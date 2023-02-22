Gulfport, St. Pete Things To Do Feb. 23-Mar.1

Thursday, February 23-Tuesday, March 4

Eight Nights of Nature Films This environmental film festival celebrates 25 years this weekend. Join the celebration of Visions of Nature/Voices of Nature for eight days. Each day the festival features films from around the world to raise awareness and promote discussions about the relationships between nature and humans. These films are open to the public so bring your nature-loving friends and family. Eckerd College, 4200 54th Ave. S., St. Petersburg. Feb. 23-25, Feb. 28, March 1-4. 7 p.m. 727-864-7978, environmentalfilmfest.com

Thursday, February 23

Swing Your Bingo Wings Stop by for Thursday night bingo where you have a chance to win up to $200 and other great prizes. Free coffee, tea, and parking, and you can buy sodas and desserts at the snack bar. Try out your luck with the early bird games at 6:30 p.m. before the regular games begin. Treasure Island Community Center, 154 106th Ave., Treasure Island. 7:30 p.m.-9:30 p.m. 727-547-4575, mytreasureisland.org

Friday, February 24

Learn the Art of Portraits Do you want to take art more seriously? The Treasure Island Art Guild hosts a portrait workshop every Friday morning. The workshop provides easels and live models for you to paint or draw. Call ahead to save your spot. Treasure Island Community Center, 154 106th Ave., Treasure Island. 9:15 a.m.-12 p.m. $7-10. 727-547-4575, mytreasureisland.org

Toes in the Water, Bum in the Sand St. Pete Beach’s Spring Concert Series begins with the tribute band Homegrown: The Zac Brown Band Experience. Set up your blankets and chairs with your friends and family. Check out the food, beer, wine, and other drinks available to purchase, then sit back and enjoy some live music. Horan Park, 7701 Boca Ciega Dr., St. Pete Beach. 7 p.m.-9 p.m. 727-363-9245, stpetebeach.org

Tardi Gras Couldn’t book a trip to New Orleans? No problem because Gulfport hosts its own annual Tardi Gras. This fundraiser dance and parade benefits the Enroy Foundation, an organization for the arts. Get rowdy for the Beach Boulevard parade at 6:15 p.m. Enjoy live music at the dance from Gulfport Swamp Opera. Dress up for the costume contest, check out the dance lessons, and participate in the 50/50 raffle. Mardi Gras-themed meal available for purchase from Tiki Bar & Grill. Gulfport Casino, 5500 Shore Blvd. S., Gulfport. 7 p.m.-9:30 p.m. $15. 727-893-1070, mygulfport.us

Saturday, February 25

Wild Wetlands Hike Time to get adventurous! Explore Florida’s natural wetland ecosystem on Boyd Hill’s wild wetlands hike. Learn all about the unique plants and special animals that you may see. Register online and invite your friends and family to tag along. Boyd Hill Nature Center, 1101 Country Club Way S., St. Petersburg. 10 a.m.-11:30 a.m. $5. 727-893-7326, anc.apm.activecommunities.com

Paw-some Animal Rescue Festival Fall in love with some furry friends at Gulfport’s 19th annual Get Rescued animal festival and fun-raiser. Support animal rescue groups and pet-friendly vendors. Participate in activities including raffles, pet food and supplies drives, and the famous weiner dog derby. Learn more about responsible pet care and watch animal training demos. All are welcome, even your leashed four-legged buddies. 3101 Beach Blvd. S., Gulfport. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. visitgulfportflorida.com

Stay Swaggy with DJ Fresh Who doesn’t love dinner and a show? Good thing The Club at Treasure Island hosts Tampa Bay musicians weekly for guests. Check out the Tampa Bay icon DJ Fresh who has been in the music industry for over 15 years. Enjoy his mixes of EDM, hip hop, and old school jams during your evening meal. The Club at Treasure Island, 400 Treasure Island Causeway, Treasure Island. 12:30p.m.-4:30 p.m. 727-367-4511, theclubti.com

Peace, Love & Blueberries The Dallas Bohrer’s 9th Annual Peace, Love & Blueberries Festival returns to Gulfport for a night to celebrate the life of Blueberry Patch founder Dallas Bohrer. Enjoy live entertainment and handcrafted artwork from your neighborhood artists. Boogie the night away to music from artists such as Soul Jam, Shoeless Soul, Leify Green & The Various Vikings, Daniel Mohr, Josh Plummer, and many more talented people. The Blueberry Patch, 4923 20th Ave. S., Gulfport. 3 p.m.-11 p.m. 727-914-0226, blueberrypatch.org

Food Trucks + Video Games Support small businesses at this food truck rally and market every last Saturday of the month. Purchase any item from the market’s food trucks and vendors and you’ll receive a free pass into Unlimited Video Games Superstore. Play all your favorite video games and eat yummy food. 6901 US Hwy 19 N., 5 p.m.-9 p.m. More here.

Sunday, February 26

Thrift Shop Sunday Curated Heat hosts a new monthly thrift market partnered with the Hunger + Thirst Group. Spend the last Sunday of each month secondhand shopping some awesome vintage pieces. Check out more than 15 local vendors and makers that sell vintage clothing, jewelry, shoes, decor, and more. Lost and Found, 2420 Central Ave., St. Petersburg. 1 p.m.-6 p.m. curatedheatvtg.com

Homemade Strawberry Shortcake Florida’s strawberry season is finally upon us. Celebrate this delicious fruit by learning how to make the perfect strawberry shortcake with fresh strawberries from the Tampa Bay area. Register online and bring your friends and family who love to learn new recipes. Boyd Hill-Pioneer Settlement, 2900 31st St. S., Gate 2, St. Petersburg. 2 p.m.-4 p.m. $5. 727-893-7326, anc.apm.activecommunities.com

Outdoor Jazz Concert Spend your Sunday evening with some outdoor, live music. Sit back and listen to sensational music from The New Horizons Concert Band and Jazz Bands of Gulfport. Grab a lawn chair or a blanket to enjoy the show with your friends and family. The Pavilion at Clymer Park, Gulfport Blvd. S. and Beach Blvd. S., Gulfport. 3 p.m.-4 p.m. 727-893-1000

Thursday, March 2

Run the Grand Prix Start Grand Prix weekend with a timed 5k race on the St. Pete track. The Wellcare Ambetter Health 5k starts and ends on Bay Shore Drive NE, on the water side of North Straub Park. The race continues on the route through downtown’s Firestone Grand Prix track. Register prior to the race and you’ll receive a chipped race bib, a dry-fit race shirt, and a custom finisher’s medal. North Straub Park, 400 Bay Shore Dr. NE, St. Petersburg. 6 p.m.-9 p.m. $40-50. gpstpete.com