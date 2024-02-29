Gulfport, St. Pete Things To Do Feb. 29-Mar. 6

Here are the February 29-March 6 things to do in Gulfport, Tampa Bay beaches, and beyond. Events include a vintage motorcycle art exhibit, Florida Antiquarian Book Fair, and the BBQ & Blues Festival.

Thursday, Feb. 29-Sunday, Mar. 3

Fully Committed Watch as one actor plays 32 characters — all denizens of a ritzy New York restaurant. The Off-Central, 2260 First Ave. S., St. Petersburg. Thurs., 7:30 p.m.; Fri.-Sat., 8 p.m.; Sun., 3 p.m. $20-35. 727-202-7019, theoffcentral.com.

Thursday, Feb. 29

Leap Year Run Spend your extra day of the year running with friends at the Leap Year Run. Lace up your sneakers and run for fun. Earn special prizes, enter raffles, and check out store discounts. St. Pete Running Company, 6986 22nd Ave. N., St. Petersburg. 6:30 p.m. 727-800-5043, stpeterunningco.com.

Love & Bossa Nova Daniela Soledade and Nate Najar bring you a night of soulful Brazilian music. You’ll feel like you’re in Rio de Janeiro with this intimate performance of bossa nova music. The Studio@620, 620 First Ave. S., St. Petersburg. 7 p.m. $20-25. 727-895-6620, thestudioat620.org.

Friday, Mar. 1-Sunday, Mar. 3

Vintage Marché Visit one of Tampa Bay’s largest vintage markets this weekend. Vintage Marché opens for one full weekend each month, displaying curated vintage items from all over the country. Want to beat the crowd? Get tickets for their first Friday dibs night — online or pay at the door. Vintage Marché, 2906 34th St. S., St. Petersburg. Fri., 4-8 p.m. $5-10., Sat., 9 a.m.-6 p.m., Sun., 9 a.m.-5 p.m. 727-289-1828, vintagemarche727.com.

Book Lover’s Paradise Expand your book collection at the Florida Antiquarian Book Fair. Booksellers from across the country open pop-up bookshops with books for all age groups with all genres and topics. Find maps, prints, postcards, literary ephemera, autographs, and other collectables. Proceeds benefit the St. Petersburg Public Library. The Coliseum, 535 Fourth Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Fri., 5 p.m.-9 p.m.; Sat., 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sun., 11 a.m.-4 p.m. $1-10. 727-234-7759, floridaantiquarianbookfair.com.

Friday, Mar. 1

Open Archaeology Lab Explore the world of archaeology with Florida Public Archaeology Network’s professional archaeologists. Learn about the past as you sort, identify, and clean artifacts from nearby archaeological sites. Weedon Island Preserve Cultural and Natural History Center, 1800 Weedon Dr. NE, St. Petersburg. 1 p.m. 727-453-6500, weedonislandpreserve.org.

Vintage Motorcycle Paintings Experience hyperrealistic paintings by Kitty Zehnder. Her paintings capture intricate details of vintage motorcycles. Join the opening reception for this artist’s showcase with live music from Nate Najar. Visit the exhibit from Mar. 1-23. DRV Gallery, 5401 Gulfport Blvd. S., Gulfport. 6 p.m. 727-382-7004, drvgallery.com.

Kissy Simmons Listen to this USF Alum, Kissy Simmons, perform jazz music, R&B classics, and favorites from the Disney catalog. She is best known for her nine years in the role of Nala in Broadway’s The Lion King. freeFall Theatre, 60999 Central Ave., St. Petersburg. 7 p.m. $20-35. 727-498-5205, freefalltheatre.com.

Saturday, Mar. 2

Beach Cleanup Take care of Florida beaches. Join the Trash Pirates every first Saturday of the month for a beach cleanup. Archibald Beach Park, 15100 Gulf Blvd., Madeira Beach. 8-10 a.m. 727-237-2970, madeirabeachfl.gov.

Neighborhood Yard Sale Saturday is the perfect day for a good ol’ yard sale. Browse secondhand items at the Isle of Palms annual community yard sale. Find clothes, electronics, furniture, home decor, knick knacks, and more. Isle of Palms, 115th Avenue, Treasure Island. 8 a.m.-2 p.m. mytreasureisland.org.

BBQ & Blues Taste the best barbecue and listen to soulful music at the second annual BBQ & Blues festival. Try a dish from each Tampa Bay food truck. Enjoy live entertainment from local performers. Tropicana Field Lot 1, 1 Tropicana Dr., St. Petersburg. 12-5 p.m. $40-125. 833-480-7467, saturdayshoppes.com.

Sunday, Mar. 3

Indian Shores Market Spend your Sunday morning wandering this beach market! Check out Tampa Bay vendors selling their finest products ranging from hand-crafted art to special pet treats to unique boutique items. Town of Indian Shores Municipal Center, 19305 Gulf Blvd., Indian Shores. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. 727-300-6551, thebeachmarkets.com.

Farm-Fresh Market Shop locally grown and farm-fresh goods, plants, food, drinks, and herbal medicines at the 49th St. Makers & Growers Market. Enjoy live music and the spirit of community at this market. Red Feathers Studios, 1301 49th St. S., Gulfport. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. 727-560-0608.

St. Pete Indie Flea Find handmade and vintage goods. Many vendors sell items such as art, plants, jewelry, collectors items, handmade gifts, and more. This family-friendly market includes various food trucks, drinks, and music from DJs. Fairgrounds St. Pete, 2606 Fairfield Ave. S., St. Petersburg. 12-4 p.m. theindieflea.com.

Sunday Matinee with Nan Colton Gulfport’s Senior Center hosts popular playwright and actor Nan Colton. Watch as she impersonates a variety of historical personages including Mary Cassatt. Catherine Hickman Theatre, 5501 27th Ave., Gulfport. 4 p.m. $20. 727-498-0697, mygulfport.us.

Monday, Mar. 4

New Novel Alert Be the first to read The New Couple in 5B at this launch event with the author Lisa Unger. This is a thriller novel about a couple inheriting an apartment that has a creepy past. Hear her conversation about the novel with Tampa Bay Times editor Colette Bancroft. Coastal Creative, 2201 First Ave. S., St. Petersburg. 7 p.m. $29-35. 727-755-9456, tombolobooks.com.

Tuesday, Mar. 5

Yes, Chef Learn a new recipe with the First United Methodist Church’s kitchen crew. All are welcome to attend this cooking class series every Tuesday. On the final night of class (Mar. 19), students come together to plan and prepare a dinner to enjoy together after. First United Methodist Church, 2728 53rd St. S., Gulfport. 6 p.m. 727-321-3620, gulfportumc.org.

Fresh Ink Creative Pinellas teams up with American Stage to bring staged readings of adventurous, diverse, and inclusive plays. Enjoy the performance of Coconuts, a comedy following two stranded strangers on a deserted island. The Auditorium at Creative Pinellas, 12211 Walsingham Road, Largo. 7 p.m. 727-582-2172, creativepinellas.org.

Wednesday, Mar. 6

Beach Market Support small businesses at the Madeira Beach Wednesday Market. Take in relaxing beach vibes as you shop. Listen to live music, and enjoy delicious lunch and drinks from food trucks. 15000 Madeira Way, Madeira Beach. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. tampabaymarkets.com.

Looking for more things to do February 29-March 6 in St. Pete and Gulfport? Check out The Gabber Newspaper’s full calendar of events.