Gulfport, St. Pete Things To Do Feb. 16-22

Thursday, February 16

Cheers and Beers Celebrate 30 years of Tampa Bay Watch with its Cheers and Beers party. Share a pint with staff and the executive team and hear all about the accomplishments and the plans for the future. TBW is a non-profit organization that works to foster the health of the Tampa Bay watershed through community projects, programs, and initiatives. 3 Daughters Brewing, 222 22nd St. S., St. Petersburg. 5 p.m.-8 p.m. 727-867-8166, tampabaywatch.org

Friday, February 17 – Sunday, February 19

Get Out to ReadOut! Read Out returns for its sixth year, stronger than ever. Hear from this year’s keynote speaker Brian Broome as well as Tampa Bay writers who are from, support, and write about the LGBTQ community. Listen to discussion panels and get involved in writing workshops. Register online for the days you wish to attend or join on Zoom. Gulfport Public Library, 5501 28th Ave. S., Gulfport. Fri., 5 p.m.-7:30 p.m.; Sat., 9 a.m.-6 p.m.; Sun., 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m. 727-893-1074, readout.lgbtqgulfport.org

Friday, February 17

Live Waterside Entertainment Who doesn’t love dinner and a show? Good thing The Club at Treasure Island hosts Tampa Bay musicians weekly for guests. Enjoy singer-songwriter and guitarist Elaina Blanchard as she performs her unique musical mix of funk, rock, pop, and soul. The Club at Treasure Island, 400 Treasure Island Causeway, Treasure Island. 5:30p.m. 727-367-4511, theclubti.com

Wine With McBride Sisters The largest Black-owned wine company in the U.S. partnered with Hyatt Regency Clearwater Beach Resort for a wine pairing event. Enjoy the carefully curated four-course meal of McBride Sisters wines with the creations of the resort’s culinary team. The menu includes lion fish ceviche, seared scallops, harissa-grilled lamb, and a special dessert. The wines include sparkling brut, sauvignon blanc, red blend, and riesling. Save your seat for dinner online. Hyatt Regency Clearwater Beach Resort, 301 S. Gulfview Blvd., Clearwater Beach. 6 p.m.-8 p.m. $110. 727-373-1234, exploretock.com

Outdoor Reggae Concert Enjoy an outdoor concert at a beautiful waterfront botanical garden. Jamaican performer Greg Roy will perform his original blend of reggae music and storytelling. He is best known for his uplifting and poetic performance styles. Make sure to buy the optional homemade dinner of one entree, a salad, fruit, and a brownie before the show. Reserve your spot online for the dinner and concert. Sacred Lands Preservation, 1700 Park St., St. Petersburg. 7 p.m. $15-25. 727-347-0354, sacredlandspreservation.org

Saturday, February 18

St. Pete’s Localtopia Celebrate St. Pete’s small business at the 10th annual Localtopia. Check out more than 300 independent businesses and community organizations. Support vendors selling art, books, clothing, crafts, drinks, food, jewelry, and more. There’s something for everything at this festival. Enjoy live entertainment from St. Pete’s greatest performers too! Williams Park, 330 2nd Ave. N., St. Petersburg. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. localtopia.keepsaintpetersburglocal.org

Love Without Borders Understand the experience of a refugee through this fundraising art exhibition entitled “Love Without Borders for Refugees in Need.” This art collection features more than 45 pieces of art created by children and adult refugees displaced in community housing and camps in Greece. All of the proceeds goes directly to the artists. Ekeko Gallery, 290 Dr M.L.K Jr. St. N., St. Petersburg. 5 p.m.-7:30 p.m. 727-685-5577, lovewithoutborders4refugees.com

Sunday, February 19

Beach Book Sale Attention all book lovers! Indian Shores Sunday Morning Market hosts a library book sale full of magazines, puzzles, DVDS, and of course, books, all on sale. Enjoy live entertainment as you check out the sale and other local vendors offering gourmet treats, art, and plenty more. This is a family friendly market including our leashed pet pals too. Indian Shores Town Clerk, 19305 Gulf Blvd., Indian Shores. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. 727-474-7705, thebeachmarkets.com

Polish Doughnuts + Dance Join the Polish American Society of St. Petersburg for the fourth annual Paczki Day Dance. Stop by before the dance for a great Polish dinner. Everyone receives a delicious Polish doughnut to prepare for Lent. Call to reserve tickets or pay at the door. Polish American Society, 1343 Beach Dr. SE, St. Petersburg. 1:30 p.m.-6 p.m. $10-12. 727-894-9908.

Spring Gardening Spring is right around the corner. Join the Pioneer Settlement to learn all the essentials in how to maintain your own organic garden. Register online and you’ll get seedlings to get started on your own home garden. Boyd Hill – Pioneer Settlement, 2900 31st St. S. Gate 2, St. Petersburg. 2 p.m.-4 p.m. $5. 727-893-7326, anc.apm.activecommunities.com

Songs of Hope After a three year hiatus, One City Chorus returns to the stage with special guests Diversity: The Voices of Sarasota. The Songs of Hope, Justice, and Freedom concert will be an evening full of soul-enriching and feel-good music. You won’t want to miss this uplifting performance. Buy tickets online or at the door, and children 16 and under have free admission. Palladium Theater, 253 5th Ave. N., St. Petersburg. 4 p.m. $20-25. 727-822-3590, mypalladium.org

Monday, February 20

Florida Constitution Discussion Hear from Former State Representative Ben Diamond as he discusses the Florida Constitution. Learn about its history as well as the rights to privacy correlated to abortion rights and redistricting within the state. Diamond is an adjunct professor that teaches about the Florida Constitution at Stetson University College of Law. Gulfport Neighborhood Center, 1617 49th St. S., Gulfport. 7 p.m. 206-501-7836

Tuesday, February 21

Yoga in the Garden End your day with a peaceful yoga session surrounded by nature. Join instructor Casey Jones as she shows you how to lead with your heart for this month’s yoga theme. You will tune into your heart and explore love through breath work, movement, and sound. Sign up online and pay what you want for this donation-based class. The Herb Scoop Shop, 140 49th St. S., St Petersburg. 6 p.m.-8 p.m. 651-252-7654, bbycooperative.com

Wednesday, February 22 – Saturday, February 25

Jazz Hands, Everybody! Time to get jazzy with St. Pete’s Jazz Festival. Over four days, the festival will take place at four different venues. These locations include St. Petersburg College, Palladium Theater, Museum of Fine Arts, and American Stage. Check out workshops and performances from renowned jazz musicians and ensembles. Wed., 12 p.m. at HS 109 at St. Petersburg College, 6605 5th Ave. N., St. Petersburg; Thurs., 7:30 p.m. at the Palladium Theater, 253 5th Ave. N., St. Petersburg; Fri., 7:30 p.m. at the Museum of Fine Arts, 255 Beach Dr. NE, St. Petersburg; Sat., 7:30 p.m. at American Stage, 163 3rd St. N., St. Petersburg. stpetejazzfest.com