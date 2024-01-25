Gulfport, St. Pete Things To Do Jan. 25-31

Here are the January 25-31 things to do in Gulfport, the beaches, and beyond. Events include pirate parties, Pinellas TacoFest, and open mic nights.

Thursday, Jan. 25

Full Moon Yoga Experience an evening of self-care, beach yoga, and reflective journaling under the moonlight. Take in the healing powers of the full moon as you stretch with slow-flow vinyasa. Bring a yoga mat or blanket, water, and snacks. Treasure Island Beach, 10400 Gulf Blvd., Treasure Island. 5 p.m. $15. blissasana.com.

Friday, Jan. 26

GriefShare Sessions It’s not easy losing someone important. Express your feelings with people who understand at GriefShare every Friday. All are welcome to join. Cornerstone Community Church, 6745 38th Ave. N., St. Petersburg. 10 a.m.-12 p.m. 727-643-4503, griefshare.org.

Dixon’s Violin Listen to transformative music from Dixon’s Violin. By using a looping system, Dixon improvises chords on a five-string violin to create a one-man symphony. As part of the Performing Arts Series, proceeds benefit the Senior Center Capital Campaign Fund. Catherine A. Hickman Theater, 5501 27th Ave. S., Gulfport. 7 p.m. $25-40. 727-893-1070, eventbrite.com.

Ahoy, Doggies! Have your pups join in on the all the Gasparilla fun at this Pirate Pawty. Dress your dogs as swashbucklin’ buccaneers and they’ll get free entrance and a box of pirate booty. Dance to mixes from DJ Shannon C and enjoy delicious eats from Go Stuff Urself food truck. The Dog Bar, 2300 Central Ave., St. Petersburg. 8-11 p.m. 727-317-4968, dogbarstpete.com.

Saturday, Jan. 27-Sunday, Jan. 28

Pinellas TacoFest Forget Taco Tuesday and think Taco Weekend. Give in to your cravings with the most delicious tacos from local food vendors at the Pinellas TacoFest. Stick around to hear the winners for the Best Taco in Tampa Bay. The ultimate taco experience awaits you. England Brothers Park, 5010 81st Ave. N., Pinellas Park. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 813-299-3600.

The Art of Orchids The Florida West Coast Orchid Society hosts its annual show and sale The Art of Orchids. Admire all types of orchids displayed. Participate in the orchid raffle drawings for the chance to win an orchid basket. Seminole Recreation Center, 9100 113th St. N., Seminole. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. $5. 727-391-8345, fwcos.org.

Saturday, Jan. 27-Monday, Jan. 29

Art Festival Beth-El Indulge in the world of fine art at the 51st annual Art Festival Beth-El. Enjoy exhibits of ceramics, glass art, jewelry, metal work, mixed media, painting, photography, and sculpture by more than 170 national and international artists. Temple Beth-El, 400 Pasadena Ave. S., St. Petersburg. Sat., 1-10 p.m.; Sun.-Mon., 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 727-347-6136, artfestivalbethel.com. Read our article about how the Festival comes together every year.

Saturday, Jan. 27

Pirate Invasion Arrrgh you ready for Caddy’s annual Pirate Invasion? Party with your pirate friends with live entertainment, 360 photo booth, food and drink specials, and the ultimate kid fun zone. Dress in your best pirate costume for a chance to win $500. Caddy’s Indian Shores, 20025 Gulf Blvd., Indian Shores. 11 a.m.-10 p.m. 727-595-3172, eventbrite.com.

Art Under the Tree Join Art Under the Tree, an art market and painting party. Paint with friends, listen to music, and buy and make art. Bring clothes for the clothing swap. Hang out under a gorgeous tree in St. Pete. Pathfinder Outdoor Education, 1310 22nd. Ave. S., St. Petersburg. 12-4 p.m. 727-328-0300, pathfinderoutdooreducation.org.

Sunday, Jan. 28

Chili Cookoff Do you think you have the best chili recipe? Enter it in the Spice It Up Chili Cook Off. Bring at least two quarts of homemade chili with a serving spoon. Winners get chosen by popular vote and announced by 4 p.m. Email candi@rapp.beer for more information. Rapp Brewing Company, 10930 Endeavour Way, Seminole. 1 p.m. 727-544-1752, rappbrewing.com.

Art and Science Enjoy an afternoon observing art and science. This exhibit showcases art from Tampa Bay artists inspired by science topics such as chemistry, microbiology, and sea creatures. University Student Center, 200 6th Ave. S., St. Petersburg. 3-6 p.m. 727-873-5179.

Monday, Jan. 29

Monday Night Trivia Get your trivia on every Monday hosted by Tampa Bay Dream Team. Top three teams win $30, $20, and $10 in Cage Bucks. Cage Brewing, 2001 1st Ave. S., St. Petersburg. 7 p.m. 727-201-4278, cagebrewing.com.

Tuesday, Jan. 30

Jigsaw Puzzle Tournament Do you love puzzles? Grab your friends and sign up for the 6th annual jigsaw puzzle tournament. Complete a 500 piece puzzle before the two-hour timer goes off. If there’s no winner by the end of the time limit, the team with the least amount of loose pieces wins. Gulfport Senior Center, 5501 27th Ave. S., Gulfport. 2 p.m. 727-893-1231, mygulfport.us.

Gulfport Candidate Forum Get to know Gulfport’s Ward I candidates at The Gabber Newspaper and the Gulfport Merchant Chamber’s candidate forum. Candidates give the voters of Gulfport insight on how they plan to face the community’s issues. Gulfportians will hear an opening statement and a closing statement as well as stances on specific topics. After the forum, meet the candidates in the lobby. Catherine A. Hickman Theater, 5501 27th Ave. S., Gulfport. 6 p.m. 727-321-6965.

Wednesday, Jan. 31

Open Mic Karaoke Night Sing your favorite songs at open mic night every Wednesday with friends or by yourself. Acoustic guitars and keyboards are available. Mastry’s Brewing Co., 7701 Blind Pass Road, St. Pete Beach. 7-10 p.m. 727-202-8045, mastrysbrewingco.com.

Open Mic Poetry Night Keep St. Pete Lit is back for another monthly open mic poetry night. Everyone is welcome, whether or not you write poetry. Enjoy the poetic talent or even sign up to read your own work. The order of poets will get drawn randomly. Register online to support your local spoken word community. Studio@620, 620 1st Ave. S., St. Petersburg. 7 p.m. $5. 727-895-6620, thestudioat620.org.

Open Mic Comedy Night Test your jokes and work out some new material at this open mic comedy night every Tuesday. Sign up online or at the door. Sunshine City Comedy Club, 5501 Gulf Blvd., St. Pete Beach. 8 p.m. $5. 727-435-0327, sunshinecitycomedyclub.com.

