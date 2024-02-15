Gulfport, St. Pete Things To Do Feb. 15-21

Here are the February 15-21 things to do in Gulfport, the beaches, and beyond. Events include ReadOut, Tampa Bay Collard Green Festival, and Mardi Gras.

Thursday, Feb. 15

Neurographic Watercolor Painting Instructor Kit Perusich leads creative activities that connect the brain to art. Class includes supplies. Artists of Elements, 4746 22nd Ave. S., St. Petersburg. 1-3 p.m. $54. 727-420-7438, artistsofelements.com.

Friday, Feb. 16-Sunday, Feb. 18

ReadOut: A Festival of LGBTQ Literature Lynn Ames, author of Out at the Plate: The Dot Wilkinson Story, is the keynote speaker for this three-day inclusive event. The event spotlights written works from, about, or for LGBTQ+ community. Festival events scheduled in Artists of the Elements (4746 22nd Ave. S., St. Petersburg) and Catherine A. Hickman Theater (5501 27th Ave., Gulfport). 727-893-1074, readout.lgbtqgulfport.org.

Friday, Feb. 16

Once Upon a Time in Florida Jacki Levine, longtime editor of Florida Humanities’ FORUM Magazine, discusses her new book Once Upon a Time in Florida: Stories of Life in the Land of Promises. Gulfport History Museum, 5301 28th Ave. S., Gulfport. 7 p.m. 727-201-8687, gulfporthistoricalsociety.org.

Home Explore the meaning of home with a one-night dance performance by projectALCHEMY’s Alexander Jones. The Studio@620, 620 First Ave. S., St. Petersburg. 7:30 p.m. $30. 727-895-6620, thestudioat620.org.

Saturday, Feb. 17-Sunday, Feb. 18

The Florida Highwaymen: La Florida Re-Found An installation that speaks to the struggle for freedom and self-respect in this essential Black art movement from the 1950s Jim Crow South. Come for gallery hours and talk with Dr. Renee Mills on Feb. 18. The Studio@620, 620 First Ave. S., St. Petersburg. Sat., 6-9 p.m.; Sun., 2-5 p.m. 727-895-6620, thestudioat620.org.

Saturday, Feb. 17

Gulfport:

The Original Gulfport Walking Tour Gulfport Arts & Heritage proudly presents a walking tour that traces the creation of this small seaside city. Gulfport History Museum, 5301 28th Ave. S., Gulfport. 3 p.m. $15. 727-201-8687, gulfporthistoricalsociety.org.

Lavender Moonshine and You Join the iconic folk artist Tret Fure as she sings well-loved songs in celebration of Gulfport’s ReadOut festival. Catherine Hickman Theatre, 5501 27th Ave., Gulfport. 7:30 p.m. 727-893-1070, mygulfport.us.

St. Pete:

Third Saturdays Exploration Head out to Third Saturdays at Pinewood. Explore art exhibitions, self-guided scavenger hunts, and curated family fun. This three-in-one experience includes activities from Creative Pinellas, the Florida Botanical Gardens, and Heritage Village. Creative Pinellas, 12211 Walsingham Road, Largo. 7 a.m.-5 p.m. 727-582-2172, creativepinellas.org

Tampa Bay Collard Green Festival Health is wealth! This fest shows off local vendors while emphasizing education in food, agriculture, fitness, and finance. The Woodson African American Museum of Florida, 2240 Ninth Avenue S., St. Petersburg. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. 727-323-1104, woodsonmuseum.org.

St. Pete Zine Fest & Symposium on Zines Connect with self-published zine and comic makers, authors, and presses as they share, sell, and swap their work. West Community Library, 6700 Eighth Ave. N., St. Petersburg 11 a.m.-3 p.m. 727-341-7199, spcollege.edu.

