Gulfport, St. Pete Things to Do July 18-25

Here are the July 18-25 things to do in Gulfport, Tampa Bay beaches, and beyond. Events include St. Pete’s Sunrise Sale, Gulfport’s IndieFair and Art Walk, and Tampa Bay Ice Cream Festival.

Thursday, July 18

Sunrise Sale Wake up before sunrise and shop downtown on a discount for the St. Pete’s 51st Annual Sunrise Sale. The best part? Shoppers are encouraged to wear their pajamas. Shop local favorites like Birch & Vine, Za’Zood, The Wooden Rooster, and more. The savings will happen between 22nd Avenue North and Fifth Street South, and 16th Street to Beach Drive. See the full list of participating locations online. Downtown St. Petersburg. 6:43 a.m.-5 p.m. stpetedowntownbiz.com.

Saturday, July 20-Sunday, July 21

Cool Art Show The 35th Annual Cool Art Show returns to St. Pete. Explore this juried fine art and craft exhibit showcasing various art mediums from 70 Florida artists. Enjoy two days of art, children’s art activities, and interactive art. St. Petersburg Coliseum, 535 Fourth Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Sat., 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sun., 10 a.m.-4 p.m. 727-892-5202, pava-artists.org.

Gulfport: Saturday, July 20

IndieFaire & Art Walk Peruse Gulfport’s art scene at this year’s Quarterly Themed Art Walk – a colorful mash-up of Gulfport’s Art Walk and IndieFaire. This year’s theme: “Body Beautiful: Sculpting Self-Love”. Art, jewelry, plants, crafts, clothes, and more will be on Beach Boulevard all day long. Enjoy live music and performers while you shop. Beach Boulevard, Gulfport. 2-9 p.m. 727-893-1000, mygulfport.us.

Summer Flicks The Gulfport Arts Center invites you to a free summer film viewing of an art documentary. You’ll find out the movie title when you register – but it’s a film full of arts, music, and Canadian-Italian artists. There will be snacks, and everyone is welcome to bring their own bites into the center. Email artscenter@mygulfport.us to register. Gulfport Arts Center, 2726 54th St. S., Gulfport. 4-6 p.m. mygulfport.us.

Full Moon Rising Ring in the full moon with a Moon Landing Yoga class in Gulfport. Yoga guide Albert Risemberg calls it “a journey rather than a class”, and all experience levels are welcome on the sand. Bring your water bottle and towel. This is a free class, but donations are welcomed. If it’s raining – class is canceled. Gulfport Beach Shelter #4, 5500 Shore Blvd. S., Gulfport. 8-9:15 p.m. facebook.com/moonlandingyoga.

Saturday, July 20

Zesty Zumba Get your Zumba on for free with Get Fit St. Pete and instructor Lauren Hanna. Dance, work out, and get a sweat on with other fun-loving exercise-lovers. No Zumba experience is needed! Sign up before class. Thomas ‘Jet’ Jackson Recreation Center, 1000 28th St. S., St. Petersburg. 9-10 a.m. 727-892-5994, events.stpeteparksrec.org.

Art in Mind Tours A tour designed especially for adults with Alzheimer’s and dementia and their caregivers. James Museum, 150 Central Ave., St. Petersburg. 9-10 a.m. 727-892-4200, thejamesmuseum.org.

A Walk to Remember Do you want to explore the murals of St. Pete? Be a part of the Original St. Pete Mural Tour and sign up for a Saturday morning stroll through St. Pete’s Arts District, starting at Florida CraftArt. Class is limited, so book online by 4 p.m. Friday. Florida CraftArt, 501 Central Ave., St. Petersburg. 10-11:30 a.m. $11-20. 727-821-7391, floridacraftart.org.

Sunday, July 21

Ice Cream, You Scream Forget the freezer aisle, celebrate National Ice Cream Day at the Tampa Bay Ice Cream Festival downtown St. Pete. Try all the flavors St. Pete has to offer from more than 25 vendors, live music, and games all day. St. Pete Pier, 600 Second Ave. NE, St. Petersburg. 11 a.m.-8 p.m. 727-822-7437, stpetepier.org.

CheckMait Fashion Show Go down the rabbit hole at the second annual CheckMait Fashion show: CheckMait in Wonderland. See whimsical fashion, art, and live performances. Find inspiration and shop vendors in the warehouse space. Bring cash for the bar. Coastal Creative, 2201 First Ave. S., St. Petersburg. 7-10 p.m. $50-75. 813-452-9799, coastalcreativetv.com.

Full Moon Yoga Feel the power of the full moon on Pass-a-Grille Beach with this evening yoga class – brought to you by Nava Yoga Studio and the moon. Bring a beach towel and a water bottle. Meet at the 16th Avenue Beach entrance, across the street from Hurley Park. 16th Avenue & Gulf Way, St. Pete Beach. 7:30-8:30 p.m. $15. 727-592-1999, navayogastudio.com.

Monday, July 22

Writer’s Gonna Write Calling all writers, published or new – The Writer’s Club meets every Monday morning. Bring your unfinished projects, poems, words, and minds to the group to discuss and get perspective. No sign-ups are needed. Gulf Beaches Public Library, 200 Municipal Dr., Treasure Island. 10 a.m.-12 p.m. 727-391-2828, gulfbeacheslibrary.org.

Knitting Circle The Gulfport Senior Center invites you to the Center’s weekly knitting and crochet club. Bring what you’re working on – or be inspired and start something new at the circle! Beginners are welcome, and the seasoned sewers will show you the ropes. Gulfport Senior Center, 5501 27th Ave. S., Gulfport. 10:15 a.m. 727-893-1074, mygulfport.us.

Tuesday, July 23

Scaly Reptile Friends Meet frogs, snakes, lizards, and more reptiles with Tampa Bay Watch in the Herpetology 101 class. Kids in grades K-12 will get an up-close look at our cold-blooded friends and learn why they are important. St. Pete Beach Library, 365 73rd Ave., St. Pete Beach. 1-2 p.m. 727-363-9238, stpetebeach.org.

Cool Runnings On Tuesdays, we run. The Gulfport Brewery Run Club meets at the Beach Boulevard Brewery every Tuesday night to jog, sprint, or do a jog-sprint combination on a cement trail to and from the bar. Stick around once you’re back for a buy one, get one brew. Gulfport Brewery + Eatery, 3007 Beach Blvd. S., Gulfport. 6:30 p.m. 727-954-4109, gulfport-brewing.com.

Trivia Night Play trivia on the beach every Tuesday night at Caddy’s Madeira Beach. Win prizes, enjoy food and drink specials, and relax by the shore. Sign up once you get there. Caddy’s Madeira Beach, 14080 Gulf Blvd., Madeira Beach. 6:30 p.m. 727-308-7888, caddys.com.

Wednesday, July 24

Cards in the Garden Feeling competitive? Play in the Garden Club of St. Pete’s Game Day. Bring your own cards to be safe! Want to learn how to play Asian Mah Jong? Lessons are available. All are welcome. Free for members, but $5 for non-members to play. Garden Club of St Petersburg, 500 Sunset Dr. S., St. Petersburg. 12:30 p.m. $5. 727-381-8920, gardenclubstpetersburg.org.

