Girls or live a double life as Hannah Montana. Dance your heart out to your childhood favorites. This is an 18+ event. Buy your tickets online. Jannus Live, 200 1st Ave. N., St. Petersburg. 7-11:30 p.m. $18. 727-565-0550, jannuslive.com

Sunday, April 23

Pop-Up Thrift Come on down to this Pop-Up Thrift Market. Explore the variety of second-hand items from vendors as well as upcycled art pieces. Eat and drink as you walk around the artful garden. This family friendly event invites everyone to enjoy the fun in finding unique vintage items. The Movement Sanctuary, 910 5th Ave. N., St. Petersburg. 12-5 p.m. 727-537-0515, themovementsanctuary.com

Tuesday, April 25

Deadline for ArtOUT Submit your art for this year’s ArtOUT. All are welcome to enter any medium of art that relates to this year’s theme “emergence.” This international juried art show is a signature pride program from Gulfport’s LGBTQ Resource Center. Winning entries get cash prizes and go on exhibit at The James Museum in St. Pete. Deadline for entries is April 25. Gulfport Public Library, 5501 28th Ave. S., Gulfport. 727-893-1074, docs.google.com

Thursday, April 27

Beach Mayors’ Town Hall Hear from Pinellas County beach mayors at the State of the Beaches mayors’ town hall. With the help of a moderator, elected officials have the opportunity to discuss what is happening in their beachside cities. All beach businesses and residents are welcome to attend and stay for a meet-and-greet with their mayors. Treasure Island City Hall, 120 108th Ave., Treasure Island. 5:30 p.m. 727-360-4121, isps.spcollege.edu