Mezzo Market Who doesn’t love a local street market? Mezzo Market is an outdoor market that happens once a month. It features local boutiques, vintage items, handmade crafts and products, plants, food, drinks, and live entertainment. Intermezzo Coffee & Cocktails, 1111 Central Ave., St. Petersburg. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. 727-873-6664, intermezzo.co

Survival of the Fittest: Envisioning Wildlife and Wilderness with the Big Four Featuring masterworks from the Rijksmuseum Twenthe and The National Museum of Wildlife Art. The James Museum, 150 Central Ave., St. Petersburg. Feb. 17-May 26. 727-892-4200, thejamesmuseum.org.

Beaches

Pancake Breakfast Enjoy a great morning full of pancakes by the beach. Eat up at the Dave Cramer Memorial Pancake Breakfast. The men’s ministry invites all police, fire, and active duty military to join for free. Pass-A-Grille Beach Community Church, 107 16th Ave., St. Pete Beach. 8-10:30 a.m. $7. 727-360-5508, pagchurch.org.

Winterfest on the Rocks Winter doesn’t really exist in Florida. But, you can still get into the winter spirit at Winterfest on the Rocks. Enjoy a winter wonderland full of activities, art, crafts, food, music, a silent auction, and a patriotic pet contest. Calvary Episcopal Church, 1615 First St., Indian Rocks Beach. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. 727-595-2374, calvaryirb.org.

Find more things to do February 15-21 and more in our spring events guide.

Sunday, Feb. 18

St. Pete Indie Flea Find handmade and vintage goods. Many vendors sell items such as art, plants, jewelry, collectors items, handmade gifts, and other goodies. This family-friendly market includes various food trucks, drinks, and music from DJs. Fairgrounds St. Pete, 2606 Fairfield Ave. S., St. Petersburg. 12-4 p.m. theindieflea.com.

Mardi Gras Block Party You don’t have to travel to New Orleans for a Mardi Gras party. Celebrate this inaugural Mardi Gras block party in the Grand Central District. Party with friends, collect beaded necklaces, listen to live music, and eat up with Tampa Bay food vendors. Hawthorne Bottle Shoppe, 2927 Central Ave., St. Petersburg. 12-5 p.m. 727-800-2810, grandcentraldistrict.org.

Brothers from Another Mother Comedy Tour Laugh along with comedians Jackie Flynn and Kevin Flynn (no relation), benefitting the Gulfport Senior Center Foundation Building. Catherine Hickman Theatre, 5501 27th Ave., Gulfport. 4 p.m. $25-40. 727-893-1070, mygulfport.us.

Tuesday, Feb. 20

If You See Them: A Conversation with Vicki Sokolik Explore the crisis of homeless youth through the inspiring stories of a woman and the kids. This event takes place at The Studio@620. The Studio@620, 620 First Ave. S., St. Petersburg. 7 p.m. 727-755-9456; tombolobooks.com.

Wednesday, Feb. 21

Beach Market Support small businesses at the Madeira Beach Wednesday Market. Take in relaxing beach vibes as you shop. Listen to live music, and enjoy delicious lunch and drinks from food trucks. 15000 Madeira Way, Madeira Beach. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. tampabaymarkets.com.

SHINE: Medicare Basics Ask SHINE all your Medicare questions. This Florida program encourages elders to make informed decisions about their health care coverage. Hear free, unbiased information about Medicare basics from SHINE volunteer counselors. Gulfport Public Library, 5501 28th Ave. S., Gulfport. 1 p.m. 727-893-1074, mygulfport.evanced.info.

Snakes of St. Augustine Join The Gabber Newspaper Book Club as they discuss Ginger Pinholster’s story of stolen snakes, missing brothers, and the meaning of community. Join the club at 6:30 p.m. to order food and drinks; discussion starts at 7 p.m.. Habana Café, 5402 Gulfport Blvd. S., Gulfport. 7 p.m. 727-321-6965, tombolobooks.com or amanda@thegabber.com.

Open Mic Karaoke Night Sing your favorite songs at open mic night every Wednesday with friends or by yourself. Acoustic guitars and keyboards are available. Mastry’s Brewing Co., 7701 Blind Pass Road, St. Pete Beach. 7 p.m. 727-202-8045, mastrysbrewingco.com.

Looking for more things to do February 15-21 in St. Pete and Gulfport? Check out The Gabber Newspaper’s full calendar of events.