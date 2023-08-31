Gulfport, St. Pete Things To Do August 31-Sept. 6

Here are the August 31-September 6 things to do in Gulfport, the beaches, and beyond. Events include Gulfport GeckoFest, Labor Day beach cleanup, and a book club meeting.

Thursday, Aug. 31

Puzzlepalooza! Enjoy a chill morning putting together all kinds of jigsaw puzzles at Puzzlepalooza. Bring friends and make new friends with fellow puzzle lovers. Provided puzzles are for all ages. Light refreshments available. No registration; come and go as you please. St. Pete Beach Public Library, 365 73rd Ave., St. Pete Beach. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. 727-363-9238, spblibrary.com

Blue Moon Paddle Spend your Thursday evening on a blue moon paddle and mangrove tour with Good Vibes Kayak. All are welcome to join this sunset tour through mangrove tunnels along the bay. Don’t forget something to drink! Call ahead to reserve your spot. Gandy Beach Mangroves, 13498 Gandy Blvd. N., St. Petersburg. 7:30 p.m. $50-80. 727-565-6421, goodvibeskayakrentals.com

Friday, Sept. 1

First Friday Art Market Start your weekend with this Friday Art Market full of great art, food, and music. Check out the handmade ceramics, paintings, greeting cards, and more from Creative Clay Transition student artists and member artists from the Community Arts program. All of portrait donations go directly to the artists. Enjoy karaoke, live music by Ashton Sanchez, and food from Pamz Pizza Conez. Creative Clay, 1846 First Ave. S., St. Petersburg. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. 727-825-0515, creativeclay.org

Gulfport Rock Painting Every first Friday, check out this afternoon rock party. It’s your time to get creative with rock painting. Choose your rocks and get right to painting. Keep your new creations, gift them to your friends and family, or hide some around the city. Don’t forget to call ahead to register. Gulfport Senior Center, 5501 27th Ave. S., Gulfport. 1:30 p.m. 727-893-5657, mygulfport.us

Oh, Tea and Crumpets! Enjoy a little Friday afternoon tea with friends. Drink tasty tea, scrumptious finger sandwiches, scones with clotted cream and jam, and sweet treats. There are plenty of gluten-free options as well. Spice up the afternoon with sparkling wine spritz or a mocktail spritz. Buy tickets online. The Chelsea, 2462 5th Ave. S., St. Petersburg. 3:30 p.m. $16-32. 727-200-6083, thechelseastpete.com

Saturday, Sept. 2-Monday, Sept. 4

Labor Day Party It’s 5 o’clock somewhere! Kick off Labor Day weekend with a sandbar party on the water. Grab your friends and cold drinks to celebrate a good ol’ three day weekend with the John’s Pass Sandbar Day Drinkers. John’s Pass, 12901 Gulf Blvd., Madeira Beach. 12-5 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 2

On Gecko Time Be a part of the most Gulfport event of the year. The 23rd annual GeckoFest celebrates the end of the summer while honoring the City’s unofficial mascot, the gecko. This year’s theme is “Around the World in 80 Geckos.” Spend your Saturday day dancing to live music and dressing up in fun costumes. Check out vendors, children’s activities, street performers, and a gecko parade. Gulfport Welcome Center, 3101 Beach Blvd. S., Gulfport. 10 a.m.-10 p.m. 727-274-1746, visitgulfportflorida.com

Sunday, Sept. 3

Bloody Mary Garnish Bar Every first Sunday of the month, create your own bloody mary. This bloody mary garnish bar has more than 50 garnish options. Purchase a shot of vodka, pay a $2 tip, and you’re on your way to making your new favorite drink. Toppings include bacon, cheese, fruit, olives, and others. Shadracks, 114 8th Ave., St. Pete Beach. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. 727-360-8279.

Monday, Sept. 4

Labor Day Beach Cleanup After a three-day weekend, take care of our beautiful beaches. Give back to the community and mother nature with friends at this Sunset Beach cleanup. Help clean up Treasure Island. Free cleaning supplies available. Stay hydrated by bringing reusable water bottles. Treasure Island Municipal Beach, 11260 Gulf Blvd., Treasure Island. 6:30-8 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 5

Karaoke Tuesdays Tuesdays are great for margaritas and karaoke. Grab your friends for $5 margaritas and Tuesday night karaoke sessions with KJ Cass. Everyone is welcome to sing their best karaoke jams and dance along on the open dance floor. Zipperz Bar, 4917 22nd Ave. S., Gulfport. 7-11 p.m. 727-592-1956.

Wednesday, Sept. 6

Welcome Fall Say hello to fall with this monthly adult craft experience. Create unique wooden signs welcoming fall to your home. This artsy activity lets your creative juices flow in a fun fall-themed way. Supplies are provided. Register ahead of time by calling or emailing library.programs@mygulfport.us. Gulfport Public Library, 5501 28th Ave. S., Gulfport. 2 p.m. 727-893-1074, mygulfport.evanced.info

Gulfport’s Garden Grampa Join Garden Grampa every first Wednesday of the month for an evening of gardening knowledge. Bring your little ones in grades kindergarten to fifth grade to learn about all things gardening. Garden Grampa teaches about gardening and sustainability through storytelling and plenty of hands-on activities. This month’s discussion is “leaf limbo.” Gulfport Public Library, 5501 28th Ave. S., Gulfport. 4:30 p.m. 727-893-1074, mygulfport.evanced.info

Book Club Keep St. Pete Lit invites book lovers to join their monthly book club. This month, the group discusses the novel Weyward by Emilia Clark. This novel tells the stories of three women across five centuries. Weyward is all about intergenerational female empowerment and how the modern way of thinking has changed. The Factory, St. Pete, 2622 Fairfield Ave. S., St. Petersburg. 7:30 p.m. $5. keepstpetelit.org

From Now Until September 10

Motown Tunes Feel music in your soul from freefall’s new production A Motown Celebration. If you love soulful and electric music, this is the show for you. Broadway star Chester Gregory performs some of the popular music’s greatest hits by legends Michael Jackson, Smokey Robinson, The Temptations, Marvin Gaye, and Stevie Wonder. Get your tickets ahead of time. freeFall Theatre, 6099 Central Ave., St. Petersburg. Wed.-Fri., 7 p.m.; Sat. 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.; Sun., 2 p.m. $25-55. 727-498-5205, freefalltheatre.com

