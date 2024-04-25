Gulfport, St. Pete Things To Do April 25-May 1

Here are the April 25-May 1 things to do in Gulfport, Tampa Bay beaches, and beyond. Events include Floridania Fest, Green Thumb Festival, and Sunscreen Film Festival.

Thursday, April 25-Saturday, April 27

Mamma Mia! Watch the musical story of Sophie’s plan for a perfect wedding. This includes her dad giving her away, except she doesn’t know who her dad is. With a mother who doesn’t talk about her past relationship, Sophie takes matters into her own hands. She discovers three possible fathers: Sam, Bill, and Harry. See how her wedding unfolds at Mamma Mia! St. Pete College Arts Auditorium, 2465 Drew St., Clearwater. Thurs.-Fri., 7 p.m.; Sat., 2 p.m. & 7 p.m. $15. 727-341-4772, gofan.co.

Thursday, April 25-Sunday, April 28

Dalí & the Impressionists Witness the masterpieces of Impressionist artists including Claude Monet, Pierre-Auguste Renoir, Edgar Degas alongside Salvador Dalí’s earliest paintings. The Dalí, One Dalí Blvd., St. Petersburg. Thurs., 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; Fri.-Sun., 10 a.m.-6 p.m. $29. 727-823-3767, thedali.org.

Sunscreen Film Festival Enjoy a spectacular weekend full of movie magic at the Sunscreen Film Festival. Watch the best independent films. Check out informative panels and workshops. Mingle with local and nationally recognized actors, filmmakers, producers, and writers. AMC Sundial 12, 151 Second Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Thurs., 2:45-9 p.m.; Fri., 10 a.m.-11:30 p.m.; Sat., 9:30 a.m.-11:30 p.m.; Sun., 11 a.m.-7:45 p.m. $12-175. 727-502-9573, sunscreenfilmfestival.com.

Disney’s Beauty and the Beast in the Park American Stage performs this Disney favorite in the great outdoors. Demens Landing Park, Bayshore Drive SE & Second Avenue SE, St. Petersburg. 7:30 p.m. $28-43. 727-823-7529, americanstage.org.

Thursday, April 25

Becky Gulsvig Broadway star Becky Gulsvig debuts her new cabaret show. Enjoy an evening of songs and storytelling. freeFall Theatre, 6099 Central Ave., St. Petersburg. 7 p.m. $20-35. 727-498-5205, freefalltheatre.com.

Solar Plexus Yoga Learn how to connect with the solar plexus chakra with BlissFit Yoga. Explore the seven chakras through music, dance, essential oils, and yoga poses. Join the beach yoga and dance series each Thursday until May 16. Upham Beach, 6850 Beach Plaza, St. Pete Beach. 7 p.m. $25. blissasana.com.

St. Pete Beach Trivia Night Test your trivial knowledge Thursday nights. Team up with your friends to answer fun questions from host Shriner. All are welcome to play to win first, second, and third place prizes. This includes a chance to win a free brew of your choice. Drink, eat, and play trivia. Mastry’s Brewing Co., 7701 Blind Pass Road, St. Pete Beach. 7 p.m. 727-202-8045, mastrysbrewingco.com.

Friday, April 26-Sunday, April 28

Street Food Night Market Have a fun night out at the Friday Night Street Food Market. Indulge in delicious food and check out unique crafts from more than 75 vendors. Enjoy live entertainment of music, dances, and other performances. Free entry; $5 parking and $20 VIP parking. 855 28th St. S., St. Petersburg. 5-11:30 p.m.

Friday, April 26

Pickleball 101 Learn the basics of pickleball with game instructor Jerry Downing. All ages and experience levels are welcome to play. Paddles and balls are provided. Register ahead of time. Childs Park Pickleball Courts, 1219 45th St. S., St. Petersburg. 9 a.m. 727-893-7441, healthystpetefl.com.

