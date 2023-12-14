Gulfport, St. Pete Things To Do Dec. 14-20

Here are the December 14-20 things to do in Gulfport, the beaches, and beyond. Events include holiday dance parties, holiday markets, and visits from Santa Claus.

Thursday, Dec. 14-Sunday, Dec. 17

Scrooge Macbeth A food poisoning outbreak downs most of the cast for the opening night of Shakespeare’s The Winter’s Tale. Can the four remaining players overcome this and a Christmas stocking-full of other theatrical setbacks? The Off-Central, 2260 First Ave. S., St. Petersburg. Thurs., 7:30 p.m.; Fri.-Sat., 8 p.m.; Sun., 3 p.m. $15-30. 727-202-7019, theoffcentral.com.

Santa in the Park Chat with the big man in red about all your holiday wishes. Meet Santa Claus downtown St. Pete and take some photos with him, too. North Straub Park, 400 Bayshore Dr. NE, St. Petersburg. 6-9 p.m. 727-893-7441, stpeteparksrec.org.

Thursday, Dec. 14

Car Menorah Parade Spread the light of the season throughout St. Pete with Chabad Jewish Center’s mobile menorahs. Car-top menorahs provided to participants who RSVP. Parade begins at Greenwise Publix (3700 4th St. N., St. Petersburg) and continues to Vinoy Park (701 Bayshore Dr. NE, St. Petersburg). 5:30 p.m. 727-344-4900, chabadsp.com.

Thursday Night Trivia Test your trivial knowledge Thursday nights. Team up with your friends to answer fun questions from host Shriner with Events Done Right. All are welcome to play to win first, second, and third place prizes. This includes a chance to win a free brew of your choice. Drink, eat, and play some trivia! Mastry’s Brewing Co., 7701 Blind Pass Road, St. Pete Beach. 7 p.m. 727-202-8045, mastrysbrewingco.com

Friday, Dec. 15-Saturday, Dec. 16

Cookies with Santa Decorate holiday cookies with the big man in red. Meet Santa Claus and his elves. Shop small gifts from the North Pole. There will be free gift wrapping, too. Boyd Hill’s Pioneer Settlement, 3010 31st St. S., St. Petersburg. 5:30-8 p.m. $5 per child; free for adults. 727-893-7326, anc.apm.activecommunities.com.

Friday, Dec. 15-Sunday, Dec. 17

A Christmas Carol Charles Dickens’s classic tale features a hardhearted curmudgeon transformed by the spirit — or, to be precise, three spirits — of the Christmas season. St. Petersburg City Theatre, 4025 31st St. S., St. Petersburg. Fri.-Sat., 7:30 p.m.; Sun. 2 p.m. $10-28. 727-866-1973, spcitytheatre.org.

Friday, Dec. 15

Holiday Golf Cart Parade Decorate your golf cart cruisers, bikes, trikes, and scooters for a holiday parade through Town Shores. Parade starts at 6 p.m. Comfort Cafe, 5808 28th Ave. S., Gulfport. 5:30 p.m.

Lights, Carols, Cookies! Gulfport Arts and Heritage sings in the season with a caroling trolley ride to view Gulfport’s finest holiday light displays. Bring a batch of your favorite holiday cookies to enjoy when the ride is over! Gulfport History Museum. 5301 28th Ave. S., Gulfport. 6:30 p.m. gulfporthistoricalsociety.org.

Victor Paruta: Holiday Messages from Spirit Departed loved ones are always close during the holidays, and medium Victor Paruta brings their messages to life. Catherine Hickman Theater, 5501 27th Ave. S., Gulfport. 7-9 p.m. $30-60. 727-893-1244, eventbrite.com.

Saturday, Dec. 16-Sunday, Dec. 17

Holiday Sparkle A 35-piece live orchestra, 15 St. Pete Opera singers, the Holiday Sparkle Dancers – and a partridge in a pear tree? – perform your holiday favorites, old and new. Suitable for ages 6 and older. St. Pete Opera, 2145 First Ave. S., St. Petersburg. Sat., 7:30 p.m.; Sun., 2 p.m. $20-75. 727-823-2040, stpeteopera.org.

Saturday, Dec. 16

HOLIZAAR: Handmade Holiday Bazaar From snacks to jewelry, fine art to holiday decor, you’re sure to find something fun and funky for yourself and everyone on your gift list this year. The Studio@620, 620 First Ave. S., St. Petersburg. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. 727-895-6620, thestudioat620.org.

