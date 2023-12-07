Gulfport, St. Pete Things To Do Dec. 7-13

Here are the December 7-13 things to do in Gulfport, the beaches, and beyond. Events include Chase the Dreidel 5K, holiday boat parades, and movies in the park.

Thursday, Dec. 7-Sunday, Dec. 10

Scrooge Macbeth A food poisoning outbreak downs most of the cast for the opening night of Shakespeare’s The Winter’s Tale. Can the four remaining players overcome this and a Christmas stocking-full of other theatrical setbacks? The Off-Central, 2260 First Ave. S., St. Petersburg. Thurs., 7:30 p.m.; Fri.-Sat., 8 p.m.; Sun., 3 p.m. $15-30. 727-202-7019, theoffcentral.com.

Thursday, Dec. 7

Hanukkah in the City Celebrate the Festival of Lights with a menorah lighting, a Hanukkah gelt drop, live music and much more! South Straub Park, 198 Bayshore Dr. NE., St. Petersburg. 5:30 p.m. 727-344-4900, chabadSP.com.

Friday, Dec. 8-Sunday, Dec. 10

A Christmas Carol Charles Dickens’s classic tale features a hardhearted curmudgeon transformed by the spirit — or, to be precise, three spirits — of the Christmas season. St. Petersburg City Theatre, 4025 31st St. S., St. Petersburg. Fri.-Sat., 7:30 p.m.; Sun. 2 p.m. $10-28. 727-866-1973, spcitytheatre.org.

Friday, Dec. 8

Holiday Golf Cart Parade Decorate your golf cart cruisers, bikes, trikes, and scooters for a holiday parade through Town Shores. Parade starts at 6 p.m. Comfort Cafe, 5808 28th Ave. S., Gulfport. 5:30 p.m.

South Pasadena Holiday Lighted Boat Parade It isn’t the holidays without festive lights. Spend your Friday night watching this holiday lighted boat parade. Barbara Gilberg Habitat, 1820 Shore Dr. S., South Pasadena. 6:30 p.m. 727-347-4171, mysouthpasadena.com.

Yuletide Skies St. Petersburg College’s Planetarium transports you 2000 years back in time to see astronomical events that might have inspired the Biblical account of the “Christmas Star.” Then head to the rooftop observatory to see what’s “glowing on” in the night sky this month. SPC St. Petersburg/Gibbs Campus, 6605 5th Ave. N., St. Petersburg. 7 p.m. 727-341-4568, spcollege.edu.

Saturday, Dec. 9-Sunday, Dec .10

Santa in the Park Chat with the big man in red about all your holiday wishes. Meet Santa Claus downtown St. Pete and take some photos with him too. North Straub Park, 400 Bayshore Dr. NE, St. Petersburg. 6-9 p.m. 727-893-7441, stpeteparksrec.org.

Gulfport: Saturday, Dec. 9

Christmas Paddle Kayak into the sunset for this Christmas paddle. All are welcome to dress up in holiday attire for this tour along the bay. Bring something to drink for the hour and a half trip. Reservations are required, call to reserve your spot. Kayak Launch at Clam Bayou Nature Park, 2901 Miriam St. S., St. Petersburg. 4:30 p.m. $55 for single; $90 for tandem. 727-565-6421.

Gulfport Lighted Holiday Boat Parade Join the BCYC members for a lighted boat parade. The parade passes Osgood Point, Gulfport Municipal Marina, Williams Pier, Gulfport Casino Ballroom, Town Shores, Skimmer’s Point, Kipps Colony, PYCC marina area, Pasadena Golf Club Estates, and Isla del Sol. Boca Ciega Yacht Club, 4630 29th Ave. S., Gulfport. 6 p.m. sailbcyc.org.

St. Petersburg: Saturday, Dec. 9

Home Alone 2 Get into the holiday spirit with a holiday movie in the park. Watch Home Alone 2: Lost in New York with your friends and family. Take photos with Santa at 6 p.m. Huggins-Stengel Field, 1320 5th St. N., St. Petersburg. 6:30 p.m. 727-893-7441, stpeteparksrec.org.

