Gulfport, St. Pete Things To Do August 17-23

Here are things to do August 17-23 in Gulfport, the beaches, and beyond. Events include Gecko Art & Seek, The Lightning Thief, and clay gnomes.

All Month

Photo Contest! Eckerd College’s Osher Lifelong Learning Institute hosts a photo contest for those 50 years and older. The theme is “stay curious.” Submit your most captivating photos capturing the experience of learning, curiosity, and exploration. This can include a memory with friends or a breathtaking moment in nature. Awards given to the most outstanding photographs. Eckerd College, 4200 54th Ave. S., St. Petersburg. 727-864-7600, olli.eckerd.edu

Thursday, Aug. 17

Mental Health Discussion Mental health is important. Join Dr. Jennifer Mullan, founder of Decolonizing Therapy, for an inspirational evening discussing mental health and wellness for BIPOC. Dive into how you can break the cycle and heal from generational trauma. Save your spot in this discussion online. Food will be available. Center for Health Equity, 2333 34th St. S., St. Petersburg. 5 p.m. 727-865-4650, meetatthecenter.org

Wine & Yoga Wind down with wine and yoga. Join yoga instructor Kayla for Thursday night yoga outside. Bring a mat, water, and an open mind. Enjoy $6 wines or waved corkage fees after a successful yoga session. Donations encouraged. Wine House, 2913 Beach Blvd. S., Gulfport. 6:30 p.m. $6-10. 727-256-0228

Thursday Night Trivia Test your trivial knowledge Thursday nights. Team up with your friends to answer fun questions from host Shriner with Events Done Right. All are welcome to play to win first, second, and third place prizes. This includes a chance to win a free brew of your choice. Drink, eat, and play some trivia! Mastry’s Brewing Co., 7701 Blind Pass Road, St. Pete Beach. 7 p.m. 727-202-8045, mastrysbrewingco.com

Friday, Aug. 18-Sunday, Aug. 20

Like Lightning! Get your tickets for Ghostlight Young Company’s latest production, The Lightning Thief. Watch this adapted performance from the book Percy Jackson and The Lightning Thief by Rick Riordan. Take a trip to Camp Half-Blood and join Percy on his quest through the world of Greek mythology. Catherine A. Hickman Theater, 5501 27th Ave. S., Gulfport. Fri., 8 p.m.; Sat., 2 p.m. & 8 p.m.; Sun., 2 p.m. $22-25. 727-498-0697, ghostlightyc.org

Friday, Aug. 18

Reggae Fridays Feel the rhythm of reggae on the beach. Bring your friends for a soulful time at Reggae Fridays. It’s time to get into the island spirit with a groovy set from DJ Blenda at this beach party. Drink and dance in the Florida sun for the day. Postcard Inn, 6300 Gulf Blvd., St. Pete Beach. 2-6 p.m. 727-367-2711, pcibeachbar.com

Plan the Gulfport Arts Center Season The Gulfport Arts Center wants to hear your input! Be a part of the GAC’s planning for the 2023-2024 season. We want your suggestions, ideas, and input to create a season of activities, classes, exhibits and shows the community will enjoy. Gulfport Arts Center, 2726 54th St. S. 10 a.m. marissa@ gulfporthistoricalsociety.org

Oh, Tea and Crumpets! Enjoy a little Friday afternoon tea with friends. Drink tasty tea, scrumptious finger sandwiches, scones with clotted cream and jam, and sweet treats. There are plenty of gluten-free options as well. Spice up the afternoon with sparkling wine spritz or a mocktail spritz. Buy your tickets online. The Chelsea, 2462 5th Ave. S., St. Petersburg. 3:30 p.m. $16-32. 727-200-6083, thechelseastpete.com

Sunset Market Enjoy a Friday night sunset market in St. Pete. Shop from vendors selling art, crafts, treats, and other locally made goodies. Check out work from Tampa Bay glass artists, then stick around for live art demonstrations too. Head into the Imagine Museum for some more glass art. Imagine Museum, 1901 Central Ave., St. Petersburg. 5-10 p.m. 727-300-1700, imaginemuseum.com

Saturday, Aug. 19

Third Saturdays Exploration Head out to Third Saturdays at Pinewood. Explore art exhibitions, self-guided scavenger hunts, and curated family fun. This three-in-one experience includes activities from Creative Pinellas, the Florida Botanical Gardens, and Heritage Village. Creative Pinellas, 12211 Walsingham Road, Largo. 7 a.m.-5 p.m. 727-582-2172, creativepinellas.org

Orchid Auction Plant lovers, this one is for you! The Florida West Coast Orchid Society hosts its annual orchid auction. Bid on the most beautiful orchids. Find all types of orchids that are perfect for in your home as well as outside. Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd, 10891 102nd Ave. N., Seminole. 9 a.m. 813-299-8834, fwcos.org

Gecko Art & Seek Go crazy for geckos! Take part in Gulfport’s Gecko Art & Seek. Gulfport artists hide gecko-themed art pieces around town for you to find and keep. Art include paintings, jewelry, and figurines. Organizers post photos online of all the work to find. Keep up-to-date with clues on Facebook. You can find their page at GeckoFest Gecko Art & Seek 2023. Beach Boulevard S., Gulfport. 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 20

Sunday Market Spend your afternoon shopping at the St. Pete Sunday Market. This market hosts some of the coolest small businesses selling secondhand items, handcrafted pieces, baked goods, and art. Enjoy live music while you shop and watch live painting from Tampa Bay artists creating cool art. Arts XChange, 515 22nd St. S., St. Petersburg. 12-6 p.m. 727-710-2727, stpeteissupercool.com

Clay Gnome Workshop Grab your “gnomies” for this clay gnome workshop. Create cute little gnome figures out of wet clay. Learn step-by-step from Practically Pikasso’s resident clay artist. This workshop is moderately difficult and recommended for ages 13 and older. The clay will be ready to paint after 10 days. Sign up online. Practically Pikasso, 6850 Central Ave., St. Petersburg. 5:30 p.m. $32. 727-822-5204, practicallypikasso.com

Sunset Yoga Become one with nature, your mind, and your breath with this sunset slow flow yoga session. Rejuvenate your body after your long day as you stretch on the beach, and focus on your core strength, balance, and flexibility. Bring a yoga mat or beach towel and water. Register ahead of time. Ocean Fitness Yoga, 2107 Gulf Way, St. Pete Beach. 7 p.m. $15-30. 424-223-7680, eventbrite.com

Wednesday, Aug. 23

Blood Drive Help those in need with OneBlood. Donors receive a $10 Boulevard Burgers gift card, a $20 eGift card, and a OneBlood swag bag. Be a part of providing blood to more than 200 hospitals. Give blood then eat delicious burgers after! Boulevard Burgers & Tap House, 5905 Gulf Blvd., St. Pete Beach. 1-6 p.m. 727-201-4906, blvdburgers.com

Looking for more St. Pete and Gulfport events? Check out The Gabber Newspaper’s full calendar of events.