Mistletoe Market Get your Christmas shopping done with local vendors in this fun holiday market. Horan Park, 7701 Boca Ciega Dr., St. Pete Beach. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. 727-363-9245, stpetebeach.org.

Mezzo Market Check out this outdoor market that happens once a month. It features local boutiques, vintage items, handmade crafts and products, plants, food, drinks, and live entertainment. Intermezzo Coffee & Cocktails, 1111 Central Ave., St. Petersburg. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. 727-873-6664, intermezzo.co

Holiday Pops The Florida Orchestra plays your holiday favorites from “Sleigh Ride” to “The Nutcracker,” with a holiday sing-along. Mahaffey Theater, 400 First St. SE, St. Petersburg. 2 & 8 p.m. $23-75. 727-892-3337, floridaorchestra.org.

IndieFaire: Holiday Edition Kids’ crafts, a visit with Santa, and an appearance by the Gecko Band are some of the things that will make this month’s IndieFaire extra special. Gulfport Welcome Center, 3101 Beach Blvd. S., Gulfport. 5-9 p.m. 727-344-3711, visitgulfportflorida.com.

RESCHEDULED TO DEC. 22: Treasure Island Holiday Lighted Boat Parade Watch a lighted boat parade cruise by Paradise Island, Isle of Palms, Isle of Capri, and John’s Pass. Enjoy music, a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus, and food trucks at the Holiday Celebration prior to the parade. Treasure Bay Golf & Tennis, 10315 Paradise Blvd., Treasure Island. 5:30-9 p.m. 727-547-4575, ext. 221, mytreasureisland.org.

Sunday, Dec. 17

Last-Minute Holiday Market Support Tampa Bay small businesses at Lida’s Last-Minute Holiday Market. Find the best last-minute gifts. Enjoy live music and food. Lida’s Jungle, 3101 Dr. M.L.K. Jr. St. N., St. Petersburg. 10-2 p.m. 727-906-5422, lidasjungle.com.

New Horizons Band Holiday Concert Gulfport’s favorite community band brings you your holiday favorites. Clymer Park, Gulfport Blvd. S. & Beach Blvd. S., Gulfport. 3 p.m. newhorizonsbandgulfport.org.

Holiday Dance Party Who doesn’t love a night to dress up? Get ready for the Black Tie Formal Christmas Dance Party. Enjoy a nice dinner, dancing to Encore Big Band Orchestra, and a dance show. Gulfport Casino Ballroom, 5500 Shore Blvd. S., Gulfport. 4-7 p.m. $50. 727-893-1070, mygulfport.us.

acts of faith A young woman who is mistaken for a prophet begins using her “gift” to right wrongs and punish the wicked in this state premiere. American Stage, 163 Third St. N., St. Petersburg. 7 p.m. $28. 727-823-7529, americanstage.org. Read our review of acts of faith.

Monday, Dec. 18

Radio Theatre Project Live classic radio plays performed by an ensemble of professional theater artists. Thrills abound! The Studio@620, 620 1st Ave. S., St. Petersburg. 7 p.m. $15-20. 727-895-6620, thestudioat620.org.

Tuesday, Dec. 19

Senior Center Holiday Party Rock around the Christmas tree at the Gulfport Senior Center Holiday Party. Sing along to holiday classics and enjoy sweet treats. Gulfport Senior Center, 5501 27th Ave. S., Gulfport. 2-4 p.m. 727-893-5657, mygulfport.us.

Wednesday, Dec. 20

SHINE: Medicare Basics Ask SHINE all your Medicare questions. This Florida program encourages elders to make informed decisions about their health care coverage. Hear free, unbiased information about Medicare basics from SHINE volunteer counselors. Gulfport Public Library, 5501 28th Ave. S., Gulfport. 1 p.m. 727-893-1074, mygulfport.evanced.info.

Gift Wrapping Service Wrapping presents can be such a hassle. Luckily, Santa has elves here in Gulfport to help wrap your special gifts. All donations go toward the new Gulfport Senior Center. Gulfport Senior Center, 5501 27th Ave. S., Gulfport. 2-5 p.m. 727-893-1231, mygulfport.us.

Holiday Dance Party with Swing Time Jazz up your holiday with swinging tunes, refreshments, and dancing in the Casino. Gulfport Casino Ballroom, 5500 Shore Blvd. S., Gulfport. 7 p.m. $10. swingtime.info.

Looking for more things to do December 14-20 in St. Pete and Gulfport? Check out The Gabber Newspaper’s full calendar of events.