Gulfport, St. Pete Things To Do Feb. 1-7

Here are the February 1-7 things to do in Gulfport, the beaches, and beyond. Events include Fit City 5K, Raptor Fest, and Vegan Street Party.

Thursday, Feb. 1

Speakers Who Inspire Kick off Black History Month with the discussion of racial economic equity and justice from Khalil Gibran Muhammad. Hear about the history of the economic inequity and what needs to change for us to move forward. Center for Health Equity, 2333 34th St. S., St. Petersburg. 5-8 p.m. 727-865-4650, meetatthecenter.org.

St. Pete Beach Trivia Night Test your trivial knowledge Thursday nights. Team up with your friends to answer fun questions from host Shriner. All are welcome to play to win first, second, and third place prizes. This includes a chance to win a free brew of your choice. Drink, eat, and play trivia. Mastry’s Brewing Co., 7701 Blind Pass Road, St. Pete Beach. 7 p.m. 727-202-8045, mastrysbrewingco.com.

Friday, Feb. 2-Sunday, Feb. 4

Vintage Marché Visit one of Tampa Bay’s largest vintage markets this weekend. Vintage Marché opens for one full weekend each month, displaying curated vintage items from all over the country. Want to beat the crowd? Get tickets for their first Friday dibs night — online or pay at the door. Vintage Marché, 2906 34th St. S., St. Petersburg. Fri., 4-8 p.m. $5-10., Sat., 9 a.m.-6 p.m., Sun., 9 a.m.-5 p.m. 727-289-1828, vintagemarche727.com.

Friday, Feb. 2

Creative Clay Market Embrace love and art with the Friday Valentine’s Day Art Market full of ceramics, paintings, and greeting cards. Enjoy live music by Ashton and Marcos Sanchez, food from Maggie on the Move, and science fun with Tampa Bay Watch’s Marine Science on the Move program. Creative Clay, 1846 First Ave. S., St. Petersburg. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. 727-825-0515, creativeclay.org.

Valentine’s Day Cards Prepare for Valentine’s Day with a crafty card-making session. Make your special person a special card from the bottom of your heart. All supplies provided. St. Pete Beach Public Library, 365 73rd Ave., St. Pete Beach. 4-5 p.m. 727-363-9238, spblibrary.com.

Air Plant Terrarium For Knots & Pots, craft a beachy air plant terrarium. Put together your air plants, sand, seashells, and other coastal-inspired elements in little terrarium. When its all done, place your plant in a simple knotted hanger. Now, you have a cute house plant to hang. Register and pay ahead of time to receive all needed materials. Treasure Island Community Center, 154 106th Ave., Treasure Island. 6-8 p.m. $35. 727-289-4200, eventbrite.com.

Fly Me to the Moon Dance to the ultimate Sinatra vocalist Tony Sands and his Big Band. Enjoy tunes from the ’40s and ’50s. Free dance lessons at 6 p.m. Gulfport Casino Ballroom, 5500 Shore Blvd. S., Gulfport. 7 p.m. $25-35. 727-893-1070, eventbrite.com.

Saturday, Feb. 3

Raptor Fest 2024 Watch trained raptors in free flight at the 10th annual Raptor Fest. Learn about Florida’s small but mighty native species from Tampa Bay environmental exhibitors. Take bird walk and take photos with live birds of prey. Enjoy family friendly activities. Boyd Hill Nature Preserve, 1101 Country Club Way S., St. Petersburg. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. 727-893-7326, friendsofboydhillnaturepreserve.wildapricot.org.

Vegan Street Party Immerse yourself in all things plant-based at the Vegan Street Party. Connect with like-minded people and passionate activists. Taste the mouthwatering vegan street food and party to live music. Shop from vegan businesses. Mastry’s Brewing Co., 7701 Blind Pass Road, St. Pete Beach. 2-8 p.m. 727-202-8045, eventbrite.com.

Fit City 5K Lace up your running shoes for the Fit City 5K Glow in the Park. Wear all your favorite glowing clothes, costumes, products, and especially glow sticks in the 5K and 1-mile races. After the run, hang around for the family-friendly glow activities. North Straub Park, 400 Bayshore Dr. NE, St. Petersburg. 5-9 p.m. $10-30. 727-892-7494, healthystpetefl.com.

Sunday, Feb. 4

Indian Shores Market Spend your Sunday morning wandering this beach market! Check out Tampa Bay vendors selling their finest products ranging from hand-crafted art to special pet treats to unique boutique items. Town of Indian Shores Municipal Center, 19305 Gulf Blvd., Indian Shores. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. 727-300-6551, thebeachmarkets.com.

Bloody Mary Garnish Bar Every first Sunday of the month, create your own bloody mary. This bloody mary garnish bar has more than 50 options. Purchase a shot of vodka, pay a $2 tip, and you’re on your way to making your new favorite drink. Toppings include bacon, cheese, fruit, olives, and others. Shadracks, 114 8th Ave., St. Pete Beach. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. 727-360-8279.

St. Pete Indie Flea Find handmade and vintage goods. Many vendors sell items such as art, plants, jewelry, collectors items, handmade gifts, and more. This family-friendly market includes various food trucks, drinks, and music from DJs. Fairgrounds St. Pete, 2606 Fairfield Ave. S., St. Petersburg. 12-4 p.m. theindieflea.com.

One Night Only: Safe and Sexy Art Show Support Planned Parenthood at the Safe and Sexy Art Show. Join Artists for Impact for an evening of sex and body positivity through art, music, and poetry. Enjoy art demonstrations, interactive activities, and food. Pacini Glass Gallery, 615 27th St. S., St. Petersburg. 4-9 p.m. 708- 971-8295, artists4impact.org.



Monday, Feb. 5

Roaring ’20s Prom Night Brush off your old dance moves and get ready to shimmy the night away at Prom Night in Gulfport: The Roaring ’20s. Dress in your best ’20s attire with your friends and neighbors. Buy tickets at the Gulfport Senior Center and the Gulfport Casino. No tickets at the door. Gulfport Casino Ballroom, 5500 Shore Blvd. S., Gulfport. 6-9 p.m. $20. 727-893-1244, mytbtickets.com.

Monday Night Trivia Get your trivia on every Monday hosted by Tampa Bay Dream Team. Top three teams win $30, $20, and $10 in Cage Bucks. Cage Brewing, 2001 1st Ave. S., St. Petersburg. 7 p.m. 727-201-4278, cagebrewing.com.

Wednesday, Feb. 7

Love is in the Air Fall in love with the festive showcase of Gulfport’s own Town Shores Art Guild. Stop by the Love is in the Air show to support artists in the community. Artists Of Elements, 4746 22nd Ave. S., St. Petersburg. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. artistsofelements.com.

