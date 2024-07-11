Gulfport, St. Pete Things to Do July 11-17

Here are the July 11-17 things to do in Gulfport, Tampa Bay beaches, and beyond. Events include a french fry festival, St. Pete’s Indie Flea market, and a surf festival.

True to the Tint Explore the evolution of color photography from 19th-century hand-painting to 20th-century autochromes. The True to the Tint: The Quest for Color Photography exhibit shows the history of artists adding deep-toned tints to black-and-white photographs. Museum of Fine Arts St. Petersburg, 255 Beach Dr. NE, St. Petersburg. Through Sept. 22. Tues.-Sun., 10 a.m.-5 p.m. $12-22. 727-896-2667, mfastpete.org.

Thursday, July 11-Sunday, July 22

Summer One Acts Out of 700 plays submitted, 10 were submitted for The Gulfport Community Players’ Summer One Acts performance. Watch 10 world premieres and vote on your favorite! Arrive 15 minutes before the show. Catherine A. Hickman Theater, 5501 27th Ave. S., Gulfport. Thurs.-Fri., 8 p.m.; Sat., 2 & 8 p.m.; Sun., 2 p.m. $20. 727-893-1070, gulfportcommunityplayers.org.

Friday, July 12

Network with TIMB Networking nerds, this one is for you! Join the Treasure Island Madeira Beach (TIMB) Chamber for their monthly Relationship Builder Networking Meeting. Enjoy complimentary coffee and donuts. Meet other business owners on the Gulf Beaches and expand your contact list. This meeting is for TIMB members (and invited guests) only. You can call ahead if you’d like to attend as a guest. Madeira Beach City Hall, 300 Municipal Dr., Madeira Beach. 9 a.m. 727-360-4121, timbchamber.org.

State of Paradise Look no further, you’ve found your new favorite Florida thriller. State of Paradise is a dark story that explores the passion, addiction, and oddness of the Sunshine State. Join the author, Laura van den Berg, and Florida writer, and Kristen Arnett, author of Mostly Dead Things, and With Teeth for a discussion of this brand-new book. Tombolo Books, 2153 First Ave. S., St. Petersburg. 7 p.m. $5. 727-755-9456, tombolobooks.com.

Flick and Splash Pool and a game of mermaids, anyone? Bring the kids to watch “Under the Boardwalk” at Fossil Park Pool this Friday night. Tickets are just $1 for ages 3-12, and $2 for ages 13 and older. Fossil Pool Park, 6739 Dr. MLK Jr. St. N., St. Petersburg. 7-9 p.m. $1-2. 727-893-7440, stpeteparksrec.org.

Jam Out in the Courtyard Come to Gulfport’s Village Courtyard for a night of disco-folk-’70s-funk fun with The Urban Gypsies of Florida. Honorary band members for the night: Jolie on djembes and Savannah Lee on fiddle and the mic. The North End Tap House and the Low Tide Kava Bar will both be open. The Village Courtyard, 2902 Beach Blvd. S., Gulfport. 7-10 p.m. facebook.com/villagecourtyard.

Saturday, July 13

Beyond the Beach Cleanup Lend a hand to keep Gulfport’s beaches beautiful. Bags, pickers, pails, gloves, and water all supplied. Gulfport Municipal Beach, Pavilion #4, 5598 Shore Blvd. S., Gulfport. 8-10 a.m. facebook.com/GulfportGrassRoots.

Summertime Creative Clay is celebrating summer with their hot new exhibit, Summertime. The exhibit debuts during St. Pete’s Second Saturday Art Walk. See the exhibit online and in person through Aug. 31. Stop in on the opening Saturday to tour the studio, enjoy live portraits from Creative Clay artists, and shop the Creative Thrift artist supplies. The creators receive 50% of all proceeds for their work. Creative Clay, 1846 First Ave. S., St. Petersburg. 5-9 p.m. 727-825-0515, creativeclay.org.

Surf’s Up! Hit the waves at the 12th annual St. Pete Surf Festival. Hosted by Surfers for Autism, this festival on the sand is for surfers and those who prefer to sunbathe – the important part is that proceeds go to a cause that benefits people with Autism. If you’re surfing, check in at 8 a.m. and sign your online waiver beforehand. If you’re coming to support, bring a towel and chair. Upham Beach Park, 6850 Beach Plaza, St. Pete Beach. 8 a.m.-4 p.m. surfersforautism.org

French Fry Fest Crinkly, curly, or straight, whatever your preference is: Try all the french fries your heart desires at the 3 Daughter’s French Fry Festival. Enjoy live music in the warehouse, drinks, and a smörgåsbord of french fry options via food truck out in the yard. Taste bites from Pamz Pizza Conez, Funnel Vision, Below716, and Flip N’ Tasty. 3 Daughters Brewing, 222 22nd St. S., St. Petersburg. 12-6 p.m. 727-495-6002, 3dbrewing.com.

Sunday, July 14

Corey Avenue Sunday Market Every Sunday morning St. Pete Beach’s Corey Avenue comes alive with an outdoor market for everyone. Walk the street and explore art, homemade treats, clothing, jewelry, plants, food trucks, and live music. Beware anyone with a tchotchke addiction. Find parking at the St. Pete Beach Library, City Hall, and if you’re brave, on the street. Corey Avenue & Blind Pass Road, St. Pete Beach. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. 727-367-2735, coreyave.com.

Indie Flea Finds It’s the first Indie Flea of the summer! Browse the work of more than 100 artists, designers, creators, and more at the St. Pete Indie Summer Flea Market. Walk next door to the St. Pete Shuffleboard Club for a pop-up of food trucks and summer-approved sips. St. Pete Coliseum, 535 Fourth Ave. N., St. Petersburg. 12-4 p.m. 727-892-5202, theindieflea.com.

Monday, July 15

Keep Calm and Yarn On Take time for yourself and relax with a weekly knitting and crochet group. Bring any of your current projects, start something new, learn new skills, and meet other crafters. Don’t worry if you don’t know how to knit or crochet, the group can teach you. Gulfport Public Library, 5501 28th Ave. S., Gulfport. 10:15-11:30 a.m. 727-893-1074, mygulfport.evanced.info.

Tuesday, July 16

Ask a Council Member Take getting involved with your city one-step further with the Gulfport City Council’s Ask a City Councilor event. On the third Tuesday of every month, a Gulfport City Council member will answer questions, provide insights, and engage. It’s all happening with the Tuesday Fresh Market right outside. Gulfport Casino, 5500 Shore Blvd. S., Gulfport. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. 727-893-1000, mygulfport.us.

Fresh Ink Creative Pinellas teams up with American Stage to bring staged readings of adventurous, diverse, and inclusive plays. Enjoy the performance of Hippopotomonstrosesquippedaliophobia; a story of two girls who navigate anxiety, trust, and friendship. The Auditorium at Creative Pinellas, 12211 Walsingham Road, Largo. 7 p.m. 727-582-2172, creativepinellas.org.

Wednesday, July 17

St. Pete Musical Bingo Test your musical knowledge with musical bingo. Win prizes such as food specials, handcrafted cocktails, gift certificates, and more. Play with hosts Joanna and Mike every Wednesday. Salty Nun, 2501 Central Ave., St. Petersburg. 7 p.m. 727-329-9994, saltynun.com.

