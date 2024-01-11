Gulfport, St. Pete Things To Do Jan. 11-17

Here are the January 11-17 things to do in Gulfport, the beaches, and beyond. Events include Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebrations, Sunshine Comedy Fest, and Bacon & BBQ Festival.

Thursday, Jan. 11-Sunday, Jan. 14

Sunshine Comedy Fest It’s time for one the funniest weekends of the year in the Tampa Bay area. Sunshine Comedy Fest is a 4-day comedy takeover. Laugh with some of Florida’s best comedians at multiple venues. Coastal Creative, 2201 First Ave. S., St. Petersburg. Thurs., 4 p.m.-1 a.m., Fri.-Sat., 2 p.m.-1 a.m., Sun., 2 p.m.-12 a.m.; Floridian Social Club, 687 Central Ave., St. Petersburg. Fri., 4 p.m.-12:30 a.m., Sat., 3 p.m.-1 a.m., Sun., 5:30-9:30 p.m.; Green Light Cinema, 221 Second Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Thurs., 4 p.m.-1 a.m., Fri.-Sat., 2 p.m.-12:30 a.m.; St. Pete Brewing, 544 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Fri., 4 p.m.-12:30 a.m., Sat., 5-11:30 p.m., Sun., 5-8:30 p.m.; Sunshine City Comedy Club, 5501 Gulf Blvd., St. Pete Beach. Fri., 4-10:30 p.m., Sat., 5 p.m.-12 a.m. $115-350. 813-452-9799, sunshinecomedyfest.com.

Thursday, Jan. 11

Tour The Athleticus Start your fitness journey at The Athleticus’s Open House. Hear the personalized training insights and exercise tips from experts. Tour the gym and win prizes in raffles. Meet your fitness goals with advice from trainers. The Athleticus, 917 49th St. S., Gulfport. 10 a.m.-12 p.m. 727-265-2496, theathleticus.com.

Friday, Jan. 12

Community Drum Circle Experience the sound and movement of a community drum circle. Learn the rhythms and techniques. Bring your own instrument if you’d like, but drums will be provided. Register ahead of time. Sacred Lands, 1700 Park St. N., St. Petersburg. 6 p.m. 727-347-0354, wellnessliving.com

Saturday, Jan. 13-Sunday, Jan. 14

St. Pete Beach Classic Run all weekend long with the St. Pete Beach Classic. There is a race for everyone here. Take on a 5K, 10K, or a half marathon. Race on the street and end the day partying on the beach. Sirata Beach Resort & Conference Center, 5300 Gulf Blvd., St. Pete Beach. Sat., 6 a.m.-7 p.m.; Sun., 6-10 a.m. $20-200. 855-344-5999, stpetebeachclassic.com.

Bacon & BBQ Festival Picture this: Smoky barbecue, cold beer, live music, lawn games, and a view of the water. That’s right, St. Pete’s Bacon and BBQ Festival is finally here. Taste more than 100 dishes from more than 30 vendors. Sit back and listen to local bands as you wash down some smoky brisket with great beer and cocktails. Vinoy Park, 701 Bayshore Dr. NE, St. Petersburg. Sat., 12-10 p.m.; Sun., 1-9 p.m. $17-85. stpetebaconandbbq.com

Saturday, Jan. 13

A Cappella Concert Join the One City Chorus for a soul-enriching experience and toe-tapping music honoring the life of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. The Octagon Arts Center at Unitarian Universalists of Clearwater, 2470 Nursery Road, Clearwater. 4 p.m. $20-25. 508-487-0477, onecitychorus.org.



Drone Light Show Drones can do more than simply fly around. Prepare to be amazed by these drones create a sky full of lights. Lights by the Bay is an illuminating drone light show on the water. Buy tickets online beforehand. Tickets include access to the aquarium as well. Clearwater Marine Aquarium, 249 Windward Passage, Clearwater. 6:30 p.m. $45-55. 727-441-1790, cmaquarium.org

Sunday, Jan. 14

Sand Mandala Exhibit Explore the intricacy of sand mandalas by the Tibetan Buddhist monks of the Drepung Gomang Monastery with The Sacred Arts Tour. Florida CraftArt, 501 Central Ave., St. Petersburg. Mon.-Sat., 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m.; Sun., 12-5 p.m. 727-821-7391, floridacraftart.org.

MLK Band Showcase A Sunday full of music! In honor of MLK Day, come out to experience the drum lines and brass sections from Tuskegee University, Savannah State University, and Albany State University. Gates open at 5 p.m. so bring your friends and family to this free entertainment event. Lakewood High School, 1400 54th Ave. S., St. Petersburg. 5-8:30 p.m. 727-321-7919, mlkdreambig.com

MLK Candlelight Prayer Vigil Join your community leaders and neighbors for an evening of prayer and reflection to honor the life of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. All are welcome to the vigil. Woodson African American Museum of Florida, 2240 9th Ave. S., St. Petersburg. 6 p.m. 727-323-1104, woodsonmuseum.org.

Monday, Jan. 15

MLK Day of Service Honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with a day of service at the St. Pete Youth Farm. This annual event consists of prepping garden beds, composting, weeding, planting, and working on their new sidewalk community garden. All are welcome to pay it forward on this honorable day. St. Pete Youth Farm, 1664 12th St. S., St. Petersburg. 9 a.m.-12 p.m. stpeteyouthfarm.org

St. Pete MLK Parade Head downtown to celebrate MLK Day by attending St. Pete’s annual parade. Grab your friends and family to support local organizations and groups as they march the streets of St. Pete. Enjoy the local vendors, family activities, and performances. East to west on 1st Ave. S., St. Petersburg. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. mlkdreambig.com

MLK Family Fun Day After St. Pete’s MLK Day Parade, catch the Family Fun Day activities for all ages to enjoy. This free event includes festivities such as face painting, bounce houses, market vendors, live entertainment, and much more. Tropicana Field Lot 4, 1 Tropicana Dr., St. Petersburg. 2:30-6 p.m. mlkdreambig.com

Tuesday, Jan. 16

2024 Vision Boards Start the new year with a vision board collage. The Dalí Museum’s workshop offers a tour of the Dalí & the Impressionists special exhibition and a short history of collages. Allow your imagination to run free for this year’s vision board. The Dalí Museum, One Dalí Blvd., St. Petersburg. 6 p.m. $30-40. 727-823-3767, thedali.org.

Wednesday, Jan. 17

Beach Market Support small businesses at the Madeira Beach Wednesday Market. Take in relaxing beach vibes as you shop. Listen to live music, and enjoy delicious lunch and drinks from food trucks. 15000 Madeira Way, Madeira Beach. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. tampabaymarkets.com.

SHINE: Medicare Basics Ask SHINE all your Medicare questions. This Florida program encourages elders to make informed decisions about their health care coverage. Hear free, unbiased information about Medicare basics from SHINE volunteer counselors. Gulfport Public Library, 5501 28th Ave. S., Gulfport. 1 p.m. 727-893-1074, mygulfport.evanced.info

Open Mic Night Sing your favorite songs at open mic night every Wednesday with friends or by yourself. Acoustic guitars and keyboards are available. Mastry’s Brewing Co., 7701 Blind Pass Road, St. Pete Beach. 7-10 p.m. 727-202-8045, mastrysbrewingco.com.

Looking for more things to do January 11-17 in St. Pete and Gulfport? Check out The Gabber Newspaper’s full calendar of events.