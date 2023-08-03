Gulfport, St. Pete Things To Do August 3-9

Here are things to do August 3-9 in Gulfport, the beaches, and beyond. Events include art shows, stand-up comedy, and vintage markets.

All Month

Photo Contest! Eckerd College’s Osher Lifelong Learning Institute hosts a photo contest for those 50 years and older. The theme is “stay curious.” Submit your most captivating photos capturing the experience of learning, curiosity, and exploration. This can include a memory with friends or a breathtaking moment in nature. Awards given to the most outstanding photographs. Eckerd College, 4200 54th Ave. S., St. Petersburg. 727-864-7600, olli.eckerd.edu

Thursday, Aug. 3

Wine & Yoga Wind down with wine and yoga. Join yoga instructor Kayla for Thursday night yoga outside. Bring a mat, water, and an open mind. Enjoy $6 wines or waved corkage fees after a successful yoga session. Donations encouraged. Wine House, 2913 Beach Blvd. S., Gulfport. 6:30 p.m. $6-10. 727-256-0228

Thursday Night Trivia Test your trivial knowledge Thursday nights. Team up with your friends to answer fun questions from host Shriner with Events Done Right. All are welcome to play to win first, second, and third place prizes. This includes a chance to win a free brew of your choice. Drink, eat, and play some trivia! Mastry’s Brewing Co., 7701 Blind Pass Road, St. Pete Beach. 7 p.m. 727-202-8045, mastrysbrewingco.com

Friday, Aug. 4-Sunday, Aug. 6

Vintage Marché Visit one of Tampa Bay’s largest vintage markets this weekend. Vintage Marché opens for one full weekend each month displaying curated vintage items from all over the country. Want to beat the crowd? Get tickets for their first Friday dibs night — online or pay at the door. Vintage Marché, 2906 34th St. S., St. Petersburg. Fri., 4-8 p.m. $5-10., Sat., 9 a.m.-6 p.m., Sun., 9 a.m.-5 p.m. 727-289-1828, vintagemarche727.com

Friday, Aug. 4

Jack Ellis Exhibit Immerse yourself in the art of Tampa Bay artist Jack Ellis. Ellis passed in October 2022, but his art lives on. Stop by the opening reception of his solo exhibition. See his original work on display and for sale. Celebrate the life and art of a special local artist. The Werk Gallery, 2210 1st Ave. S., St. Petersburg. 12-5 p.m. 727-289-8685, thewerk.gallery

Sunset Market Enjoy a Friday night sunset market in St. Pete. Shop from vendors selling art, crafts, treats, and other locally made goodies. Check out work from Tampa Bay glass artists, then stick around for live art demonstrations too. Head into the Imagine Museum for some more glass art. Imagine Museum, 1901 Central Ave., St. Petersburg. 5-10 p.m. 727-300-1700, imaginemuseum.com

Gecko Art Show What is Gulfport without a gecko-themed event? Check out the 8th annual Gecko Art Show during First Friday ArtWalk. Enjoy intricate paintings, captivating photos, and carefully crafted sculptures from 11 local artists. There will be free food and a cash bar. Buy your Gecko Ball tickets here, too. Catherine A. Hickman Theater, 5501 27th Ave. S., Gulfport. 6-8 p.m. 727-893-1070, visitgulfportflorida.com

Saturday, Aug. 5

Vintage Market Curated Heat hosts a new vintage market. Spend the first Saturday of the month secondhand shopping some awesome vintage pieces. Check out local vendors and makers selling vintage clothing, jewelry, shoes, decor, and other items. Grab some drinks as you walk around. Park & Rec DTSP, 100 4th St. S., St. Petersburg. 1-6 p.m. 727-245-9100.

Sunday, Aug. 6

Bloody Mary Garnish Bar Every first Sunday of the month, create your own bloody mary. This bloody mary garnish bar has more than 50 garnish options. Purchase a shot of vodka, pay a $2 tip, and you’re on your way to making your new favorite drink. Toppings include bacon, cheese, fruit, olives, and others. Shadracks, 114 8th Ave., St. Pete Beach. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. 727-360-8279.

Sunday Brunch Indulge in delicious Sunday brunch favorites from a Gulfport Tuesday Market fave. This formal, buffet-style brunch offers appetizers, entrees, and desserts. For the main course, you have a choice between a teriyaki grilled/smoked chicken pineapple bowl or a maple-glazed grilled fresh catch of the day. Eat and chat with friends over a lovely Sunday brunch. Reserve your spot to the party. Email to RSVP: dawesdistributionllc@gmail.com Barbara’s Kitchen Jams, 12508 Starkey Road, Largo. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. $50. barbaraskitchenjams.com

Al Downing Birthday Concert Celebrate the birthday — and legacy — of jazz icon Al Downing featuring the Al Downing AllStars Band. Enjoy a Sunday evening of authentic jazz. Meet special guests and members of the Downing family as they join in on the memorable concert. Save your spot for the show online. The Palladium Theater, 253 5th Ave. N., St. Petersburg. 2 p.m. $10-40. 727-822-3590, mypalladium.org

Tuesday, Aug. 8

Laughing My Glass Off Have an unforgettable night at Laughing Glass: Stand-Up Comedy Night. Laugh along with host Stavi Garcia, and featured performers the hilarious Sean Harper and Bob Holden. Experience stand-up comedy from local comedians while surrounded by mesmerizing glass artistry. Buy your tickets ahead of time. Imagine Museum, 1901 Central Ave., St. Petersburg. 5-8 p.m. $10. 727-300-1700, eventbrite.com

Beach Beer Run It’s the second Tuesday of the month — do you know what this means? It’s time for the monthly beach beer run! Everyone is welcome. This is for walkers, runners, joggers, and skippers. After the not-quite-3-mile run, stick around for a cold beer. Socialize with your fellow beer runners over food and brews. Mastry’s Brewing Co., 7701 Blind Pass Road, St. Pete Beach. 6:30 p.m. 727-800-5043, stpeterunningco.com

Wednesday, Aug. 9

Widowing Tribe You’re not alone, and the spouse loss support group is here to help. This group provides widowed people a chance to speak their minds while also socializing with others in the same boat. The group works to empower each other, encourage positive changes, and build resilience. Gulfport Senior Center, Room 107, 5501 27th Ave. S., Gulfport. 12:30 p.m. 727-893-1231, mygulfport.us

Crochet Workshop Crochet is in! Have you been wanting to learn? Well, here’s your chance. Learn how to crochet with Alaina from Arachne’s Market. Make your own kerchief in this beginner-friendly workshop. All materials included; secure your spot online. Masks encouraged. Daydream Shop & Maker Space, 2935 Central Ave., St. Petersburg. 6 p.m. $35. lets-daydream.com

