Gulfport, St. Pete Things To Do July 20-26

Here are the July 20-26 things to do in Gulfport, the beaches, and beyond. Events include the Strikes for School Supplies Drive, sunset market at Imagine Museum, and a Gulfport history walking tour.

Thursday, July 20-Sunday, August 19

La Gringa Buy a ticket to American Stage’s first bilingual production, La Gringa. Follow the story of Maria, a young Puerto Rican woman born and raised stateside on a self-discovery journey. La Gringa dives into the themes of identity, culture, and belonging. American Stage, 163 3rd St. N., St. Petersburg. Wed.-Thurs., 7 p.m.; Fri., 8 p.m.; Sat., 2 p.m. & 8 p.m.; and Sun., 2 p.m. $20-75. 727-823-7529, americanstage.org

Thursday, July 20

Gulfport History Walking Tour Stroll through the history of Gulfport with historian and tour guide David Anderson. Hear the story about the creation of this seaside city with a walking tour. Begin at the Gulfport History Museum where you can see historic photos of how the city once looked. Register ahead of time and bring a water bottle to beat the heat. Gulfport History Museum, 5301 28th Ave. S., Gulfport. 6 p.m. $15. 727-201-8687, gulfporthistoricalsociety.org

Ukulele Lessons Have you ever wanted to learn how to play the ukulele? This beginner ukulele class teaches you how to hold, strum, and play simple chords on the instrument. Students learn how to play two-three songs with provided ukuleles, and everyone receives a free lei. Call to reserve your spot. The Tiki Bar & Grill at 56th & Shore, 5519 Shore Blvd. S., Gulfport. 6 p.m. $25. 630-207-3659

Treasure Island Bingo Stop by for Thursday night bingo where you have a chance to win up to $200 and other great prizes. Free coffee, tea, and parking, and you can buy sodas and desserts at the snack bar. Try your luck with the early-bird games at 6:30 p.m. before the regular games begin. Treasure Island Community Center, 154 106th Ave., Treasure Island. 7:30-9:30 p.m. 727-270-3178, treasureislettes.weebly.com

Friday, July 21

Sunset Market Enjoy a Friday night sunset market in St. Pete. Shop from vendors selling art, crafts, treats, and other locally made goodies. Check out work from Tampa Bay glass artists, then stick around for live art demonstrations too. Head into the Imagine Museum for some more glass art. Imagine Museum, 1901 Central Ave., St. Petersburg. 5-10 p.m. 727-300-1700, imaginemuseum.com

Mental Health Awareness Mental health discussions are important. Join the National Alliance on Mental Illness as facilitators break down stigma and challenging stereotypes in the BIPOC community about well-being. This is a safe space to talk and ask questions with guidance. Save your spot by registering online. Center for Health Equity, 2333 34th St. S., St. Petersburg. 6 p.m. 727-865-4650, meetatthecenter.org

Saturday, July 22-Sunday, July 23

Cool Art Show The 34th Annual Cool Art Show returns to St. Pete. Explore this juried fine art and craft exhibit showcasing various art mediums from more than 60 Florida artists. This year’s show features two days of art, children’s art activities, and a scribble wall. St. Petersburg Coliseum, 535 4th Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Sat., 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sun., 10 a.m.-4 p.m. 727-892-5202, pava-artists.org

Saturday, July 22

Moth Night Hike This one is for all the nature lovers out there. Celebrate National Moth Week with a ranger-guided moth night hike. Find and learn about moths in the wilderness. Call ahead to save your spot. Boyd Hill Nature Preserve, 1101 Country Club S., St. Petersburg. 8 p.m. 727-893-7441, events.stpeteparksrec.org

Sunday, July 23

Corey Avenue Market Spend your Sunday morning shopping at the Corey Avenue Sunday Market. Explore more than 80 vendors selling locally crafted and conventional products such as art, baked goods, herbs, lunch bites, plants, and fresh smoothies. Enjoy the live music of local DJs and musicians as you walk around to different vendors. 300 Corey Avenue, St. Pete Beach. 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

School Supplies Drive Do it for the kids! Kiwanis Club of Gulfport hosts Strikes for School Supplies. Bring school supplies in exchange for a fun afternoon of bowling and shoe rental for free. Give back to the community. Learn about Kiwanis memberships and how the club helps students get ready for a successful new school year. Email gulfportflkiwanis@gmail.com to RSVP. Ten Pin Lanes, 1453 Pasadena Ave. S., South Pasadena. 2-4 p.m. 727-381-1010

Stand-Up Comedy Are you in need of some stand-up comedy? Laugh your bum off with comedian Brian Swinehart. Hear his perspective on current social issues and heartfelt stories. For 20 years, he performed stand-up at many well-known comedy venues across the country. Sunshine City Comedy Club, 5501 Gulf Blvd., St. Pete Beach. 7 p.m. $15. 727-435-0327, sunshinecitycomedyclub.com

Sunset Yoga Become one with nature, your mind, and your breath with this sunset slow flow yoga session. Rejuvenate your body after your long day as you stretch on the beach, and focus on your core strength, balance, and flexibility. Bring a yoga mat or beach towel and water. Register ahead of time. Ocean Fitness Yoga, 2107 Gulf Way, St. Pete Beach. 7 p.m. $15-30. 424-223-7680, eventbrite.com

Monday, July 24

Collage Storytelling Get your creative spark back with this spontaneous expressive writing group. Engage in fun activities such as creating collages and storytelling. Bring a notebook, scrap magazines, and your imagination. Call to register. Gulfport Senior Center, Room 106, 5501 27th Ave. S., Gulfport. 1 p.m. 727-893-1231, mygulfport.us

Tuesday, July 25

Trivia Night Test your trivial knowledge Tuesday nights. Team up with your friends to answer fun questions from host JUST JOHN from Tampa Bay Dream Team. Each night, the top three teams win up to $30 in Kahuna Bucks. Kahuna’s Bar and Grill, 10515 Gandy Blvd. N., St. Petersburg. 7 p.m. 727-576-7800, kahunasbarandgrill.com

Wednesday, July 26

Weekly Drag Bingo Join Tampa Bay Drag Queen Georgia Moore for weekly drag bingo. Spend $10 for 10 rounds of bingo. All proceeds benefit Pet Pal Animal Shelter. Have fun and test your luck to win Pet Pal and Pesky Pelican prizes. Players must be at least 18 years. The Pesky Pelican Brew Pub, 923 72nd St. N., St. Petersburg. 7 p.m. $10. 727-302-9600, peskypelicanbrewpub.com

