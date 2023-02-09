Thursday, February 9-Sunday, February 19

This Is Our Youth The Off-Central Players presents their February production of This Is Our Youth by Kenneth Lonergan. This performance follows 48 hours as three young adults try to navigate their transition from adolescence to adulthood. Experience the humor, pain, and compassion of their stories. Studio Grand Central, 2260 1st Ave. S., St. Petersburg. $15-35. Thurs., 7:30 p.m.; Sat.-Sun., 8 p.m.; and Sun., 3 p.m. 727-202-7019, studiograndcentral.com.

Friday, February 10-Sunday, February 19

The Laramie Project The Ghostlight Young Company introduces its latest production of The Laramie Project. This performance is the reaction to the murder Matthew Shepard, a gay college student at the University of Wyoming. This production contains strong language and mature themes that might not be easy for some to watch. Catherine A. Hickman Theater, 5501 27th Ave. S., Gulfport. $20. Fri.-Sat., 8 p.m.; Sat.-Sun., 2 p.m. Special performance Sat., Feb. 18 at 7:30 p.m. with half the gate going to Gulfport’s LGBTQ+ Resource Center: $30; $50, VIP (includes priority seating, drink, and gift). ghostlightyc.org

Friday, February 10-Saturday, February 11

Snoopy Art Do you love Peanuts? Tom Everhart will present some of his famous Snoopy art. Everhart is a fine art artist who worked directly with cartoonist Charles M. Schulz. Have a few drinks and snacks as you enjoy some of Everhart’s originals. Maybe you’ll get a chance to talk with him about his work while you’re there. Ocean Blue Galleries, 284 Beach Dr. NE, St. Petersburg. Fri., 7 p.m.-9 p.m.: Sat., 1 p.m.-4 p.m. 727-502-2583, oceanblue.gallery

Friday, February 10

Savor the Bay Give back to the community and have lunch with fish. Savor the Bay lunch is a four-course sustainable lionfish and seafood lunch cooked by Chef Jon Hilton. This lunch and bar event benefits the mission to restore Tampa Bay‘s watershed. Purchase your ticket online and you’ll automatically get entered in to win either two nights at Tradewinds Beach Resort or a dinner date for two at RumFish Grill. RumFish Grill, 6000 Gulf Blvd., St Pete Beach. 1 p.m. $150. 727-329-1428, tampabaywatch.org

Next Stop: Funkytown Get your groove on at this Disco Party! Swing Time takes the soul train all the way to Gulfport every second Friday of the month. Show of your party moves or learn some new ones at the dance lessons before the party. Pull out all of your favorite moves, and – obviously – make room for the Hustle. Gulfport Casino Ballroom, 5500 Shore Blvd. S., Gulfport. 7 p.m.-12 a.m. $10. 727-893-1070, mygulfport.us

Saturday, February 11-Sunday, February 12

Gulfport’s Finest Art As perhaps Florida’s most artistic city, Gulfport holds its eighth annual fine arts festival. Celebrate art from local and national artists as they display their finest work. Meet the artists, take home their beautiful creations, and enjoy live entertainment as you stroll through this festival of art. Veterans Park, 5350 31st Ave. S., Gulfport. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. visitgulfportflorida.com

Saturday, February 11

Early Valentine’s Day Festival Celebrate Valentine’s Day early with Boyd Hill’s Valentine’s Day Festival. Get crafty and make a lovely homemade Valentine’s Day card for someone you love. You can also visit different stations on site featuring old fashioned candles, as well as sample some sweet treats. Save your spot by registering online. Pinellas Pioneer Settlement, 3010 31st St. S., St. Petersburg. 10 a.m. $5. events.stpeteparksrec.org

Sunday, February 12

Wax Art Demonstration Watch a live art demonstration hosted by the Treasure Island Art Guild. Enjoy the work of President of Florida Wax, Shelley Jean, as she shows an encaustic paint (essentially, painting with hot wax) demonstration. Come ahead of time to get a good look at the art show before Shelley Jean shows the crowd her artistic process. Treasure Island Community Center, 154 106th Ave., Treasure Island. 12:30 p.m. 727-547-4575

Winter Gardening Club St. Pete’s Garden Club holds winter gardening camp where kids grades 1-5 will learn gardening essentials. Here’s a great opportunity to teach curious kids about nature. Register online ahead of time. Snacks provided, but don’t forget to bring a water bottle! Gardening Club of St. Petersburg, 500 Sunset Dr. S., St. Petersburg. 1:30 p.m. $25-30. 727-381-8920, gardenclubstpetersburg.org

The Good Folk Show During St. Pete’s ArtWalk, stop by the Good Folk Show, Creative Clay’s February exhibit in the Good Folk Gallery. This gallery displays curated pieces from the vast collection of folk art created by Creative Clay artists. If you can’t see the artwork in person, make sure to check out the virtual tour online. Creative Clay, 1846 1st Ave. S., St. Petersburg. 5 p.m.-9 p.m. 727-825-0515, creativeclay.org

Monday, February 13

Will You Go To The (Senior) Prom With Me? The Gulfport Senior Center invites everyone to senior prom! Don your best prom attire, dance, and enjoy a few drinks with your friends. This celebratory night is all open to all ages, with proceeds benefitting the Gulfport Senior Center building campaign fund, support your seniors by attending senior prom. Gulfport Casino Ballroom, 5500 Shore Blvd. S., Gulfport. 7 p.m.-10 p.m. $20-25. 727-893-1231, eventbrite.com

Tuesday, February 14

Paddle Into the Sunset Spend Valentine’s Day on a rejuvenating paddle with Good Vibes Kayak and Goko Kayaks. Couples – and singles – can join this romantic sunset tour. They’ll have a guided meditation before the tour, and snacks for the paddle, but don’t forget something to drink! Kayak rentals range from $50-80; call ahead to reserve your spot. Shell Key Preserve, 2800 Pinellas Bayway S., Tierra Verde. 5 p.m.-7 p.m. $25-80. 727-565-6421, 727-336-9595

Wednesday, February 15

Decluttering 55+ Roundtable It’s time for an open conversation about the clutter that’s holding you back. Michelle Passoff holds a roundtable discussion to coach adults 55 years and older through their decluttering process. This event enables participants to organize their clutter with ease, whether it’s emptying closets, eating and exercising in a healthy way, or integrating time for lost (or found!) passions. Sunshine Senior Center, 330 5th St. N., St. Petersburg. 1 p.m. 727-893-7133

Thursday, February 16

Oh, Florida! Craig Pittman speaks after the Gulfport Circle of Friends meeting. Pittman, an award-winning journalist and the author of The State You’re In: Florida Men, Florida Women, and Other Wildlife, brings his Florida magic and dad jokes to the the library. He’s always a fun guy to hear speak, and his love for the state – despite some irregularities, which, of course, he’s happy to mention – shines through in his talk. Gulfport Public Library, 5501 28th Ave. S., Gulfport. 6:30 p.m. 727-893-1074; myguflport.us