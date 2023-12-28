Gulfport, St. Pete Things To Do Dec. 28-Jan. 3

Here are the December 28-January 3 things to do in Gulfport, the beaches, and beyond. Events include New Years Eve celebrations, fireworks, and trivia nights.

Thursday, Dec. 28-Saturday, Dec. 30

All Is Bright The Morean’s annual holiday art show features the perfect post-holiday gift for anyone on your list with ornaments, jewelry, functional pottery, painting, and sculpture. Morean Arts Center, 719 Central Ave., St. Petersburg. 5-8 p.m. 727-822-7872, moreanartscenter.org.

Thursday, Dec. 28-Tuesday, Jan. 2

Putt the Pier Play an 18-hole game of minitaure golf on the pier. Challenge friends and family to a little competition on this holiday-themed, pop-up mini-golf course and listen to holiday music as you play. Pick a time slot and arrive 15 minutes early. St. Pete Pier, 600 2nd Ave. NE, St. Petersburg. Thurs.-Sat. & Mon.-Tues., 12-10 p.m.; Sun., 12 p.m.-12 a.m. $12 per person. 727-822-7437, puttstpetepier.com.

Thursday, Dec. 28

Gulfport Trivia Night Spend your Thursday evening testing your knowledge with trivia night. Gulfport Librarian Alex prepared a list of fun questions for players to answer. The player with the most questions answered correctly wins. If enough people attend, players have the option to play in teams. Gulfport Public Library, 5501 28th Ave. S., Gulfport. 6 p.m. 727-893-1074, mygulfport.evanced.info.

St. Pete Beach Trivia Night Test your trivial knowledge Thursday nights. Team up with your friends to answer fun questions from host Shriner with Events Done Right. All are welcome to play to win first, second, and third place prizes. This includes a chance to win a free brew of your choice. Drink, eat, and play some trivia! Mastry’s Brewing Co., 7701 Blind Pass Road, St. Pete Beach. 7 p.m. 727-202-8045, mastrysbrewingco.com.

Friday, Dec. 29

The Lights of Lake Park Estates Drive through a lit-up neighborhood where each house has incredible holiday-themed light displays. Donations benefit Suncoast Hospice Foundation. Lake Park Dr. & 109 Ave. N., Largo. 6-10 p.m. 727-467-7423, lightsoflakepark.com.

Saturday, Dec. 30

New Years Resolution Hike Embrace the new year as you embark on a chill hike through Boyd Hill. Reflect on the year with this soul-soothing experience. It is a way to welcome to good intentions in the new year. Lake Maggiore Environmental Education Center, 1101 Country Club Way S., St. Petersburg. 10 a.m.-12 p.m. 727-893-7326, anc.apm.activecommunities.com.

Princess Breakfast Let your hair down, but don’t let your tiara fall! Enjoy a magical feast with Elsa and Anna at Princess Breakfast. Try the food special of Fairy Pancakes. Caddy’s, 9000 W. Gulf Blvd., Treasure Island. 10 a.m.-12 p.m. 727-360-4993, caddys.com.

New Years Eve Eve Show Join We’re Sweet Girls for a killer end-of-the-year show. Watch Tampa Bay performers such as Sector.fm, Pilot Jonezz, The Pilot Waves, and Delaney Staack. Donations encouraged. The Factory, 2606 Fairfield Ave. S., St. Petersburg. 8 p.m.-3 a.m.

Sunday, Dec. 31

Art in the Park Celebrate the arts in Florida with the annual Art in the Park hosted by First Night St. Petersburg. Explore art, books, dance, music, improv shows, and other interactive displays. North Straub Park, 500 5th Ave. NE, St. Petersburg. 4-8 p.m. 727-823-8906, firstnightstpete.com.

Great Gatsby Gala End the year in your best fit at The Don CeSar’s Great Gatsby Gala. Dress in your most elegant 1920s-inspired attire. Dance to live entertainment, enjoy gourmet dining, and a midnight champagne toast. The Don CeSar, 3400 Gulf Blvd., St. Pete Beach. 7 p.m.-1 a.m. $350 per person. 844-338-1501, doncesar.com.

New Year’s Eve Gala Go glam to ring in the new year with Gulfport Merchants’ masquerade ball, featuring live entertainment and dancing. Gulfport Casino Ballroom. 5500 Shore Blvd. S., Gulfport. 7 p.m. $50. 727-344-3711, visitgulfportflorida.com.

Swingin’ the New Year Dance your way into the new year at Swingin’ the New Year downtown St. Pete. Party with friends to live music from Mitch Woods & His Rocket 88’s. Enjoy drinks, food, and dance performances throughout the night. St. Petersburg Coliseum, 535 4th Ave. N., St. Petersburg. 7:30 p.m.-1 a.m. $43. 727-892-5202, newyearswing.com.

NYE Glow Party Put your best glow-in-the-dark outfit for the Ember Rooftop NYE Glow Party. Dance into the new year under black light with music from DJ L MO until the ball drops at midnight. Ember Rooftop Lounge, 15015 Madeira Way, Madeira Beach. 8 p.m.-12:30 a.m. $108. 727-350-7300, eventbrite.com.

New Years Eve Fireworks

NYE on the Pier Ring in the new year with a NYE on the Pier. Watch a magical fireworks show at midnight. Enjoy music from DJs, festive lights, and a giant disco ball. Eat up with food trucks, play games, and toast to the new year with champagne. St. Pete Pier, 600 2nd Ave. NE, St. Petersburg. 8 p.m.-12:30 a.m. 727-822-7437, nyestpete.com.

Clearwater Beach Fireworks Celebrate New Years with fireworks on the beach. Bring a lawn chair and beach towels as fireworks launch from Sand Key Park. Watch from all along Clearwater Beach or more inland at Coachman Park, 301 Drew St., Clearwater. 11:55 p.m.-12 a.m. 727-562-4800, myclearwater.com.

Treasure Island Fireworks Enjoy fireworks on the beach with friends and family. Ring in the new year watching these dazzling fireworks. Gulf Front Park, 10400 Gulf Blvd., Treasure Island. 11:55 p.m.-12:10 a.m. 727-547-4575, mytreasureisland.org.

Monday, Jan. 1

Monday Night Trivia Get your trivia on every Monday hosted by Tampa Bay Dream Team. Top three teams win $30, $20, and $10 in Cage Bucks. Cage Brewing, 2001 1st Ave. S., St. Petersburg. 7 p.m. 727-201-4278, cagebrewing.com.

Tuesday, Jan. 2-Wednesday, Jan. 3

Holiday Model Trains Check out the third annual Christmas and Holiday Model Train Exhibit. Donations benefit the Gulfport Senior Center Foundation. 5314 10th Ave. S., Gulfport. Tues., 10 a.m.-1 p.m.; Weds., 5-7 p.m. 407-908-5868.

Tuesday, Jan. 2

Explore the Vaults Pigments and water come together in remarkable ways in this exhibit exploring ink, gouache, and watercolor paintings and drawings from the MFA’s permanent collection. Museum of Fine Arts St. Petersburg, 255 Beach Dr. NE, St. Petersburg. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. $12-22. 727-896-2667, mfastpete.org.

Open Mic Comedy Night Test your jokes and work out some new material at this open mic comedy night every Tuesday. Sign up online or at the door. Sunshine City Comedy Club, 5501 Gulf Blvd., St. Pete Beach. 8 p.m. $5. 727-435-0327, sunshinecitycomedyclub.com.

