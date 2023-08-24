Gulfport, St. Pete Things To Do August 24-30

Here are the August 24-30 things to do in Gulfport, the beaches, and beyond. Events include Gecko Ball, poetry open mic night, and root beer floats.

All Month

Photo Contest! Eckerd College’s Osher Lifelong Learning Institute hosts a photo contest for those 50 years and older. The theme is “stay curious.” Submit your most captivating photos capturing the experience of learning, curiosity, and exploration. This can include a memory with friends or a breathtaking moment in nature. Awards given to the most outstanding photographs. Eckerd College, 4200 54th Ave. S., St. Petersburg. 727-864-7600, olli.eckerd.edu

Thursday, Aug. 24

Root Beer Float Fundraiser Cool down with complimentary root beer or creamsicle floats. Choose from traditional root beer, orange soda, or spiked Not Your Father’s Root Beer topped with vanilla ice cream. All are welcome to have one of these tasty floats. Donations are encouraged. All proceeds benefit the local hospitals of Children’s Miracle Network. The Karol Hotel, 2675 Ulmerton Road, Clearwater. 12-2 p.m. 727-273-7850, thekarolhotel.com

Campaign Launch Rally Join Gulfportian John Liccione as he hosts a free concert at his campaign launch rally. Enjoy hors d’oeuvres and drinks while listening to local performers. Listen to Liccione’s campaign speech to learn more about his run for Congress. Catherine A. Hickman, 5501 27th Ave. S., Gulfport. 5:30-10 p.m. 443-698-8156, voteliccione.org

Trivia Night Spend your Thursday evening testing your knowledge with trivia night. Gulfport Librarian Alex prepared a list of fun questions for players to answer. The player with the most questions answered correctly wins. If enough people attend, players have the option to play in teams. Gulfport Public Library, 5501 28th Ave. S., Gulfport. 6 p.m. 727-893-1074, mygulfport.evanced.info

Friday, Aug. 25

Stand-Up Comedy Are you in need of some stand-up comedy? Laugh your butt off with comedian Cody Woods. You may know him from Comedy Central’s “Hart of the City” and The Comedy Shaq Network. Since he was 5, he aspired to be a comedian and began in his teenage years. Sunshine City Comedy Club, 5501 Gulf Blvd., St. Pete Beach. 8:30 p.m. $20. 727-435-0327, sunshinecitycomedyclub.com

Gulfport Events: Saturday, Aug. 26

Gecko Ball 2023 Join in on all the Gulfport fun at Gecko Ball. This year’s theme is “Around the World in 80 Geckos.” Dress in gecko-themed costumes with friends. Enjoy a night of dancing to live music from Modern Measure Band, costume contests, games, silent auctions, and the Gecko Queen coronation. Buy your tickets at Gulfport Beach Bazaar or online. Gulfport Casino, 5500 Shore Blvd. S., Gulfport. 6-10 p.m. $30-40. 727-344-3711, visitgulfportflorida.com

Pinellas Events: Saturday, Aug. 26

Toy Train Show Regal Railway presents a toy train and collectibles show. Check out vendors’ model trains, diecast model cars, and other collectibles for sale. There’s no age limit on fun here, so bring the whole family. The kids won’t want to miss out on the awesome running train layout around the venue. Lopez Hall, 7177 58th St. N., St. Petersburg. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. $6. 727-244-1341, regalrailways.com

Alligator Hike Florida isn’t Florida without gators. The American alligator is Florida’s state reptile. Learn more about the wetlands creature. After the educational presentation, get ready for a hike in search of alligators in the wild. All ages are welcome with a registered adult. Sign up online. Boyd Hill Nature Preserve, 1101 Country Club Way S., St. Petersburg. 11 a.m. $5. 727-893-7326, anc.apm.activecommunities.com

Silent Disco After a day at the beach, dance with friends at this summer silent disco party! Three DJs play different genres of music for everyone to enjoy. When you switch your music, your headphones will change colors so your friends can see which station you’re on. Buy tickets ahead of time; headphones are not guaranteed the day of. Mastry’s Brewing Co., 7701 Blind Pass Road, St. Pete Beach. 8 p.m.-12 a.m. $6-10. 727-202-8045, eventbrite.com

Sunday, Aug. 27

Corey Avenue Market Spend your Sunday morning shopping at the Corey Avenue Sunday Market. Explore more than 80 vendors selling locally crafted and conventional products such as art, baked goods, herbs, lunch bites, plants, and fresh smoothies. Enjoy the live music of local DJs and musicians as you walk around to different vendors. 300 Corey Avenue, St. Pete Beach. 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Short Film Challenge Stock up on buttered popcorn to watch the first Green Light Cinema Short Film Challenge showcase. More than 40 teams had one week to make movie magic. After careful evaluation from a judge panel, the finalists will premiere their films for one night. Awards will take place after screenings. Green Light Cinema, 221 2nd Ave. N., St. Petersburg. 3-9 p.m. 508-816-8968, greenlightstpete.com

Monday, Aug. 28

Musical Bingo Every Monday test your knowledge on the Billboard top hits with musical bingo. Bring your friends and family to experience the best way to play bingo. Instead of letters and numbers, they are replaced with song titles and artists. Enjoy great music and win fun prizes. Jolly Roger’s Grub & Pub, 32 Madonna Blvd., Tierra Verde. 6:30 p.m. 727-498-6736, jollyrogerspub.com

Tuesday, Aug. 29

Karaoke Tuesdays Tuesdays are great for margaritas and karaoke. Grab your friends for $5 margaritas and Tuesday night karaoke sessions with KJ Cass. Everyone is welcome to sing their best karaoke jams and dance along on the open dance floor. Zipperz Bar, 4917 22nd Ave. S., Gulfport. 7-11 p.m. 727-592-1956.

Full Moon Yoga Give yourself a break with this special full moon yoga class. Enjoy the healing powers of the moon as you stretch with slow-flow vinyasa. Experience gentle core exercise focusing on balance, flexibility, and relaxation. Bring a yoga mat or blanket, water, and snacks. Ocean Fitness Yoga, 2107 Gulf Way, St. Pete Beach. 7:30 p.m. $15. 424-223-7680, oceanfitnessyoga.com

Wednesday, Aug. 30

Poetry Open Mic Night Keep St. Pete Lit is back for another monthly open mic poetry night. Everyone is welcome even if you aren’t a writer. Sit back and enjoy the poetic talent or even sign up to read your own work. The order of poets will be drawn randomly. Register online to support your local spoken word community. Studio@620, 620 1st Ave. S., St. Petersburg. 7-9 p.m. $5. 727-895-6620, keepstpetelit.org

Blue Moon Paddle Spend your Wednesday evening on a blue moon paddle and mangrove tour with Good Vibes Kayak. All are welcome to join this sunset tour through mangrove tunnels along the bay. Don’t forget something to drink! Call ahead to reserve your spot. Gandy Beach Mangroves, 13498 Gandy Blvd. N., St. Petersburg. 7:30 p.m. $50-80. 727-565-6421, goodvibeskayakrentals.com

