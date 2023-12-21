Gulfport, St. Pete Things To Do Dec. 21-27

Here are the December 21-27 things to do in Gulfport, the beaches, and beyond. Events include Christmas dinners, last-minute shopping, and sinter solstice celebrations.

Thursday, Dec. 21-Saturday, Dec. 23

Santa in the Park Chat with the big man in red about all your holiday wishes. Meet Santa Claus downtown St. Pete and take some photos with him, too. North Straub Park, 400 Bayshore Dr. NE, St. Petersburg. 6-9 p.m. 727-893-7441, stpeteparksrec.org.

Thursday, Dec. 21-Sunday, Dec. 24

Miracle on 34th Street: A Live Musical Radio Play Live foley effects and a score of beloved holiday carols accompany the classic story of a department store Santa and the little girl who believes in him. freeFall Theatre, 6099 Central Ave., St. Petersburg. Thurs.-Fri., 7 p.m.; Sat., 2 & 7 p.m.; Sun., 2 p.m. $25. 727-498-5205, freefalltheatre.com.

Thursday, Dec. 21

St. Petersburg Winter Solstice Embrace the winter solstice with friends and family on a refreshing hike in nature. After the hike, create a crafty lantern. Boyd Hill — Education Center Classroom, 1101 Country Club Way S., St. Petersburg. 4 p.m. $5. 727-893-7326, stpeteparksrec.org.

Gulfport Winter Solstice Ignite your fire with Gulfport Unity’s special service featuring fire dancing, singing, mantras, and ritual. Gulfport Casino Ballroom, 5500 Shore Blvd. S., Gulfport. 6:30 p.m. 727-337-0117, unityofgulfport.org.

Friday, Dec. 22

Treasure Island Holiday Lighted Boat Parade Watch a lighted boat parade cruise by Paradise Island, Isle of Palms, Isle of Capri, and John’s Pass. Enjoy music, a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus, and food trucks at the Holiday Celebration prior to the parade. Treasure Bay Golf & Tennis, 10315 Paradise Blvd., Treasure Island. 5:30-9 p.m. 727-547-4575, ext. 221, mytreasureisland.org.

Procrastinators’ Holiday Market Have you not finished your holiday shopping? Luckily, this Procrastinators’ Holiday Market has all the best small business vendors for you to shop with. Dress up in your favorite Christmas pajamas and enjoy a holiday mix from DJ Pascal. The Wine House, 2913 Beach Blvd. S., Gulfport. 6-9 p.m. 727-256-0228, pinkwinehouse.com.

Santa’s Market Finish your holiday shopping at Santa’s Market with Tampa Bay vendors. Drink brews, eat yummy food, and explore the gigantic Christmas Village in the warehouse. 3 Daughters Brewing, 222 22nd St. S., St. Petersburg. 6-10 p.m. 727-495-6002, 3dbrewing.com.

Gulfport Lighted Bike Ride Decorate your bikes with holiday lights for a lighted bike ride. Make sure your bike has a front white light and a rear red light. Weave through the streets of South Gulfport starting at the marina and ending at the recreation center. Gulfport Municipal Marina, 4630 29th Ave. S., Gulfport. 6:30 p.m. 727-893-1071.

Silent Holiday Disco Party Enjoy all your favorite holiday music with this silent disco party. Three DJs play different genres of music for everyone to enjoy. When you switch your music, your headphones will change colors so your friends can see your station of choice. Buy tickets ahead of time; headphones are not guaranteed the day of. Caddy’s Treasure Island, 9000 West Gulf Blvd., Treasure Island. 7 p.m. $6-10. 727-360-4993, eventbrite.com.

Saturday, Dec. 23

‘Twas the Run Before Christmas Start your holiday weekend with a group run and walk with friends and family. Wear your best holiday running gear. Enjoy treats at the store after. St. Pete Running Company, 6986 22nd Ave. N., St. Petersburg. 9 a.m. 727-800-5043, stpeterunningco.com.

Mistletoe Market Get your Christmas shopping done with local vendors in this fun holiday market. Horan Park, 7701 Boca Ciega Dr., St. Pete Beach. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. 727-363-9245, stpetebeach.org.

Holiday Stroll by the Beach Enjoy a holiday stroll as you sip and shop. Start with brunch then explore the shopping scene on 8th Avenue. Participating shops have wine, cocktails, and snacks for you. Berkeley Beach Club, 109 8th Ave., St. Pete Beach. 1-6 p.m. 727-228-1000, berkeleybeachclub.com.

Arcade Holiday Market Join in on all the holiday fun at this Holiday Market. Enjoy Tampa Bay vendors, food trucks, baked goods, raffles, and arcade games. Unlimited Video Games Superstore, 6901 U.S. Hwy. 19 N., Pinellas Park. 5-9 p.m. 727-753-9435, unlimitedvideogames.com.

Comedy Competition Laugh with friends at Coastal Creative’s Comedy Competition. Watch as 10 comedians bring their comedy A-game. Vote to crown the champion of the ultimate comedian battle. Winner gets $250 and a headlining set at the 2024 Sunshine Comedy Competition in January. Coastal Creative, 2201 First Ave. S., St. Petersburg. 8-11 p.m. $25-40. 813-452-9799, coastalcreativetv.com.

Late-Night Comedy This comedy show is not for the easily offended. Hear uncensored jokes from the best Floridian comedians at St. Pete Stand Up’s Dirty Show. St. Pete Brewing Company, 544 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. 11 p.m. $10. 727-623-4837, stpetestandup.com.

Sunday, Dec. 24

Christmas Eve Candlelight Service Join Rev. Kimberley Harrell for a Christmas Eve candlelight service. Celebrate with Christmas carols, readings, and sacred presentations. Gulfport Casino Ballroom, 5500 Shore Blvd. S., Gulfport. 10:30 a.m. 727-893-1070, unityofgulfport.org.

Live Music in Gulfport Enjoy an afternoon brew with live music from John Frinzi. Frinzi is a singer/songwriter who has toured nationally. The North End Taphouse, 2908 1/2 Beach Blvd. S., Gulfport. 12-3 p.m. 727-290-9682, thenorthendtaphouse.com.

Monday, Dec. 25

Christmas Brunch Buffet Treat yourself and your family to a holiday brunch buffet. Enjoy a buffet of savory meats, fresh seafood, artisan cheeses, and a dessert display. Reserve your spot. The Don CeSar, 3400 Gulf Blvd., St. Pete Beach. 10:30 a.m.-3 p.m. $50, kids; $150, adults. 844-338-1501, doncesar.com.

Christmas Dinner Feast on a 22-ounce prime rib with festive side dishes with Drunken Taco for Christmas. The Drunken Taco, 2832 Beach Blvd. S., Gulfport. 1 p.m. 727-914-0112, drunken-taco.com.

Tuesday, Dec. 26

Kwanzaa Celebration Celebrate Umoja, the day of togetherness for family and culture, at this 10th annual Kwanzaa St. Pete celebration. St. Pete Youth Farm, 1664 12th St. S., St. Petersburg. 5-8 p.m. 727-565-3630, stpeteyouthfarm.org.

$5 Comedy Show Test your jokes at St. Pete Stand Up’s $5 Comedy Show. Drink with friends and laugh to St. Pete comedians. St. Pete Brewing Company, 544 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. 8 p.m. $5. 727-623-4837, stpetestandup.com.

