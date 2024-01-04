Gulfport, St. Pete Things To Do Jan. 4-10

Here are the January 4-10 things to do in Gulfport, the beaches, and beyond. Events include art exhibits, Taylor Swift parties, and weekend markets.

Thursday, Jan. 4-Sunday, Jan. 7

Explore the Vaults Pigments and water come together in remarkable ways in this exhibit exploring ink, gouache, and watercolor paintings and drawings from the MFA’s permanent collection. Museum of Fine Arts St. Petersburg, 255 Beach Dr. NE, St. Petersburg. Thurs.-Sun., 10 a.m.-5 p.m. $12-22. 727-896-2667, mfastpete.org.

Leonora Carrington: Painter, Writer, Visionary This free exhibit showcases the life and work of a Surrealist painter and writer who was, in her own words, too busy pursuing an artistic vision to be anyone’s muse. The Dalí, One Dalí Blvd., St. Petersburg. Thurs., 10 a.m.-8 p.m.; Fri.-Sun. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. 727-823-3767, thedali.org.

Thursday, Jan. 4

Straight Outta Improv Bring your best improv comedy acts to Straight Outta Improv. This improv comedy group invites all ages and experiences to enjoy a fun night of improv skits. Skits are interactive and involve volunteers from the audience. Sunshine City Comedy Club, 5501 Gulf Blvd., St. Pete Beach. 8:30 p.m. $15. 727-435-0327, sunshinecitycomedyclub.com.

Friday, Jan. 5-Sunday, Jan. 7

Vintage Marché Visit one of Tampa Bay’s largest vintage markets this weekend. Vintage Marché opens for one full weekend each month, displaying curated vintage items from all over the country. Want to beat the crowd? Get tickets for their first Friday dibs night — online or pay at the door. Vintage Marché, 2906 34th St. S., St. Petersburg. Fri., 4-8 p.m. $5-10., Sat., 9 a.m.-6 p.m., Sun., 9 a.m.-5 p.m. 727-289-1828, vintagemarche727.com.

Friday, Jan. 5

GriefShare Sessions It’s not easy losing someone important. Express your feelings with people who understand at GriefShare every Friday. All are welcome to join. Cornerstone Community Church, 6745 38th Ave. N., St. Petersburg. 10 a.m.-12 p.m. 727-643-4503, griefshare.org.

Blacklight Silent Disco Dance with friends at this blacklight silent disco party. Three DJs play different genres of music for everyone to enjoy. When you switch your music, your headphones will change colors so your friends can see which station you’re on. Buy tickets ahead of time; headphones are not guaranteed the day of. 3 Daughters Brewing, 2100 Second Ave. S., St. Petersburg. 8-11 p.m. $15-20. 727-495-6002, 3dbrewing.com.

Saturday, Jan. 6

Pancake Breakfast Have an “all you can eat pancake breakfast” with your friends, family, and neighbors at the Lion’s Club pancake breakfast. Gulfport Lion’s Club, 4630 Tifton Dr. S., Gulfport. 8-11 a.m. $9. gulfportlionsclub.com.

Tour The Athleticus Start your fitness journey at The Athleticus’s Open House. Hear the personalized training insights and exercise tips from experts. Tour the gym and win prizes in raffles. Meet your fitness goals with advice from trainers. The Athleticus, 917 49th St. S., Gulfport. 10 a.m.-12 p.m. 727-265-2496, theathleticus.com.

Taylor Swift Dance Party Shake it off at this Taylor Swift Dance Party. Enter the Taylor Swift eras of your wildest dreams. Make your friendship bracelets and grab your cardigans because you and your friends will remember this night all too well… ready for it? Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. 8 p.m. $20. 727-565-0550, jannuslive.com.

Sunday, Jan. 7

New Year’s Tennis Mixer Kick off the new year playing in this adult tennis mixer. Each player receives pizza and prizes. If number of players allows, games will be mixed doubles, men’s doubles, and women’s doubles. Tennis begins at 9 a.m., and pizza begins at 11 a.m. Treasure Bay Golf & Tennis, 10315 Paradise Blvd., Treasure Island. 9 a.m. $25. 727-360-6062, allevents.in.

Indian Shores Market Spend your Sunday morning wandering this beach market! Check out Tampa Bay vendors selling their finest products ranging from hand-crafted art to special pet treats to unique boutique items. Town of Indian Shores Municipal Center, 19305 Gulf Blvd., Indian Shores. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. 727-300-6551, thebeachmarkets.com.

Farm-Fresh Market Shop locally grown and farm-fresh goods, plants, food, drinks, and herbal medicines at the 49th St. Makers & Growers Market. Enjoy live music and the spirit of community at this market. Red Feathers Studios, 1301 49th St. S., Gulfport. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. 727-560-0608.

Bloody Mary Garnish Bar Every first Sunday of the month, create your own bloody mary. This bloody mary garnish bar has more than 50 garnish options. Purchase a shot of vodka, pay a $2 tip, and you’re on your way to making your new favorite drink. Toppings include bacon, cheese, fruit, olives, and others. Shadracks, 114 8th Ave., St. Pete Beach. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. 727-360-8279.

St. Pete Indie Flea Find handmade and vintage goods. Many vendors sell items such as art, plants, jewelry, collectors items, handmade gifts, and more. This family-friendly market includes various food trucks, drinks, and music from DJs. Fairgrounds St. Pete, 2606 Fairfield Ave. S., St. Petersburg. 12-4 p.m. theindieflea.com.

Monday, Jan. 8-Sunday, Jan. 14

Sand Mandala Exhibit Explore the intricacy of sand mandalas by the Tibetan Buddhist monks of the Drepung Gomang Monastery. Join the opening ceremony of The Sacred Arts Tour Jan. 8 at 10:30 a.m. Florida CraftArt, 501 Central Ave., St. Petersburg. Mon.-Sat., 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m.; Sun., 12-5 p.m. 727-821-7391, floridacraftart.org.

Tuesday, Jan. 9

…Tequila! Start the year with a complimentary Cantera Negra Tequila Tasting night. Try special cocktails like Spicy Resolutions (Blanco Tequila, Triple Sec Muddled Jalapenos and Cilantro, Lime, and Agave) and Party Like Its 1999 (Reposado Tequila, Cafe Owens espresso, and coffee beans). Fuel up on taco specials, too. Nueva Cantina, 1625 Fourth St. S., St. Petersburg. 5-7 p.m. 727-851-9579, nuevacantina.com.

Wednesday, Jan. 10

Morning Meditation Practice meditation with the Tibetan Buddhist monks of the Drepung Gomang Monastery. This is a first come, first serve event with limited capacity. Florida CraftArt, 501 Central Ave., St. Petersburg. 10 a.m. 727-821-7391, floridacraftart.org.

Art & Meditation Surround yourself with art while you meditate. Examine artwork that makes you dive deeper into your mind, body, and soul through a guided meditation instruction. The Dalí, 1 Dalí Blvd., St. Petersburg. 12 p.m. 727-823-3767, thedali.org.

Learning Never Stops Learn something new everyday with OLLI (Osher Lifelong Learning Institute) at Eckerd College. OLLI offers lectures and experiences about and around the Tampa Bay area for individuals ages 50 and older. Attend OLLI’s open house to learn how to join. Fox Hall at Eckerd College, 4200 54th Ave. S., St. Petersburg. 3-6 p.m. 727-864-7600, olli.eckerd.edu.

Looking for more things to do January 4-10 in St. Pete and Gulfport? Check out The Gabber Newspaper’s full calendar of events.