Gulfport, St. Pete Things To Do Jan. 18-24

Here are the January 18-24 things to do in Gulfport, the beaches, and beyond. Events include Barbecues, Dance Parties, and Seafood Festival.

Thursday, Jan. 18

Five-Cheese Lasagna Recipe Chef it up with Chef Jack in the kitchen. Learn how to make the most delicious five-cheese lasagna. Improve your culinary skills every session. Gulfport Senior Center, 5501 27th Ave. S., Gulfport. 4 p.m. 727-893-1231, mygulfport.us.

Banned Books Discussion Learn about current legislation regarding banned and challenged books in the Tampa Bay area. Discuss the impacts of these bans and how to advocate for the freedom to read with Heather Bush, assistant professor and librarian at Eckerd College. Gulfport Public Library, 5501 28th Ave. S., Gulfport. 7 p.m. 727-893-1074, mygulfport.evanced.info.

Friday, Jan. 19-Sunday, Jan. 21

John’s Pass Seafood Festival Living on the Gulf Coast means eating the best seafood around. Eat fresh gulf seafood at the John’s Pass Seafood Festival. Check out three days of seafood, arts and crafts, and live music. John’s Pass, 12901 Gulf Blvd., Madeira Beach. Fri., 12-9 p.m.; Sat., 10 a.m.-9 p.m.; Sun., 10 a.m.-6 p.m. 727-392-0665, madeirabeachfl.gov.

Friday, Jan. 19

Sunset Market Enjoy a Friday night sunset market in St. Pete. Shop from vendors selling art, crafts, treats, and other locally made goodies. Check out work from Tampa Bay glass artists, then stick around for live art demonstrations too. Head into Imagine Museum for some more glass art. Imagine Museum, 1901 Central Ave., St. Petersburg. 5-10 p.m. 727-300-1700, imaginemuseum.com.

Clothing Swap Party Start the new year cleaning out your closet. Put those clothes to new use at this St. Pete clothing swap party. Bring clothes to exchange or donate. All donations benefit CASA. Beach Town Yoga, 131 22nd St. S., St. Petersburg. 6-8:30 p.m. 727-222-3328, beachtownyoga.com.

Saturday, Jan. 20-Sunday, Jan. 21

Ikebana Exhibition Explore the art of ikebana with the Angles and Curves exhibition by the nonprofit Chapter 65 of Ikebana International. This exhibit features more than 50 floral arrangements. Watch demonstrations by renowned ikebana teachers each day. Treasure Island Community Center, 154 106th Ave., Treasure Island. Sat., 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sun., 10 a.m.- 4 p.m. 727-547-4575, ikebanastpetersburg.com.

Gulfport: Saturday, Jan. 20

Monoprint Making Learn the basic techniques of monoprint making with Eileen Finnegan. This course teaches proper use and cleaning of printmaking paper, basic color mixing, and other fundamentals. DRV Gallery, 5401 Gulfport Blvd. S., Gulfport. 1 p.m. $50. 727-382-7004, drvgallery.com.

Hog Heaven Barbecue John Verville, the “Ribdog,” is ready to serve his best championship pork for you. Reserve your tickets to dine-in or take-out from Gulfport’s Hog Heaven Barbecue. Enjoy the hickory-smoked pulled pork, baked beans, potato salad, bread, and dessert. First United Methodist Church, 2728 53rd St. S., Gulfport. 5-7 p.m. $12. 727-321-3620.

Rock the ’70s Dance Party Throw it back to the ’70s at this dance party. Dress in your best ’70s attire and dance all night with friends. Enjoy a live DJ, cash bar, a chocolate fountain, snacks, a silent auction, and a 50/50 raffle. Donations benefit the Boca Ciega High School Scholarship Fund. Gulfport Casino Ballroom, 5500 Shore Blvd. S., Gulfport. 7 p.m. $25-30. 727-893-1070, gulfport-lions.square.site.

Saturday, Jan. 20

Third Saturdays Exploration Head out to Third Saturdays at Pinewood. Explore art exhibitions, self-guided scavenger hunts, and curated family fun. This three-in-one experience includes activities from Creative Pinellas, the Florida Botanical Gardens, and Heritage Village. Creative Pinellas, 12211 Walsingham Road, Largo. 7 a.m.-5 p.m. 727-582-2172, creativepinellas.org

Mezzo Market Who doesn’t love a local street market? Mezzo Market is an outdoor market that happens once a month. It features local boutiques, vintage items, handmade crafts and products, plants, food, drinks, and live entertainment. Intermezzo Coffee & Cocktails, 1111 Central Ave., St. Petersburg. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. 727-873-6664, intermezzo.co

Tom D’s Big Florida Show Celebrate Florida through comedy, history, and prizes at Tom D’s Big Florida Show. Enjoy performances from host Tom Delgado and guests Kandyce August and Dan Bakst, and an interview with Craig Pittman. Coastal Creative, 2201 First Ave. S., St. Petersburg. 7 p.m. $25-30. 813-452-9799, eventbrite.com.

Sunday, Jan. 21-Monday, Jan. 22

Second Samuel Open Call Audition for Ghostlight Young Company’s upcoming production of Second Samuel. No experience needed. Contact info@ghostlightyc.org for a perusal script. Scout Hall, 5315 28th Ave. S., Gulfport. 6:30 p.m. ghostlightyc.org.

Sunday, Jan. 21

Sunday Market in St. Pete Spend your afternoon shopping at the Sunday Market. Explore more than 75 vendors with art, farm-fresh goods, secondhand items, handcrafted pieces, and wellness services. Enjoy live music while you shop. St. Pete High School, 2501 Fifth Ave. N., St. Petersburg. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. tampabaymarkets.com.

Monday, Jan. 22

Game Night Play all your favorite games with your friends every fourth Monday of the month. Enjoy the fun of board games and card games with snacks at Game Night. Call ahead to register. Gulfport Senior Center, 5501 27th Ave. S., Gulfport. 5:30 p.m. 727-893-5657, mygulfport.us.

Art & Food Enjoy a night of art and food. Explore the Dalí & the Impressionists special exhibit. Taste delicious bites by Chef Chuck inspired by French Impressionism and early impressionist paintings by Dalí. The Dalí Museum’s Raymond James Community Room, One Dalí Blvd., St. Petersburg. 6 p.m. $60-70. 727-823-3767, thedali.org.

Tuesday, Jan. 23

Ladies Night Grab your besties and open up the wine for a little girls night. Enjoy charcuterie and BBQ and make new friends. The Wine House, 2913 Beach Blvd. S., Gulfport. 7 p.m. 727-256-0228, pinkwinehouse.com.

Wednesday, Jan. 24

Sunset Painting Have a drink in one hand and a paintbrush in the other at St. Pete Girl’s Night Out Painting. Learn to paint a beautiful beachfront sunset. No experience needed. All supplies included; registration required. Mastry’s Brewing Co., 7701 Blind Pass Road, St. Pete Beach. 6 p.m. $39. 239-401-9066, wineandcanvas.com.

Open Mic Night Sing your favorite songs at open mic night every Wednesday with friends or by yourself. Acoustic guitars and keyboards are available. Mastry’s Brewing Co., 7701 Blind Pass Road, St. Pete Beach. 7-10 p.m. 727-202-8045, mastrysbrewingco.com.

Looking for more things to do January 18-24 in St. Pete and Gulfport? Check out The Gabber Newspaper’s full calendar of events.