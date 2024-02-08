Gulfport, St. Pete Things To Do Feb. 8-14

Here are the February 8-14 things to do in Gulfport, the beaches, and beyond. Events include fine arts festivals, science festival, and Valentine’s Day.

Thursday, Feb. 8-Sunday, Feb. 11

Whiskey & Soda Listen in on the conversation Margaret Thatcher and John Lennon would have over a drink together. The Off-Central, 2260 First Ave. S., St. Petersburg. Thurs., 7:30 p.m.; Fri.-Sat., 8 p.m.; Sun., 3 p.m. $15-35. 727-202-7019, theoffcentral.com.

Thursday, Feb. 8

African American Heritage Trail The Happy Hour with a Historian features Gwendolyn Reese, discussing St. Petersburg’s African American Heritage trail, which highlights cultural heritage, community leaders, and landmark businesses. St. Petersburg Museum of History, 335 Second Ave. NE, St. Petersburg. 6-8 p.m. $5-10. 727-894-1052, spmoh.com.

Critter Discussions At this Natural History Speaker Series, learn about why raccoons, squirrels, and other critters might eat from the birdseed feeder or go through trash bins. Discover peaceful solutions from Senior Wildlife Biologist Jeanne Murphy. Hammock Hall, 3010 31st St. S., St. Petersburg. 7 p.m. 727-893-7326, events.stpeteparksrec.org.

Friday, Feb. 9

Jimmy Buffett Tribute Band This spring concert series features the Jimmy Buffett Tribute Band. Set up your blankets and chairs with your friends and family. Check out the food, beer, wine, and other drinks available to purchase. Then, sit back and enjoy some live music. Horan Park, 7701 Boca Ciega Dr., St. Pete Beach. 7-9 p.m. 727-363-9246, spbrec.com.

Saturday, Feb. 10-Sunday, Feb. 11

Gulfport Fine Arts Festival Enjoy an artful weekend by the water for Gulfport’s Fine Arts Festival showcasing all mediums of art. Veterans Park, 5350 31st Ave. S., Gulfport. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 727-344-3711, visitgulfportflorida.com.

St. Pete Fine Art Festival Art is everywhere, and especially, in St. Pete for the Fine Art Festival. Spend the weekend immersing in art galleries outside by more than 100 Floridian and national artists. The festival showcases ceramics, digital art, glass, metalwork, paintings, photography, and sculptures. South Straub Park, 198 Bayshore Dr. NE, St. Petersburg. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 727-893-7441, paragonfestivals.com.

Saturday, Feb. 10

Gulfport:

Beyond the Beach Cleanup Join your neighbors and Gulfport Grassroots as they come together to keep our beach clean. Bags, pickers, and gloves supplied. Gulfport Beach Shelter #4, 5500 Shore Blvd. S., Gulfport. 9-11 a.m. 732-310-4932, facebook.com/gulfportgrassroots.

Breath Work Seminar Connect with your mind, body, and soul with this hour-long breath work seminar. Move, breathe, and meditate with Dr. Drew Denson. The Athleticus, 917 49th St. S., Gulfport. 11 a.m. $10-20. 727-265-2496, eventbrite.com.

Blues Night: A Showcase of Blues, Rock and Folk Music Enjoy a bluesy night with singer-songwriter, guitarist, and violinist Leify Green. Catherine Hickman Theatre, 5501 27th Ave., Gulfport. 7 p.m. $25. 727-893-1070, eventbrite.com.

Beaches and Beyond:

The Chelsea Valentine’s Market Find cute Valentine’s Day gifts from Tampa Bay craft makers at The Chelsea Valentine’s Market. Buy art, accessories, and jewelry. Check out tarot card readings and permanent jewelry sessions. The Chelsea, 2462 Fifth Ave. S., St. Petersburg. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. 727-200-6083, thechelseastpete.com.

Science Festival Celebrate the world of science at the St. Pete Science Festival and MarineQuest. Learn about Florida’s coolest plants and animals. Interact with starfish, rays, horseshoe crabs, and more critters at touch tanks. Watch scientific demonstrations, talk with experts, and discuss conservation topics. University of South Florida St. Petersburg Campus, 140 7th Ave. S., St. Petersburg. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. 727-231-4643, stpetescifest.org.

