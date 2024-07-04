Gulfport, St. Pete Things To Do July 4-10

Here are the things to do July 4-10 in Gulfport, the Tampa Bay beaches, and beyond. Events include a sandcastle competition, a night gardening club, and pickleball in St. Pete.

For the Month of July

Give us the Sun at the Woodson Discover the uplifting work of St. Pete native Traci Mims with her solo exhibit at the Woodson Museum in St. Pete. Mims uses a multitude of mediums to showcase “the lives of everyday Black people” and their experiences in her community. The Woodson African American Museum of Florida, 2240 Ninth Ave. S., St. Petersburg. Tues.-Thurs., 12-5 p.m; Fri., 11 a.m.-4 p.m. 727-323-1104, woodsonmuseum.org

Thursday, July 4

Gone Fishin’ Start the Fourth of July off right with the Gulfport Marina’s Fishing Derby. Bring your own fishing poles and they’ll provide the bait. Winner will receive a special prize. This event is brought to you by the Gulfport Fire Department, CERT, and the Pinellas County EMS & Fire Administration. Register on the Gulfport seawall as early as 7:30 a.m. Happy fishing! Gulfport Recreation Center, 5730 Shore Blvd. S., Gulfport. 7:30-10:30 a.m. 727-893-1000, mygulfport.us.

Sandy Ovations Want to show off your sandcastle skills? The Gulfport Recreation Division invites you to bring your shovels and buckets and go wild at the Free Family Sand Sculpture Contest. They’ll announce the winner at 12:15 p.m. The competition is always fierce, so bring the creativity and sunscreen. Gulfport Beach, 5730 Shore Blvd. S., Gulfport. 10 a.m.-12 p.m. 727-893-1000, mygulfport.us.

Bingo! Play bingo every Thursday night at the Treasure Island Community Center. Get there at 5:30 p.m. to warm up, the earliest of early bird games start at 6:30 p.m., and regular bingo starts at 7:30 p.m. Treasure Island Community Center, 154 106th Ave., Treasure Island. 7:30 p.m. $1-15. 727-363-6230, mytreasureisland.org.

World Premiere of The Figs Looking for the fairytale of the summer? The Figs is a brand new play from budding playwright Doug Robinson, set to make its world premier debut at American Stage beginning July 10. Follow this crew of medieval oddballs, magically meta creatures, and royalty as they embark on a journey centered around what it means to be human. American Stage Theatre Company, 163 Third St. N., St. Petersburg. Through Aug. 4. Wed.-Thurs., 7 p.m.; Fri.-Sat., 8 p.m.; and Sat.-Sun., 2 p.m. $53-$55. 727-823-7529, americanstage.org.

Friday, July 5

Got Seabirds? The Seaside Seabird Sanctuary is flying to the SPB library for a special Friday event. You’ll meet some feathered guests from the sanctuary, learn about our Gulf Coast birds, and why it’s so important to protect them. St. Pete Beach Library, 365 73rd Ave., St. Pete Beach. 4-5 p.m. 727-363-9238, spblibrary.com.

Dig It Want to be an archaeologist for a day? archaeologists with the West Central chapter of the Florida Public Archaeology Network are coming to Weedon Island Preserve to lead a volunteer lab. All they need to bring is yourself. Attendees will help scientists sort and restore items from real historical sites. Weedon Island Preserve Cultural and Natural History Center, 1800 Weedon Dr. NE, St. Petersburg. 1-3 p.m. 727-453-6500, weedonislandpreserve.org.

Friday Night Shuffle Whether you’re a shuffleboard pro or a rookie, St. Pete Shuffle invites you to get your shuffle under the lights every Friday night this summer. For those new to the game, staff will be on hand to show you how to play. Courts and equipment are first come, first serve. Dogs (if they are on best behavior) are welcome as well! St. Pete Shuffleboard Club, 559 Mirror Lake Dr. N., St. Petersburg. 7-10 p.m. Free for members, $10 for non-members. 727-822-2083, stpeteshuffle.com.

Saturday, July 6

John’s Pass Needs YOU! Madeira Beach loves the Fourth of July, but after the smoke clears, the beaches could use a little love. Join the Trash Pirates of Mad Beach and Keep Pinellas Beautiful for a beach cleanup after Independence Day. Trash bags and koozies are provided. Bring sunscreen and water. Sign in at either the John’s Pass Bell Tower, or Archibald Park to check in with the other pirates, or you can pitch in anywhere along John’s Pass Beach. John’s Pass Bell Tower, 12800 Village Blvd., Madeira Beach. 8-10 a.m. 727-237-2970, mytreasureisland.org.

May Saturday Be With You Celebrate Star Wars Day craftily. The Gulfport Public Library offers a come-and-go craft event with a Star Wars theme! Find the drop in craft circle at the children’s area of the library. Join anytime, but keep in mind that supplies are limited, Jedi. Gulfport Public Library, 5501 28th Ave. S., Gulfport. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. 727-893-1074, mygulfport.us.

Tuesday, July 9-Thursday, July 11

Protect St. Pete Tampa Bay Watch needs volunteers! Get involved with the Living Shoreline Project, a restoration effort that involves installing an oyster shell bar and reef balls. Volunteers will either stuff shells into bags and place them along the beachfront, or be a part of a team lift of placing giant reef balls on the shoreline. It’s sandy work, but it’s critical to protecting the St. Pete Shorelines. Maximo Park, Pinellas Point Drive South & Sunshine Skyway Lane South, St. Petersburg. 9 a.m.-12 p.m. 727-291-4103, tampabaywatch.org.

Tuesday, July 9

Pickleball 101 Take a crack at the sport that has taken St. Pete by storm: Pickleball. Get Fit St. Pete offers a free pickleball 101 class every second Tuesday of the month. Paddles are provided, but you can bring your own if you prefer. There’s only 16 people in each class, so make sure to pre-register. Bartlett Park, 2000 Seventh St. S., St. Petersburg. 6-7 p.m. 727-291-4103, healthystpetefl.com. Night Gardeners Want to garden but also beat the heat? The Garden Club of St. Pete hosts Night Gardeners on the second Tuesday of each month. People of all ages (who like to get their hands dirty) will meet and grow together. Garden Club of St Petersburg, 500 Sunset Dr. S., St. Petersburg. 6:30-7:30 p.m. 727-381-8920, gardenclubstpetersburg.org. Wednesday, July 10 Keep Watch Want to be involved in the safety of your neighborhood? Gulfport’s Neighborhood Watch meets on the second Wednesday of every month. You’ll be updated on any activity in Gulfport neighborhoods, and go over trends and incidents in the area. No registration needed. Questions? Contact Neighborhood Watch Coordinator Jim Wright at jwright@mygulfport.us. Gulfport Public Library, 5501 28th Ave. S., Gulfport. 6-8 p.m. 727-893-1000, mygulfport.us.

Looking for more things to do July 4-10 in St. Pete and Gulfport? Check out The Gabber Newspaper’s full calendar of events.