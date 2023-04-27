Gulfport, St. Pete Things To Do April 27-May 3

From April 27-May 3, things to do in Gulfport, the beaches, and beyond include Gulfport Boulevard Block Party, Green Thumb Festival, and Plant Auctions.

Thursday, April 27

Beach Mayors’ Town Hall Hear from Pinellas County beach mayors at the State of the Beaches mayors’ town hall. With the help of a moderator, elected officials have the opportunity to discuss what is happening in their beachside cities. All beach businesses and residents are welcome to attend, and stay for a meet-and-greet with their mayors. Treasure Island City Hall, 120 108th Ave., Treasure Island. 5:30 p.m. 727-360-4121, isps.spcollege.edu

Friday, April 28

Friday Morning Market Who doesn’t love a morning market? Treasure Island holds its last Friday morning market for the season. Bring friends, family, and neighbors to support Tampa Bay-area small businesses. Check out vendors selling art, crafts, fair-trade goods, foods, flowers, plants, produce, secondhand items, and so much more. Treasure Island Community Center, 154 106th Ave., Treasure Island. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. 727-360-4121, visitstpeteclearwater.com

Spring Concert Series Don’t miss out on the last spring concert of the season. A Tom Petty tribute band called The Petty Experience performs for the night. Set up blankets and chairs with your friends and family. There’s food, beer, wine, and other drinks for sale, then sit back and enjoy some live music. Horan Park, 7701 Boca Ciega Dr., St. Pete Beach. 7-9 p.m. 727-367-2735, spblibrary.com

Saturday, April 29-Sunday, April 30

Green Thumb Festival Celebrate Arbor Day at the 37th annual Green Thumb Festival. This two-day event invites all plant and flower lovers together for plant workshops, flower shows, and a garden wagon parade. Enjoy a weekend full of more than 120 flower, garden, and plant vendors and exhibitors. Learn about how you can help the environment in a fun way. Walter Fuller Park, 7891 26th Ave. N., St. Petersburg. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. 727-893-7441, stpeteparksrec.org

Gulfport Events: Saturday, April 29

Books & Breakfast Are you confused about Florida’s current political environment? Join the Bay Area Dream Defenders for free books and breakfast. This group session aims to talk about bills Florida legislators introduced and signed into law. Bills include HB 999, “Don’t Say Gay,” transgender bathrooms, and others. Child’s Park Neighborhood Association, 4301 13th Ave. S., St. Petersburg. 11 a.m.. 727-228-2243

Gulfport Boulevard Block Party Gulfport Boulevard shops and the Gulfport Merchants Chamber of Commerce partnered to amplify the Gulfport Boulevard Block Party. Get ready for more shopping experiences with small businesses. Party with neighbors to entertaining live music. 5317 Gulfport Blvd. S., Gulfport. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. 727-344-3711

St. Pete Events: Saturday, April 29

Fashion Show Brunch Time to get bougie! Join Angels Against Abuse and Dillard’s Tyrone for the second annual Angel Brunch Bunch fashion show. Enjoy an afternoon full of fashion, food, raffles, and unlimited mimosas. Buy tickets for you and your friends ahead of time. St. Pete Yacht Club, 11 Central Ave., St. Petersburg. 11 a.m. $75-$600. 727-804-7710, angelsagainstabuse.org

Skateboards & Vintage Spend your Saturday evening at Pop-N-Shop vintage market. Shop food, music, skateboards, and vintage clothes. You’ll want to stay for the “best trick under the over pass” competition. Watch a skateboarding film called Holy Flip by Jake Fuscardo. Anchor Skate Supply, 501 16th St. S., St. Petersburg. 1-8 p.m. 727-623-4580, anchorskatesupply.com

Beaches Events: Saturday, April 29

Sailing Fundraiser Spend your weekend at the Winds of Change fundraiser and meet motivational speaker Valentino Dixon. This annual fundraiser connects sailing, art, and inclusion to the Tampa Bay community with sailboat parades. Hear from Dixon about his incredible story and learn about how he became a criminal justice reform advocate. Clearwater Community Sailing Center, 1001 Gulf Blvd., Clearwater. 10 a.m.-11 p.m. 727-517-7776, clearwatercommunitysailing.org

Night Beach Party After your weekend beach day, have a beach party under the lights. Get down to music from DJ MediK, then jam to Lei’d Back as you dance in the street. Don’t forget to eat up on your dance breaks from the food and drink vendors. Come join the party! Pass-a-Grille, 8th Avenue, St. Pete Beach. 4-10 p.m. 727-403-6163, allevents.in

Sunday, April 30

Buddhapalooza Gulfport’s BBQ Buddha hosts Buddhapalooza, a party for his most recent book release. Celebrate with book signings, raffles, and live music from JSanti and Leify Green. Try some tasty creations from BBQ Buddha, food sponsors, and foodie influencers. The North End Tap House & Kitchen, 2908 1/2 Beach Blvd. S., Gulfport. 12-5 p.m. 727-290-9682, thenorthendtaphouse.com

Jazz & Poetry Did you know April is Jazz Appreciation Month and National Poetry Month? Celebrate both months at Jam & Pam. Jam out to the jazzy music by the Tampa Bay band La Luncha. Hear from St. Petersburg Poet Laureate Gloria Muñoz, former poet Laureate Peter Meinke, and co-founder of The Studio@620, Bob Devin Jones reciting the poetry of Amiri Baraka and his own selections. Call American Stage to buy tickets. American Stage Theater, 163 3rd St. N., St. Petersburg. 2 p.m. $30. 727-823-7529, americanstage.org

Monday, May 1

Death Cafe Conversations Join the first annual Death Cafe presented by Eckerd College students. Professor Shovali and students in a “death and dying” class invite you to talk about death, with no agenda. Eat cake, drink coffee, and have an open-ended conversation about death with others. Email Professor Shovali to sign up (shovalte@eckerd.edu) Eckerd College, President’s Dining Room, 4200 54th Ave. S., St. Petersburg. 3:30 p.m. 727-864-7515.

Tuesday, May 2

Topics in American History Boost your knowledge on American history with historian David Busch as he discusses Gerald Ford’s presidency. This history lesson examines how unique Ford’s presidency was. Learn about the mixed views on Ford’s presidency and how he was a transitional figure leading up to the Carter administration. St. Pete Beach Library, 365 73rd Ave., St. Pete Beach. 3:30-4:30 p.m. 727-367-2735, spblibrary.com

Plant Auction Plant lovers, this event is for you! The Florida West Coast Bromeliad Society hosts its annual plant auction with all sorts of plants. Bid on bromeliads, edible, and fruiting plants, ferns, gingers, orchids, succulents, tropical plants, and many more. Find plants perfect for in your home as well as outside. Good Samaritan Church, 6085 Park Blvd., Pinellas Park. 7-9:30 p.m. 727-544-8558