Downtown St. Pete Lighted Christmas Boat Parade Watch lighted boats pass along St. Pete’s waterfront parks. Boats cruise by North Shore Park all the way to Coffee Pot Bayou. Albert Whitted Airport, 480 Bayshore Dr. NE., St. Petersburg. 6:30 p.m. visitstpeteclearwater.com

Handel’s Messiah Music Director Michael Francis leads the Florida Orchestra in this joyful 300-year-old celebration of holiday joy. Mahaffey Theater, 400 First St. SE, St. Petersburg. 8 p.m. $20-60. 727-892-3337, floridaorchestra.org.

Beaches: Saturday, Dec. 9

Breakfast with Santa Kids will dine with Santa, enjoy arts and crafts, and have story time with Mrs. Claus. Pre-registration required. Boca Ciega Ballroom, 7701 Boca Ciega Dr., St. Pete Beach. 8:30-10 a.m. $10. 727-363-9245, stpetebeach.org.

Madeira Beach Festival of Lights Boat Parade It is Florida, so of course there is a holiday boat parade along the beach. Enjoy Madeira Beach’s Festival of Lights Boat Parade beginning at American Legion Post 273 and ending at John’s Pass. American Legion Post 273, 600 American Legion Dr., Madeira Beach. 6:30 p.m. madeirabeachfl.gov.

Sunday, Dec. 10

Punk Rock Matinee & Market Every second Sunday enjoy food, games, and live punk rock music from bands like Pilot Jonezz, Sidepiece, and more. Shop holiday gifts for that special punk in your life with vendors. Hear from guest speakers and activists for The Tampa Five. The Icehouse, 701 49th St. S., Gulfport. 12-6 p.m. 727-222-8485, ice49.com.

Holiday Brass The Florida Orchestra brings you a festive mix of classical and popular holiday favorites. The Palladium Theater, 253 5th Ave. N., St. Petersburg. 2 p.m. $20. 727-892-3337, floridaorchestra.org.

Holiday Sparkle A 35-piece live orchestra, 15 St. Pete Opera singers, the Holiday Sparkle Dancers – and a partridge in a pear tree? – perform your holiday favorites, old and new. Suitable for ages 6 and older. North Straub Park, 400 Bayshore Dr. NE, St. Petersburg. 3 p.m. 727-823-2040, stpeteopera.org.

Chase the Dreidel 5K How fast can a dreidel actually run? Find out at Chase the Dreidel 5K. Run, walk, or stroll with a life-sized dreidel in this chip-timed road race. Registrants receive a race shirt, a medal, and a super potato latke buffet. Congregation B’nai Israel, 300 58th St. N., St. Petersburg. 4 p.m. $36-50. 727-381-4900, runsignup.com.

Redington Beaches Holiday Boat Parade Sit back and watch this holiday lighted boat parade. Boats pass through Redington Beach, North Redington Beach, Redington Shore, and Indian Shores. Starts at R.O.C. Park, 200 Rex Place, Madeira Beach; ends at Caddy’s Indian Shores, 20025 Gulf Blvd., Indian Shores. 6 p.m. 727-391-3875, townofredingtonbeach.com.

Tuesday, Dec. 12

New Horizons Band Holiday Concert Gulfport’s favorite community band brings you your holiday favorites. Catherine Hickman Theater, 5501 27th Ave. S., Gulfport. 7 p.m. newhorizonsbandgulfport.org.

Wednesday, Dec. 13

Gift Wrapping Service Wrapping presents can be such a hassle. Luckily, Santa has elves right in Gulfport to help wrap your special gifts. All donations go toward the new Gulfport Senior Center. Gulfport Senior Center, 5501 27th Ave. S., Gulfport. 2-5 p.m. 727-893-1231, mygulfport.us.

