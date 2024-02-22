Gulfport, St. Pete Things To Do Feb. 22-28

Here are the February 22-28 things to do in Gulfport, the beaches, and beyond. Events include Cirque Ma’Ceo, Localtopia, and Pinellas African-American Heritage Celebration.

Thursday, Feb. 22-Sunday, Feb. 25

The Chinese Lady Follow the story of 14-year-old Afong Moy, the first Chinese woman to enter America. Watch her journey and her human urge to belong. American Stage, 163 Third St. N., St. Petersburg. Thurs., 7 p.m.; Fri., 8 p.m.; Sat., 2 p.m. & 8 p.m.; Sun., 2 p.m. $53. 727-823-7529, americanstage.org. Read our review.

Thursday, Feb. 22

Nature Pix Exhibition Enter the captivating world of technology and art with Nature Pix by computational artist and designer Mikhail Mansion. Opening reception begins at 6 p.m. on Feb. 22. Creative Pinellas, 12211 Walsingham Road, Largo. Feb. 22-Apr. 21. 727-582-2172, creativepinellas.org.

Crystal Bingo Night Play bingo with a metaphysical twist at Crystal Bingo Night. Bring your friends to play for the chance to win crystal gifts and prizes. Enjoy light refreshments — and participants receive a free crystal goody bag. As Above So Below, 4615 Gulf Blvd., Unit 106, St. Pete Beach. 6 p.m. $20. 727-289-3223, asabovesobelow347.com.

Further On Down The Road An installation that speaks to the struggle for freedom and self-respect in this essential Black art movement from the 1950s Jim Crow South. Come for gallery hours and a staged reading of Further On Down the Road by Bob Devin-Jones. The Studio@620, 620 First Ave. S., St. Petersburg. 7 p.m. $5. 727-895-6620, thestudioat620.org.

In Search of the Beloved Community: John Lewis A conversation with civil rights activist Bernard LaFayette, Jr., and Raymond Arsenault Learn about the life of John Lewis. Allendale United Methodist Church, 3803 Haines Road N., St. Petersburg. 7 p.m. 727-755-9456, tombolobooks.com.

Friday, Feb. 23-Sunday, Feb. 25

Seafood & Music Festival Feast on the best, fresh seafood in St. Pete at the Seafood and Music Festival. For three days, taste seafood entrees from Tampa Bay restaurants and food trucks, all while listening to live entertainment. Enjoy food, music, and the beautiful views of St. Pete. Vinoy Park, 701 Bayshore Dr. NE, St. Petersburg. Fri., 4-10 p.m.; Sat., 11 a.m.-10 p.m.; Sun., 11 a.m.-6 p.m. $7. 727-893-7441, paragonfestivals.com.

Horsin’ Around Cirque MaC’eo returns to Pinellas Park for a three-day showcase. Experience an theatrical show featuring horses and humans. Watch acrobatic acts, aerial dancing, and talented horses. England Brothers Park, 5010 81st Ave. N., Pinellas Park. Fri., 7 p.m.; Sat., 4 p.m. & 7 p.m.; Sun., 1 p.m. & 4 p.m. $20-35. 800-927-1539, events.cirquemaceotickets.com.

Friday, Feb. 23

Stand-Up Comedy Are you in need of some stand-up comedy? Laugh your butt off with comedian Cody Woods. You may know him from Comedy Central’s “Hart of the City” and The Comedy Shaq Network. Joining him is Alec Horwitz, Al C, and David Wayne. Sunshine City Comedy Club, 5501 Gulf Blvd., St. Pete Beach. 8:30 p.m. $20. 727-435-0327, sunshinecitycomedyclub.com.

Saturday, Feb. 24

Tour The Athleticus Start your fitness journey at The Athleticus’s open house. Hear the personalized training insights and exercise tips from experts. Tour the gym and win prizes in raffles. Meet your fitness goals with advice from trainers. The Athleticus, 917 49th St. S., Gulfport. 10 a.m.-12 p.m. 727-265-2496, theathleticus.com.

