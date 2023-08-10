Gulfport, St. Pete Things To Do August 10-16

Here are things to do August 10-16 in Gulfport, the beaches, and beyond. Events include Second Saturday ArtWalk, Gecko Crawl, and terrariums.

All Month

Photo Contest! Eckerd College’s Osher Lifelong Learning Institute hosts a photo contest for those 50 years and older. The theme is “stay curious.” Submit your most captivating photos capturing the experience of learning, curiosity, and exploration. This can include a memory with friends or a breathtaking moment in nature. Awards given to the most outstanding photographs. Eckerd College, 4200 54th Ave. S., St. Petersburg. 727-864-7600, olli.eckerd.edu

Thursday, Aug. 10-Sunday, Aug. 13

La Gringa Buy a ticket to American Stage’s first bilingual production, La Gringa. Follow the story of Maria, a young Puerto Rican woman born and raised stateside on a self-discovery journey. La Gringa dives into the themes of identity, culture, and belonging. American Stage, 163 3rd St. N., St. Petersburg. Wed.-Thurs., 7 p.m.; Fri., 8 p.m.; Sat., 2 p.m. & 8 p.m.; and Sun., 2 p.m. $20-75. 727-823-7529, americanstage.org

Friday, Aug. 11-Sunday, Aug. 13

Freaky Friday Enjoy a new musical based on the Disney movie Freaky Friday. A mom and her daughter magically switch bodies, having to switch back before it is too late. This heartfelt, mother-daughter comedy will have you thinking about how it feels to be in someone else’s shoes. Get your tickets online. St. Petersburg City Theatre, 4025 31st St. S., St. Petersburg. Fri.-Sat., 7:30 p.m., Sun., 2 p.m. $15-18. 727-866-1973, spcitytheatre.org

Friday, Aug. 11

Community Drum Circle Experience the sound and movement of a community drum circle. With guidance from Johanned Quilitz, you will begin with a 30-minute drumming lesson on rhythms and techniques. Bring your own instrument if you’d like, but drums will be provided. Register ahead of time. Sacred Lands, 1700 Park St. N., St. Petersburg. 6 p.m. 727-347-0354, wellnessliving.com

i.B.O.M.S. Art Exhibit You won’t want to miss this art exhibit. Immerse yourself in the world of St. Pete artist Jabari Reed aka i.B.O.M.S at the opening reception of Ghetto Gods. Check out 28 pieces illustrating Reed’s day-to-day experiences with environments and people. Studio@620, 620 1st Ave. S., St. Petersburg. 6-8 p.m. 727-895-6620, thestudioat620.org

Saturday, Aug. 12

The Market Marie Every second Saturday, spend the day browsing the dozens of handcrafted items from more than 100 vendors. Eat and buy fresh produce and baked goods. Listen to live music from Tampa Bay musicians. Support your local small business makers. 600 Cleveland St., Clearwater. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. themarketculture.com

Gecko Crawl 2023 Imagine a regular bar crawl, but make it gecko. Join the fun of Gulfport’s Gecko Crawl. Sample one drink from multiple locations, play poker, and enjoy live music at the after party. Tickets are limited; get yours before they’re gone. The Village Courtyard, 2902 Beach Blvd. S., Gulfport. 4-9 p.m. $25. 727-344-3711, visitgulfportflorida.com

Summer Time Art For August’s Second Saturday ArtWalk, Creative Clay has an exhibit with a summertime theme. Check out original work from artists such as hand-crafted cards, ceramics, and bird feeders. No worries if Saturday doesn’t fit in your schedule; view the exhibit during the week, too. Creative Clay, 1846 1st Ave. S., St. Petersburg. 5-9 p.m. 727-825-0515, creativeclay.org

Book Sale Get your read on with Keep St. Pete Lit! Pick up a gently used book for all ages during St. Pete’s second Saturday ArtWalk. Every book purchased goes toward Keep St. Pete Lit’s youth summer programming. Purchase a book to support the kids. The Factory St. Pete, 2606 Fairfield Ave. S., St. Petersburg. 5:30-9 p.m. keepstpetelit.org

Sunday, Aug. 13

Mini Plant Oasis This is for all plant lovers! Build your own terrarium masterpiece. Sign up for this terrarium workshop where you create a mini-tropical oasis or a desertscape. You receive one glass container, drainage materials, charcoal, soil, and up to four itty-bitty plants. Lida’s Jungle, 3101 Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. St. N., St. Petersburg. 10 a.m. 727-906-5422, lidasjungle.com

Monday, Aug. 14

Musical Bingo Every Monday test your knowledge on the Billboard top hits with musical bingo. Bring your friends and family to experience the best way to play bingo. Instead of letters and numbers, they are replaced with song titles and artists. Enjoy great music and win fun prizes. Jolly Roger’s Grub & Pub, 32 Madonna Blvd., Tierra Verde. 6:30 p.m. 727-498-6736, jollyrogerspub.com

Tuesday, Aug. 15

Let’s Be Real Take part in this eye-opening discussion focusing on the experiences of St. Pete’s BIPOC LGBTQ+ individuals. Brace yourself for real stories shedding light on the realities of your community members. Listen and understand your friends and neighbors in St. Pete. Food available. Save your spot online. Center for Health Equity, 2333 34th St. S., St. Petersburg. 5:30 p.m. 727-865-4650, meetatthecenter.org

Wednesday, Aug. 16

Weekly Drag Bingo Join Tampa Bay Drag Queen Georgia Moore for weekly drag bingo. Spend $10 for 10 rounds of bingo. All proceeds benefit Pet Pal Animal Shelter. Have fun and test your luck to win Pet Pal and Pesky Pelican prizes. Players must be at least 18. The Pesky Pelican Brew Pub, 923 72nd St. N., St. Petersburg. 7 p.m. $10. 727-302-9600, peskypelicanbrewpub.com

Pool Tournament Time to show off your best pool skills. Team up with your friends for this pool tournament. Double-elimination 8-ball is the name of the game. First place takes home 75% of the pot. Play to win and have fun. Team registration starts at 7:30 p.m. Shadrack’s, 114 8th Ave., St. Pete Beach. 8 p.m. $20. 727-360-8279

Thursday, Aug. 17

Gulfport History Walking Tour Stroll through the history of Gulfport with historian and tour guide David Anderson. Hear the story about the creation of this seaside city with a walking tour. Begin at the Gulfport History Museum where you can see historic photos of how the city once looked. Register ahead of time and bring a water bottle to beat the heat. Gulfport History Museum, 5301 28th Ave. S., Gulfport. 6 p.m. $15. 727-201-8687, gulfporthistoricalsociety.org

Looking for more St. Pete and Gulfport events? Check out The Gabber Newspaper’s full calendar of events.