Valentine’s Adoptions Meet kitties and cats looking for their forever home at the Find Your Furry Valentine Adoption event. If you can’t adopt, consider bringing donations such as litter, wet cat food, and treats for Save Our Strays. St. Pete Beach Public Library, 365 73rd Ave., St. Pete Beach. 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. 727-363-9238, stpetebeach.org.

February Art Market Shop gifts for your Valentine at this February Art Market. Browse through art. crafts, jewelry, and vintage clothes. Enjoy food and drinks from food trucks. Daydream Shop & Makerspace, 2935 Central Ave., St. Petersburg. 5-9 p.m. lets-daydream.com.

Family Ties That Bind Calling all Gen Xers: If you loved Family Ties (and isn’t it weird to think that Jason Bateman’s sister was the big star in the ’80s?), don’t miss Skippy — real name Marc Price — when brings his standup to Tampa. Come for the memories, stay for the comedy; he’s a funny guy. Also, if you buy merch, Price uses that money to donate to the Michael J. Fox Foundation, an org devoted to ending Parkinson’s. Side Splitters Comedy Club, 12938 N Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa. Feb. 10, 6 p.m. $20 + two-item minimum.

Sunday, Feb. 11

Lida’s Valentine’s Market Buy the special people in your life a Valentine’s Day gift from local makers at Lida’s Valentine’s Market. Enjoy live music, plants, and food trucks. Lida’s Jungle, 3101 Dr MLK Jr. St. N., St. Petersburg. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. 727-565-6596, lidasjungle.com.

Paczki Day Dance Join the Polish American Society of St. Petersburg for the fifth annual Paczki Day Dance. Enjoy a delicious Polish dinner before the dance. Everyone receives a delicious Polish doughnut to prepare for lent. Call to reserve tickets or pay at the door. Polish American Society, 1343 Beach Dr. SE, St. Petersburg. 1:30 p.m.-6 p.m. $10-12. 727-894-9908.

Duos of the ‘70s Enjoy an afternoon with throwback music. A.J. and Nicole bring you a tribute to Sonny & Cher, Captain & Tennille, and Donny & Marie. Catherine Hickman Theatre, 5501 27th Ave., Gulfport. 2-4 p.m. $20-30. 727-893-1070, duosofthe70s.com.

Super Bowl Watch Party Watch the Kansas City Chiefs play the San Fransisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVII on a 75-inch screen. Invite your friends and family over for a couple of brews and bites in Gulfport. The North End Taphouse, 2908 1/2 Beach Blvd. S., Gulfport. 6 p.m. 727-290-9682, thenorthendtaphouse.com.

Tuesday, Feb. 13

Pet-Themed Mini Screen Prints Make your own adorable cat/dog themed mini-screen print in celebration of the Gulfport Pet Election. Gulfport Arts Center, 2726 54th St. S., Gulfport. 6 p.m. 727-201-8687, facebook.com/gulfportartscenter.

Wednesday, Feb. 14

Creating a Pollinator Garden Pollinators matter, sure, but how can you get butterflies and their other pollen-scattering buddies to pass through your yard? Master Gardener Marianne Martin can show you how at this one-time session. Come learn about the birds and the bees, in the truest sense of the word! Boyd Hill Nature Preserve, 1101 Country Club Way S., St. Petersburg. 11:30 a.m. 727-893-7326, events.stpeteparksrec.org.

Wednesday Movies Watch this romantic drama film, Past Lives. Follow the story of old childhood friends, Nora and Hae Sung, reuniting in New York City. For one fateful week, they express feelings of love, destiny, and hardships. Gulf Beaches Public Library, 200 Municipal Dr., Madeira Beach. 2:30 p.m. 727-391-2828, gulfbeacheslibrary.org.

Love Is A Cabaret Spend Valentine’s Day with St. Pete bards and sweethearts Paul Wilborn and Eugenie Bondurant as they sing songs and tell love stories. freeFall Theatre, 6099 Central Ave., St. Petersburg. 7 p.m. $20-35. 727-498-5205, freefalltheatre.com.