Pinellas African-American Heritage Celebration The PAAHC is a one-day festival showcasing Black history and culture of Pinellas County. Explore many talented artists, entrepreneurs, and restaurateurs. Pinewood Cultural Park, 12520 Ulmerton Road, Largo. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. pinellasafricanamericanheritagecelebration.org.

Gulfport Get Rescued No kitten around… this is a paw-some event that has helped hound-reds of homeless animals find their ulti-mutt fur-ever homes. Come celebrate all things pet! Downtown Gulfport, 3101 Beach Blvd. S., Gulfport. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 727-417-5494, visitgulfportflorida.com.

St. Pete’s Localtopia Celebrate St. Pete small businesses at Localtopia. Explore more than 300 independent businesses and community organizations. Support vendors selling art, books, clothing, crafts, drinks, food, jewelry, and many more. Enjoy live entertainment from St. Pete’s greatest performers. Williams Park, 350 Second Ave. N., St. Petersburg. 10 a.m-5 p.m. 813-500-7708, localtopia.keepsaintpetersburglocal.org.

Quilt Squares for Black History Month Come paint a unique square of fabric that pays homage to the tradition of quilting in Black folk art. All ages are welcome to this family-friendly workshop. Gulfport Arts Center, 2726 54th St. S., Gulfport. 2 p.m. facebook.com/gulfportartscenter.

Sunday, Feb. 25

Sunday Market in St. Pete Spend your afternoon shopping at the Sunday Market. Explore more than 75 vendors with art, farm-fresh goods, secondhand items, handcrafted pieces, and wellness services. Enjoy live music while you shop. St. Pete High School, 2501 Fifth Ave. N., St. Petersburg. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. tampabaymarkets.com.

Garden Groove A jazz performance in celebration of Black History Month with Scotty Wright. Enjoy the rhythmic sounds of jazz. The Woodson African American Museum of Florida, 2240 Ninth Ave. S., St. Petersburg. 3 p.m. $20-25. 727-323-1104, woodsonmuseum.org.

Monday, Feb. 26

Resilient: Jewelry that Empowers Explore the art of jewelry making through cultural movements, the environment, Afrofuturism, and resiliency. Florida CraftArt, 501 Central Ave., St. Petersburg. Feb. 26-Mar. 17. Mon.-Sat., 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m.; Sun., 12-5 p.m. 727-821-7391, floridacraftart.org.

Radio Theatre Project LIVE Join Tampa Bay actors as they bring unique stories to life, with live foley effects. The Studio@620, 620 First Ave. S., St. Petersburg. 7 p.m. $15-20. 727-895-6620, thestudioat620.org.

Tuesday, Feb. 27

Eric Stern Trio This musical collective blends tradition and innovation. The Studio@620, 620 First Ave. S., St. Petersburg. 7 p.m. $15-20. 727-895-6620, thestudioat620.org.

Wednesday, Feb. 28

Still Life Painting Workshop Get creative with still life as you paint with the Treasure Island Art Guild. Every Wednesday, the group arranges objects to paint such as fruit, flowers, ceramics, soda cans, or vintage items. For more information, contact Gail Hoffman at ghoffman67@msn.com. Treasure Island Community Center, 154 106th Ave., Treasure Island. 9:30 a.m. $7-10. 727-547-4575, mytreasureisland.org.

Underground History Preserve the ‘Burg’s Place Matters series brings you a new documentary film focused on St. Pete’s indigenous and African-American heritage. University of South Florida at St. Petersburg’s Nelson Poynter Memorial Library, 140 Seventh Ave. S., St. Petersburg. 5:30 p.m. 727-824-7802, preservetheburg.org.

Looking for more things to do February 22-28 in St. Pete and Gulfport? Check out The Gabber Newspaper’s full calendar of events.