Dog-Friendly Singles Mixer Meet other dog owners looking for love at this dog-friendly singles mixer. Ages range from 25 to 75. Attendees received color-coded name tags describing their status. There is no cover for humans, but it costs $7 to bring a dog. Bring a copy of your dog’s up-to-date vaccination records. Mutts & Martinis, 2900 Central Ave., St. Petersburg. 6-9 p.m. 727-284-6750, muttsandmartinisoncentral.com.

Saturday, April 27-Sunday, April 28

Green Thumb Festival Ring in spring with the Green Thumb Festival. Celebrate nature at this two-day event with hands-on workshops, garden displays, and a garden wagon parade. Explore more than 120 flower, garden, and plant vendors and exhibitors. Walter Fuller Park, 7891 26th Ave. N., St. Petersburg. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. 727-893-7441, stpeteparksrec.org.

Saint-Saëns’ Organ Symphony The Florida Orchestra transports you to France for a program featuring Saint-Saëns’ lush masterpiece. Mahaffey Theater, 400 First St. S., St. Petersburg. Sat., 8 p.m.; Sun., 2 p.m. $26-78. 727-892-5721, themahaffey.com.

Saturday, April 27

Free Microchip Clinic Take your doggy companion to Friends of Strays free microchip and vaccine clinic. Dogs receive a microchip, shots for rabies, kennel cough, and DAPPv, and one bag of dog food. This clinic is only for Pinellas County residents and limits two dogs per resident. It is first-come, first-served. St. Pete Free Clinic, 863 Third Ave. N., St. Petersburg. 8 a.m.-12 p.m. 727-522-6566, friendsofstrays.org.

Floridania Fest Find the best Florida memorabilia and books at Floridania Fest. Explore art, books, decor, postcards, and other souvenirs from more than 25 vendors. Free admission for children 14 and under. Heads up: Many vendors inside only accept cash. Gulfport Casino Ballroom, 5500 Shore Blvd. S., Gulfport. 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m. $5. 727-893-1070, floridaattractionshistory.com.

Dirty Comedy Show Hear the raunchiest jokes at the Dirty Comedy Show. These dirty comics bring their nastiest and wildest content for a show late at night. Bring friends to see how far they will go with their jokes. Sunshine City Comedy Club, 5501 Gulf Blvd., St. Pete Beach. 10:30 p.m. $15. 727-435-0327, sunshinecitycomedyclub.com.

Sunday, April 28

Sunday Market in St. Pete Spend your afternoon shopping at the Sunday Market. Explore more than 75 vendors with art, farm-fresh goods, secondhand items, handcrafted pieces, and wellness services. Enjoy live music while you shop. St. Pete High School, 2501 Fifth Ave. N., St. Petersburg. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. tampabaymarkets.com.

UNI-Tea Dance Enjoy an evening filled with music, art, food, and drag performances. TransNetwork and Pinellas County Democratic Party host the UNI-Tea Dance. Create new connections within the LGBTQ+ community. All are welcome. Coastal Creative, 2202 First Ave. S., St. Petersburg. 4 p.m. $25-50. 727-327-2796, secure.actblue.com.

Monday, April 29

Golf Tournament Fundraiser Play in the Pirate Athletic Hall of Fame Golf Fundraiser. Raise funds to provide scholarships to Boca Ciega High School senior athletes. All are welcome to join. Enjoy food and drinks and win prizes. Pasadena Yacht & Country Club, 6300 Pasadena Point Blvd. S., Gulfport. 8 a.m. $50-900. 727-423-6135, pcsb.org.

Tuesday, April 30

Open Mic Comedy Night Test your jokes and work out some new material at this open mic comedy night every Tuesday. Sign up online or at the door. Sunshine City Comedy Club, 5501 Gulf Blvd., St. Pete Beach. 8 p.m. $5. 727-435-0327, sunshinecitycomedyclub.com.

Wednesday, May 1

St. Pete Musical Bingo Test your musical knowledge with musical bingo. Win prizes such as food specials, handcrafted cocktails, gift certificates, and more. Play with hosts Joanna and Mike every Wednesday. Salty Nun, 2501 Central Ave., St. Petersburg. 7 p.m. 727-329-9994, saltynun.com.

