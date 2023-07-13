Gulfport, St. Pete Things To Do July 13-19

Here are the July 13-19 things to do in Gulfport, the beaches, and beyond. Events include the Tampa Bay Ice Cream Festival, bookbinding basics, and jazz under the stars.

Thursday, July 13

Wine & Yoga Wind down with wine and yoga. Join yoga instructor Kayla for Thursday night yoga outside. Bring a mat, water, and an open mind. Enjoy $6 wines or waved corkage fees after a successful yoga session. Donations encouraged. Wine House, 2913 Beach Blvd. S., Gulfport. 6:30 p.m. $6-10. 727-256-0228

Friday, July 14

Connection Day It’s connection day! Network, collaborate, and connect with people in your community. Some connection days revolve around specific themes or discussion topics. Here’s an opportunity to discuss racial equity work with like-minded people through facilitated conversations. Register ahead of time. Doors open at 12 p.m. Center for Health Equity, 2333 34th St. S., St. Petersburg. 12:30 p.m. 727-865-4650, meetatthecenter.org

Jazz Under the Stars Celebrate 100 years of the Bethel Community Baptist Church with a jazz concert under the stars. Listen to smooth jazz from acclaimed jazz vocalist Fred Johnson and his band. Bring lawn chairs or blankets to enjoy the show. Food vendors on-site. Do not bring alcoholic beverages. Venue opens at 5 p.m. Bethel Community Baptist Church, 2901 54th Ave. S., St. Petersburg. 6 p.m. $40-50. 727-866-2567, eventbrite.com

Saturday, July 15

Third Saturdays Exploration Head out to Third Saturdays at Pinewood. Explore art exhibitions, self-guided scavenger hunts, and curated family fun. This three-in-one experience includes activities from Creative Pinellas, the Florida Botanical Gardens, and Heritage Village. Creative Pinellas, 12211 Walsingham Road, Largo. 7 a.m.-5 p.m. 727-582-2172, creativepinellas.org

Gadgets for Good Reduce, reuse, and recycle old electronics. Donate your old electronics to support people in your community who do not have equal access to technology. Be a part of digital inclusion. Recycle items such as cell phones, CD players, circuit boards, copiers, fax machines, keyboards, laptops, mice, printers, scanners, stereos, tablets, and VCRs. Do not bring any CRT, televisions, or CRT monitors. Center for Health Equity, 2333 34th St. S., St. Petersburg. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. 727-865-4650, esmartrecycling.com

The Writing Life Meet other writers at the Writing Life with Todd Wellman, sponsored by the LGBTQ Resource Center. Open to all writers 18 years and older to connect, write, and reflect on their writing. This group focuses on the writing lives of LGBTQ+ people. Bring a laptop or pen and paper to write fiction, nonfiction, or poetry. Gulfport Public Library, 5501 28th Ave. S., Gulfport. 10 a.m. 727-893-1074, mygulfport.evanced.info

Cannadelic Session Are you passionate about cannabis and psychedelics? Learn and explore products at this Cannadelic Activation Session. Experience a cacao ceremony, sacred/tantric sex activation, and small dose session at the end. This is more of an educational experience. Enjoy live music, food trucks, drinks, and take a break in the “chill-out zone” with friends. The Factory & Fairgrounds, 2622 Fairfield Ave. S., St. Petersburg. 12 p.m.-12 a.m. $60. eventbrite.com

Sunday, July 16

We All Scream for Ice Cream Here’s a day full of sweet treats. Taste delicious ice cream at Tampa Bay Ice Cream Festival for National Ice Cream Day. More than 25 vendors offer a wide range of unique and classic ice cream flavors for everyone. Enjoy live music and participate in some family-friendly activities. Vote on who takes home the crown for best ice cream. St. Pete Pier Plaza, 600 2nd Ave. NE, St. Petersburg. 11 a.m.-8 p.m. 727-822-7437, tampabayicecreamfest.com

Sunday Market Spend your afternoon shopping at the St. Pete Sunday Market. This market hosts some of the coolest small businesses selling secondhand items, handcrafted pieces, baked goods, and art. Enjoy live music while you shop and watch live painting from Tampa Bay artists creating cool art. Arts XChange, 515 22nd St. S., St. Petersburg. 12-6 p.m. 727-710-2727, stpeteissupercool.com

Bookbinding Basics Want to make your own your little book or journal? Learn the basic of hand binding at home books with Gibson Girl Studio. This hand binding workshop includes tools, paper, binding techniques, and resources. No experienced required; this is an introduction to the craft. Buy a ticket online. PRINT St. Pete Community Letterpress, 4903 8th Ave. S., Gulfport. 2-4 p.m. $50. 727-235-6734, printstpete.org

DIY Bug Spray With humid, hot summers in Florida, bugs are out and about. Stay protected while exploring nature with your own natural bug spray. Learn how to create a cheap, at-home version to take on trips outdoors. Sign up online to reserve your spot; supplies are included. Boyd Hill Nature Preserve, 1101 Country Club Way S., St. Petersburg. 2-4 p.m. $10. 727-893-7326, anc.apm.activecommunities.com

Monday, July 17

Collage Storytelling Get your creative spark back with this spontaneous expressive writing group. Engage in fun activities such as creating collages and storytelling. Bring a notebook, scrap magazines, and your imagination. Gulfport Senior Center, Room 106, 5501 27th Ave. S., Gulfport. 1 p.m. 727-893-1231, mygulfport.us

Instrument Petting Zoo Learn about instruments from the Florida Orchestra. Have your kids see, touch, listen, and play instruments at this instrument petting zoo. Watch a short presentation from the orchestra. Kids ages 5 and up will have free time to play with the instruments. St. Pete Beach Public Library, 365 73rd Ave., St Pete Beach. 4 p.m. 727-363-9238, spblibrary.com

Musical Bingo Every Monday, test your knowledge on the Billboard top hits with musical bingo. Bring your friends and family to experience the best way to play bingo. Instead of letters and numbers, they are replaced with song titles and artists. Enjoy great music and win fun prizes. Jolly Roger’s Grub & Pub, 32 Madonna Blvd., Tierra Verde. 6:30-8:30 p.m. 727-498-6736, jollyrogerspub.com

Tuesday, July 18

Sea Turtle Presentation Enjoy a family program presentation by Sea Turtle Trackers. Learn about sea turtle conservation and the importance of caring for the Tampa Bay ecosystem. Listen to a special turtle story from the presenters. Ask questions after the presentation. St. Pete Beach Public Library, 365 73rd Ave., St Pete Beach. 11 a.m. 727-363-9238, spblibrary.com

Wednesday, July 19

SHINE: Medicare Basics Ask SHINE all your medicare questions. This Florida program encourages elders to make informed decisions about their health care coverage. Hear free, unbiased information about the medicare basics from SHINE volunteer counselors. Gulfport Public Library, 5501 28th Ave. S., Gulfport. 1 p.m. 727-893-1074, mygulfport.evanced.info

Wednesday, July 19-Sunday, August 19

La Gringa Buy a ticket to American Stage’s first bilingual production of La Gringa. Follow the story of Maria, a young Puerto Rican woman born and raised stateside on a self-discovery journey. La Gringa dives into the themes of identity, culture, and belonging. American Stage, 163 3rd St. N., St. Petersburg. Wed.-Thurs., 7 p.m., Fri., 8 p.m., Sat., 2 p.m. & 8 p.m., Sun., 2 p.m. $20-75. 727-823-7529, americanstage.org

Looking for more St. Pete and Gulfport events? Check out The Gabber Newspaper’s full calendar of events.