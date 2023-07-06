Gulfport, St. Pete Things To Do July 6-12

Here are the July 6-12 things to do in Gulfport, the beaches, and beyond. Events include the Body Beautiful ArtWalk, a book sale, and a Sunday pool party.

Thursday, July 6

DRV Gallery Body Beautiful Award-winning photographer Colin Ward debuts a Body Beautiful collection as part of the July Gulfport ArtWalk. Ward’s work “figure in the landscape” focuses on humans in natural settings. Stop by this exhibit’s opening reception. If you can’t make it, no worries. The exhibit runs until July 14. DRV Gallery, 5401 Gulfport Blvd. S., Gulfport. 6-8 p.m. 727-382-7004, drvgallery.com

Friday, July 7

Brenda McMahon Body Beautiful Explore the featured exhibition of the figure paintings by Cheri Cruden for Body Beautiful. Cruden creates eye-catching paintings of female bodies existing. Stop by for the opening reception during the annual Body Beautiful ArtWalk. Brenda McMahon Gallery, 2901 Beach Blvd. S., Gulfport. 6-9 p.m. 727-454-0453, brendamcmahongallery.com

Dive-In Movie Have you ever been to a dive-in movie? Here’s your chance to try it out! Dip your toes in or float around a pool while watching Minions: the Rise of Gru. Pay for you spot at the pool office before the show. Want a snack for the movie? Sodas, chips, and ice cream for sale at event. St. Pete Beach Community Center, 7701 Boca Ciega Dr., St. Pete Beach. 8 p.m. $5. 727-363-9245, stpetebeach.org

Gulfport Events: Saturday, July 8

Spiritual Workshop Learn how to understand the subtle language of nature. This plant spirit communication workshop explains the science and philosophy behind the spiritual world. Engage in a guided meditation with a herbal tea plant of your choosing. Bring a notebook, yoga mat or towel to sit on, a mug for tea, and an open mind. Location emailed prior to event. Gulfport. 10 a.m. $30. healthyhappyhippie.us

Pinellas Events: Saturday, July 8

The Market Marie Every second Saturday, spend the day browsing the dozens of handcrafted items from more than 100 vendors. Eat and buy fresh produce and baked goods. Listen to live music from Tampa Bay musicians. Support your local small business makers. 600 Cleveland St., Clearwater. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. themarketculture.com

Let Kids Be Kids Connect and talk with other queer families. Sign up to be a part of a safe environment for gender non-conforming kids and trans/queer families. Each month, enjoy a space for self expression through crafts, dancing, games, and music. Kids must be between 2-11 years old. Location given after registration. Donations encouraged. St. Petersburg. 2-4 p.m. eventbrite.com

R&B and Seafood Fest It is time for the second annual R&B and Seafood Festival. Bring your friends and family full of live music and seafood. Dance and listen to soulful music. Walk around to vendor stands. Taste test every seafood option from the Tampa Bay food trucks. Grand Villa, 3600 34th St. S., St. Petersburg. 2-6 p.m. 833-480-7467, saturdayshoppes.com

Cosmic Art What exists beyond our solar system? Artist Andrew Phillips presents his exhibit, Cosmic Consciousness. Experience his insightful perspective of the cosmic world through sculptural mixed-media work at this opening reception. Enjoy the art as you listen to music from Keith Otten. St. Pete ArtWorks, 2604 Central Ave., St. Petersburg. 5-9 p.m. 727-485-8655, stpeteartworks-onlinestore.com

Book Sale Get your read on with Keep St. Pete Lit! Pick up a gently used book for all ages during St. Pete’s second Saturday ArtWalk. Every book purchased goes toward Keep St. Pete Lit’s youth summer programming. Purchase a book to support the kids. The Factory St. Pete, 2606 Fairfield Ave. S., St. Petersburg. 5:30-9 p.m. keepstpetelit.org

Sunday, July 9

Sunday Pool Party With this Floridian summer heat, a Sunday pool party doesn’t sound like a bad idea. Not only is it a fun time, it is also a fundraiser benefiting the Grand Central District Association. Spend $20 to receive pulled pork BBQ, coleslaw, and merman punches from Casa del Merman. Enjoy music from DJ Bill Kody as you splash around. Casa del Merman at GayStPete House, 4505 5th Ave. N., St. Petersburg. 1-5 p.m. $20. 727-310-4130, gaystpetehouse.com

Monday, July 10

Walk in the Park Do you enjoy walking in nature? Join OLLI’s walk in the park interest group. Explore a different park mostly north of Ulmerton Road weekly. All levels of walkers are welcome to join the fun. Register online and you will receive updates on the weekly walks. St. Petersburg. 9 a.m. 727-864-7600, olli.eckerd.edu

Collage Storytelling Get your creative spark back with this spontaneous expressive writing group. Engage in fun activities such as creating collages and storytelling. Bring a notebook, scrap magazines, and your imagination. Gulfport Senior Center, Room 106, 5501 27th Ave. S., Gulfport. 1 p.m. 727-893-1231, mygulfport.us

Musical Bingo Every Monday, test your knowledge on the Billboard top hits with musical bingo. Bring your friends and family to experience the best way to play bingo. Instead of letters and numbers, they are replaced with song titles and artists. Enjoy great music and win fun prizes. Jolly Roger’s Grub & Pub, 32 Madonna Blvd., Tierra Verde. 6:30-8:30 p.m. 727-498-6736, jollyrogerspub.com

Tuesday, July 11

Listening Session Bay Area Legal Services, Inc. hosts a community-wide listening session over dinner. Join in on the conversation on increasing access to legal assistance in communities of color. Learn about the legal challenges post-pandemic such as access to housing stability, educational rights, and public benefits. Register online. Center for Health Equity, 2333 34th St. S., St. Petersburg. 5:30-8 p.m. 727-865-4650, meetatthecenter.org

Wednesday, July 12

Clearwater Women’s Luncheon Connect with other women every second Wednesday of the month. Eat lunch with friends and make news ones while you’re there. This women’s luncheon provides a club program, a lunch menu, and a special guest speaker for the afternoon. Banquet Masters, 13355 49th St. N., Clearwater. 11:30 a.m. $20. cwcflorida.org

Weekly Drag Bingo Join Tampa Bay Drag Queen Georgia Moore for weekly drag bingo. Spend $10 for 10 rounds of bingo. All of the proceeds benefits Pet Pal Animal Shelter. Have fun and test your luck to win Pet Pal and Pesky Pelican prizes. Players must be 18 years and older. The Pesky Pelican Brew Pub, 923 72nd St. N., St. Petersburg. 7 p.m. $10. 727-302-9600, peskypelicanbrewpub.com

