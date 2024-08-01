Gulfport, St. Pete Things To Do August 1-7

Here are the things to do August 1-7 in Gulfport, Tampa Bay beaches, and beyond. Events include Gulfport’s Gecko Art Show, a back-to-school drive, and sunrise yoga on the pier.

Thursday, Aug. 1

Trivia Night Join other trivia fans for a night of fun, facts, and prizes every Thursday night. Play for free and win prizes – including a raffle for one on-the-house beer. Mastry’s Brewing Co., 7701 Blind Pass Road, St. Pete Beach. 7-9 p.m. 727-202-8045, mastrysbrewingco.com.

Friday, Aug. 2-Sunday, Aug. 4

Vintage Marché Visit one of Tampa Bay’s largest vintage markets this weekend. Vintage Marché opens for one full weekend each month, displaying curated vintage items from all over the country. Want to beat the crowd? Get tickets for their first Friday dibs night — online or pay at the door. Vintage Marché, 2906 34th St. S., St. Petersburg. Fri., 4-8 p.m. $5-10., Sat., 9 a.m.-6 p.m., Sun., 9 a.m.-5 p.m. 727-289-1828, vintagemarche727.com.

Friday, Aug. 2

Tot Time Weedon Island Preserve invites kids to nature’s classroom for a morning of fun, learning, and outdoor activities in the heart of St. Pete’s mangroves. Between the singing, games, and playing, toddlers will learn the importance of Florida wildlife. Weedon Island Preserve Cultural and Natural History Center, 1800 Weedon Dr. NE, St. Petersburg. 10:30 a.m. $3. 727-453-6500, weedonislandpreserve.org.

Meditate, Babes Are you stressed? Take a moment to find your center with a free meditation class. Discover deep breathing and get in touch with yourself again. Gulf Beaches Public Library, 200 Municipal Dr., Madeira Beach. 11 a.m. 727-391-2828, gulfbeacheslibrary.org.

Knots and Pots Get your knots and pots on every first Friday. Try out this DIY project brought to you by a local plant and gift shop, Knotted Roots. Whether you’re doing macramé or mini-gardening, you’ll leave with something handmade. Treasure Island Community Center, 154 106th Ave., Treasure Island. 6-8 p.m. 727-547-4575, mytreasureisland.org.

Gecko Art Show Get hyped for Gecko Ball season with the ninth annual Gecko Art Show. Meet the artists, be on the scene, and find your next favorite gecko piece. Gulfport Casino, 5500 Shore Blvd. S., Gulfport. 6-8 p.m. 727-893-1000, mygulfport.us.

Saturday, Aug. 3

Gulfport:

Spirited Away Join Gulfport healers for the annual Mind, Body, and Spirit Expo. Find more than 100 healing vendors, crystal dealers, natural health products, holistic personnel, and anything and everything between. Gulfport Casino, 5500 Shore Blvd. S., Gulfport. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. 727-893-1000, mygulfport.us.

St. Petersburg:

Shuffleboard Boot Camp Learn how to shuffle from the best! Beginners boot camp with the St. Petersburg Shuffleboard Club is your chance to learn from instructors, play the game, and learn all the tricks of the trade. Free for members, $10 for everyone else. St. Pete Shuffleboard Club, 559 Mirror Lake Dr. N., St. Petersburg. 9 a.m. 727-822-2083, stpeteshuffle.com.

Bike Art Tour Grab your bike and strap in for a morning mural tour of all the colorful St. Pete walls. This wheel-ed mural tour starts at Florida CraftArt and heads all over the downtown Arts District. Kids ages 14 and older are welcome. Florida CraftArt, 501 Central Ave., St. Petersburg. 9 a.m. $30. 727-821-7391, floridacraftart.org.

Back-to-School Drive Back-to-school season is almost upon us! Have your pick of donated school supplies at this Back-to-School Drive. Supplies are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Find backpacks, folders, notebooks, paper pens, art supplies, and more. No signup needed. Tropicana Field Lot 4, 198 17th St. S., St. Petersburg. 4-8 p.m. 727-893-7111, stpete.org.

Rising From the Ashes Check out this fundraiser for the Alligator & Wildlife Discovery Center, a wildlife sanctuary that burned down in the summer of 2023. More than 100 animals were killed in the tragedy, and the nonprofit hopes to raise enough donations to eventually reopen. Support their efforts by buying a ticket and enjoy a night of food, drinks, and shake paws and claws with animal ambassadors. 4703 Park St. E., St Petersburg. 6-9 p.m. rene@tampabayrescues.com.

Beaches:

Trash Pirates Arr matey, it’s time to spend some time cleaning the beaches you love so much. Join the Trash Pirates band of merry garbage cleaners and Gulf Beach warriors on the first Saturday of every month. The pirates provide supplies. Archibald Beach Park, 15100 Gulf Blvd., Madeira Beach. 8-10 a.m. 727-391-9951, madeirabeachfl.gov.

Sunset Painting Party Put your toes in the sand with a drink in one hand and a paintbrush in the other. Learn to paint the sunset step-by-step on the beach with an artist instructor. Take home a beautiful painting of the sunset. No experience needed. All supplies included; registration required. 21st Avenue Beach Access, Indian Rocks Beach. 5:30 p.m. $53. 727-512-9354, sunsetsbybrush.com.

Sunday, Aug. 4

Pinellas Park’s Brewers Market Sip craft brews and shop at the Brewers Market. Explore more than 35 artists and small Tampa Bay businesses every first Sunday of the month. Pee-Pa’s Garage Craft Brewery, 6340 49th St. N., Pinellas Park. 12-4 p.m. 727-710-2727, stpeteissupercool.com.

Monday, Aug. 5

Crafts in the Garden Learn to repurpose all those old wine corks and give your garden a makeover. The St. Pete Garden Club hosts a morning craft class with gardening expert Pat Doyle. This week: cork plant stakes. Garden Club of St Petersburg, 500 Sunset Dr. S., St. Petersburg. 10-11 a.m. gardenclubsp@gmail.com. gardenclubstpetersburg.org.

Fusion 49 Meeting Have a say about the future of Gulfport’s 49th Street. Meet candidates running for the District 7 City Council seat at the Fusion 49 District general meeting. Attendees have the chance to ask candidates questions at the end. Hear about the future projects for 49th Street. 49th Street Neighborhood Center, 1617 49th St. S., Gulfport. 6-7:30 p.m. 727-710-6676, mygulfport.us.

Horror Stories It’s not quite time for Halloween, but Tombolo’s Horror Book Club gets into the spirit all year long. This month, the club is reading two titles that are part of one series: The Worm and His Kings and Even the Worm Will Turn. You must buy the book through Tombolo to receive a Zoom invite to this online event for ages 18 and up only. Tombolo Books, 2153 1st Ave S, St. Petersburg. 7:30-8:30 p.m. 727-755-9456, tombolobooks.com.

Wednesday, Aug. 7

Sunrise Yoga Watch the sunset from the St. Pete Pier during a free class from The Body Electric. All experience levels welcome, and so are donations. St. Pete Pier, 600 2nd Ave. NE, St. Petersburg. 7 p.m. 727-490-9361, thebodyelectricyoga.com.

Looking for more things to do August 1-7 in St. Pete and Gulfport? Check out The Gabber Newspaper’s full calendar of events.