Gulfport, St. Pete Things To Do April 4-10

Here are the April 4-10 things to do in Gulfport, Tampa Bay beaches, and beyond. Events include yoga in a pool, SPCA’s annual Pet Walk, and Tampa Bay Job and Career Fair.

Thursday, April 4-Sunday, April 7

Disney’s Beauty and the Beast in the Park American Stage performs this Disney favorite in the great outdoors. Demens Landing Park, Bayshore Drive SE & Second Avenue SE, St. Petersburg. 7:30 p.m. $28-43. 727-823-7529, americanstage.org.

Two One-Act Shows Lonestar & Laundry and Bourbon shows the life of a one-horse, Texas town. Women are drunk during the day and the men are drunk at night. Laundry and Bourbon tells the women’s story and Lonestar shares the men’s perspective. The Off-Central, 2260 First Ave. S., St. Petersburg. Thurs., 7:30 p.m.; Fri.-Sat., 8 p.m.; Sun., 3 p.m. $20-35. 727-202-7019, theoffcentral.com.

Thursday, April 4-Wednesday, April 10

Sugar Sand Festival Admire the art of sand sculpting at the Sugar Sand Festival. Explore the craziest sand creations and watch these world-renowned artists at work. Enjoy live music, fireworks, street performers, and classes. Buy tickets ahead of time online. Pier 60, 1 Causeway Blvd., Clearwater Beach. Sun.-Thurs., 10 a.m.-9 p.m.; Fri.-Sat., 10 a.m.-10 p.m. $14-70. 727-403-0517, sugarsandfestival.com.

Thursday, April 4

Yoga in the Water Beat the Florida heat with a fun and cool workout in a pool. Join Christa Fairbrother Yoga Thursday mornings for an aqua yoga session. Aqua yoga gives you a full-body stretch while improving your overall strength and balance. Register ahead of time online. St. Pete Beach Family Aquatic Center, 7701 Boca Ciega Dr., St. Pete Beach. 11 a.m. $12. 727-363-9264, christafairbrother.com.

Friday, April 5-Sunday, April 7

Vintage Marché Visit one of Tampa Bay’s largest vintage markets this weekend. Vintage Marché opens for one full weekend each month, displaying curated vintage items from all over the country. Want to beat the crowd? Get tickets for their first Friday dibs night — online or pay at the door. Vintage Marché, 2906 34th St. S., St. Petersburg. Fri., 4-8 p.m. $5-10., Sat., 9 a.m.-6 p.m., Sun., 9 a.m.-5 p.m. 727-289-1828, vintagemarche727.com.

Second Samuel Elderly Miss Gertrude dies, which lets loose dark secrets out in this Southern town. See what happens next in Second Samuel. St. Petersburg City Theatre, 4025 31st St. S., St. Petersburg. Fri.-Sat., 8 p.m.; Sun., 2 p.m. $20. 727-498-0697, ghostlightyc.org.

Friday, April 5

Creative Clay Friday Art Market Start your weekend with this Friday Art Market full of handmade ceramics, paintings, and greeting cards by Creative Clay student and member artists. Enjoy karaoke, live music by Deb Ruby and food from CJ Traveling Pizzeria. Creative Clay, 1846 First Ave. S., St. Petersburg. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. 727-825-0515, creativeclay.org.

Poet Tree Party For National Poetry Month, write poems for the Poet Tree. Decorate a leaf and make blackout poems. Decorate bookmarks using poems for inspiration. Create a “dirt” cup with edible pudding and treats. Share poems with Poet Laureate Gloria Muñoz. All ages are welcome to the Poet Tree Party. St. Pete Beach Public Library, 365 73rd Ave., St. Pete Beach. 4 p.m. 727-363-9238, spblibrary.com.

Adult Spelling Bee Show off your un-bee-lievable spelling skills at the Literacy Council of St. Pete’s adult spelling bee fundraiser. Grab your friends to make teams of two to four. Attempt to spell words with varying degrees of difficulty. Register your team online ($120 registration fee) or buy a ticket ($15) if you’d prefer to watch for fun. Coastal Creative, 2201 First Ave. S., St. Petersburg. 6 p.m. 727-521-1117, literacystpete.org.

Supper Club Learn how to protect your business and assets with Private Members Associations. Listen to a talk by State National Tresa Beavor of Sovereign Central at this plant-based potluck. RSVP to reserve your seat. Red Feathers Studios, 1301 49th St. S., Gulfport. 6 p.m. 727-560-0608.

Saturday, April 6

Beach Cleanup Take care of Florida beaches. Join the Trash Pirates every first Saturday of the month for a beach cleanup. Archibald Beach Park, 15100 Gulf Blvd., Madeira Beach. 8-10 a.m. 727-237-2970, madeirabeachfl.gov.

Dump Your Junk Discard your electronic and hazardous items at Gulfport’s Junk Drop. Protect the environment by appropriately disposing your unwanted materials. Gulfport residents only. Bring proof of residency. Gulfport Neighborhood Center, 1617 49th St. S., Gulfport. 8 a.m.-1 p.m. 727-893-1089, pinellas.gov.

SPCA Pet Walk Grab your furry friend’s leashes and walk in SPCA’s annual Pet Walk. All pets are welcome. Join on your own, or create a team with friends. All proceeds benefit the animals at SPCA Tampa Bay. All participants who raise more than $50 receive a t-shirt and a goodie bag. North Straub Park, 400 Bayshore Dr. NE, St. Petersburg. 8 a.m.-12 p.m. 727-586-3591, spcatampabay.org.

Sunday, April 7

Farm-Fresh Market Shop locally grown and farm-fresh goods, plants, food, drinks, and herbal medicines at the 49th St. Makers & Growers Market. Enjoy live music and the spirit of community at this market. Red Feathers Studios, 1301 49th St. S., Gulfport. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. 727-560-0608.

St. Pete Indie Flea Find handmade and vintage goods. Many vendors sell items such as art, plants, jewelry, collectors items, handmade gifts, and more. This family-friendly market includes various food trucks, drinks, and music from DJs. Fairgrounds St. Pete, 2606 Fairfield Ave. S., St. Petersburg. 12-4 p.m. theindieflea.com.

Monday, April 8

Tampa Bay Job Fair Are you ready for a new job? Explore more than 100 open job positions with Tampa Bay companies at the Tampa Bay Job and Career Fair. Meet face-to-face with employers. Bring your resume and dress to impress. St. Petersburg Coliseum, 535 Fourth Ave. N., St. Petersburg. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. 727-893-8523, tampabay.com.

Tuesday, April 9

Laughing Glass Have an unforgettable night at Laughing Glass: Stand-Up Comedy Night. Laugh along with host Dan Bakst, and featured performers Davis Sutton and Mike Rivera. Experience stand-up comedy from local comedians while surrounded by mesmerizing glass artistry. Imagine Museum, 1901 Central Ave., St. Petersburg. 6:30 p.m. $5. 727-300-1700, imaginemuseum.com.

Wednesday, April 10

Gator Country Join The Gabber Newspaper Book Club as they dive into the shady world of illegal wildlife trading in Rebecca Renner’s new book, Gator Country. Join the club at 6:30 p.m. to order food and drinks; discussion starts at 7 p.m. Habana Café, 5402 Gulfport Blvd. S., Gulfport. 7 p.m. 727-321-6965, tombolobooks.com or amanda@thegabber.com.

Read our review of Gator Country.

Looking for more things to do April 4-10 in St. Pete and Gulfport? Check out The Gabber Newspaper’s full calendar of events.