Gulfport, St. Pete Things To Do July 27-August 2

Here are things to do July 27-August 2 in Gulfport, the beaches, and beyond. Events include beers on the pier, Lida’s summer market, and a floral design workshop.

Thursday, July 27

Sunset Painting Party Put your toes in the sand, a drink in one hand and a paintbrush in the other. Learn to paint the sunset step by step on the beach with artist John Comer. Take home a beautiful painting of the sunset. No experience needed. All supplies included; registration required. Caddy’s, 14080 Gulf Blvd., Madeira Beach. 5:30 p.m. $53. 727-512-9354, sunsetsbybrush.com

Trivia Night Spend your Thursday evening testing your knowledge with trivia night. Gulfport Librarian Alex has a list of fun questions for players to answer. The player with the most questions answered correctly wins. If enough people attend, players have the option to play in teams. Gulfport Public Library, 5501 28th Ave. S., Gulfport. 6 p.m. 727-893-1074, mygulfport.evanced.info

Friday, July 28-Thursday, Aug. 3

Past Lives Film Do you enjoy indie films? Check out this romantic drama film, Past Lives. Follow the story of old childhood friends, Nora and Hae Sung, reuniting in New York City. For one fateful week, they express feelings of love, destiny, and hardships in this modern romance story. Buy tickets ahead of time. Showtimes vary depend on the day. Green Light Cinema, 221 2nd Ave. N., St. Petersburg. $10-12. 508-816-8968, ticketing.useast.veezi.com

Friday, July 28

Outdoor Adventure Explore Barbara Gilberg Habitat monthly with tour guide Xavier. This month’s topic teaches you about Florida’s summer fertilizer ban. Bring a pen and paper to take notes, or use your smartphone’s notes app. Meet Xavier in the pavilion. Barbara Gilberg Habitat, 1600 Pasadena Ave., South Pasadena. 12 p.m. 727-384-0701, mysouthpasadena.com

Saturday, July 29

Back-to-School Bash It is that time of the year again! School is back in session. Celebrate the first annual Back-to-School Bash and school supplies drive. Bring donations for children including backpacks, folders, notebooks, and writing supplies. Enjoy live music from Leify Green and the Green Family Band, bounce houses, and children’s activities for families. Horan Park, 7701 Boca Ciega Dr., St. Pete Beach. 10 a.m.-12 p.m. 727-363-9245, stpetebeach.org

Counseling Open House Stop by Gulfport Counseling Center’s open house to learn more about the journey of therapy. Enjoy complimentary hors d’oeuvres and drinks as you hear the personal stories of guest speaker Lisa McVey. You may know her story from the 2018 film, Believe Me: The Abduction of Lisa McVey. Stay after for the gratitude meeting. Gulfport Counseling Center, 2309 49th St. S., Gulfport. 3-6:30 p.m. 727-251-2319, gulfportcounselingcenter.com

Last Saturday Market Support small businesses at this food truck and market festival every last Saturday of the month. Purchase any item from the market’s food trucks and Tampa Bay vendors and you’ll receive a free pass into the arcade. Play all your favorite arcade, video games, and eat locally made grub. Unlimited Video Games Superstore, 6901 US Hwy. 19 N., Pinellas Park. 6-10 p.m. 727-753-9435, unlimitedvideogames.com

Beers on the Pier Spend your Saturday night tasting craft beers with friends. Beers on the Pier is a craft beer festival with more than 20 breweries from Florida and across the country. Sample unique brews while exploring history exhibits. Eat up at the taco food truck and listen to live music. Museum of History, 335 2nd Ave. NE, St. Petersburg. 7-10 p.m. $40-45. 727-894-1052, spmoh.com

Sunday, July 30

Lida’s Summer Market Enjoy a Sunday afternoon with plants and local makers at Lida’s Summer Market. Support your favorite Tampa Bay vendors, delicious eats from Latin Lunch Box, ice cold refreshments, fun raffles, and live music from local musicians. Lida’s Jungle, 3101 Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. St. N., St Petersburg. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. 727-906-5422, lidasjungle.com

Ostomy Support Learn more about this life-saving procedure at St. Pete’s Ostomy support group’s next meeting. The UOAA invites everyone to their free support group meeting. Bring any questions and concerns you may have on the topic and members will help answer them for you. Church of Christ, 6045 Park Blvd. N., Pinellas Park. 2 p.m. 727-657-0998

Flower Arrangements Create your own flower arrangement with Nicole from Small Things Flower Co. This floral design workshop includes a ceramic vase, two glasses of wine, and a charcuterie board from Hawthorne Bottle Shop. Spots are limited, so buy your ticket ahead of time. Daydream Shop & Maker Space, 2935 Central Ave., St. Petersburg. 7 p.m. $65. lets-daydream.com

Monday, July 31

Collage Storytelling Get your creative spark back with this spontaneous expressive writing group. Engage in activities such as creating collages and storytelling. Bring a notebook, scrap magazines, and your imagination. Call to register. Gulfport Senior Center, Room 106, 5501 27th Ave. S., Gulfport. 1 p.m. 727-893-1231, mygulfport.us

Full Moon Yoga Give yourself a break with this special full moon yoga class. Enjoy the healing powers of the moon as you stretch with slow-flow vinyasa. Experience gentle core exercise focusing on balance, flexibility, and relaxation. Bring a yoga mat or blanket, water, and snacks. Ocean Fitness Yoga, 2107 Gulf Way, St. Pete Beach. 7:30 p.m. $15. 424-223-7680, oceanfitnessyoga.com

Tuesday, Aug. 1-Thursday, Aug. 31

Photo Contest! Eckerd College’s Osher Lifelong Learning Institute hosts a photo contest for those 50 years and older. The theme is “stay curious.” Submit your most captivating photos capturing the experience of learning, curiosity, and exploration. This can include a memory with friends or a breathtaking moment in nature. Awards given to the most outstanding photographs. Eckerd College, 4200 54th Ave. S., St. Petersburg. 727-864-7600, olli.eckerd.edu

Wednesday, Aug. 2

Weekly Drag Bingo Join Tampa Bay Drag Queen Georgia Moore for weekly drag bingo. Spend $10 for 10 rounds of bingo. All proceeds benefit Pet Pal Animal Shelter. Have fun and test your luck to win Pet Pal and Pesky Pelican prizes. Players must be at least 18 years. The Pesky Pelican Brew Pub, 923 72nd St. N., St. Petersburg. 7 p.m. $10. 727-302-9600, peskypelicanbrewpub.com

