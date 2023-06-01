Gulfport, St. Pete Things To Do June 1-7

Here are the June 1-7 things to do in Gulfport, the beaches, and beyond. Events include ArtOUT, the third Annual Gulfport Pride, and Drag at the Hickman.

All Month

ArtOUT Immerse yourself in the world of Pride through art. This year’s ArtOUT theme is “emergence.” This international juried art show is a signature pride program from Gulfport’s LGBTQ Resource Center. For the month of June, you can find art onsite at The James Museum of Western & Wildlife Art, the Gulfport Public Library, and online. Gulfport Public Library, 5501 28th Ave. S., Gulfport. 727-893-1074, artoutfestival.wixsite.com

Thursday, June 1

Plein Air Show Celebrate the opening reception of this Plein Air Adventure Group Show. More than 25 plein air artists created local landscape scenes in oils, pastels, watercolor, acrylic, and sketches from October to June. For the month of June, take a look at their work. Proceeds from the reception benefit Gladys Douglas Preserve, West Klosterman Preserve, and the artists. DRV Gallery, 5401 Gulfport Blvd. S., Gulfport. 6-8 p.m. 727-382-7004, drvgallery.com

Pride Flag Raising Gulfport celebrates Pride all month long. Watch the City raise the Pride flag with assistance from vice mayor and councilmember Paul Ray (Ward III) and drag performer Brianna Summers. After the Pride flag raising, head inside for the unveiling of the sixth annual ArtOUT exhibit. Gulfport Public Library, 5501 28th Ave. S., Gulfport. 6 p.m. 727-893-1074, mygulfport.us

A Night of Drag It’s time for pride! Kick off the first night of Pride with five fabulous divas. A night of drag hosted by Mr. and Mrs. Gripp educates, celebrates, and raises funds for the LGBTQ Resource Center. This show is for friends, family, and allies 18 years and older. Talk with performers after the show. Catherine A. Hickman Theater, 5501 27th Ave. S., Gulfport. 7 p.m. $25-100. 727-893-1070, eventbrite.com

Friday, June 2

Knots & Pots Head over to Knots & Pots to learn the art of Kokedama. Pick your choice of fern and learn how to make a Japanese moss ball. When its all done, place your plant in a simple knotted hanger. Now, you have a cute house plant to hang! Register and pay ahead of time to receive all needed materials. Treasure Island Community Center, 154 106th Ave., Treasure Island. 6 p.m. $25. 727-827-2752, eventbrite.com

Just Keep Swimming! Have you ever been to a dive-in movie? Here’s your chance to try it out! Dip your toes in or float around a pool while watching Disney’s Finding Nemo. Pay for your spot at the pool office before the show. Want a snack for the movie? Sodas, chips, and ice cream available for sale. St. Pete Beach Community Center, 7701 Boca Ciega Dr., St. Pete Beach. 8 p.m. $5. 727-363-9245, stpetebeach.org

Pride & Puppies Kick off Pride month with bubbles and your furry friends. Your four-legged buddy will love this off-leash park Pride Glow Paw-ty. Have a dance party with glow-in-the-dark foam and black light listening to music from DJ Shannon C. Eat up some cheesy goodness at the Fo’ Cheezy food truck. Don’t forget to register your dog beforehand. Dog Bar, 2300 Central Ave., St. Petersburg. 8-11 p.m. $7-100. 727-317-4968, dogbarstpete.com

Saturday, June 3

Have Pride, Gulfport! Are you ready for Pride? Gulfport’s third annual pride festival benefits the LGBTQ Resource Center of the Gulfport Public Library. Spend the day with friends, family and neighbors celebrating with art from the ArtOUT exhibit, drag bunch, live music, and a parade. Check out Gulfport’s Pride after-parties at Alphabet Soup and Zipperz Bar. Gulfport Casino Ballroom, 5500 Shore Blvd. S., Gulfport. 10 a.m.-8 p.m. 727-893-1074, gulfportprideflorida.com

Sunday, June 4

Jazz at Twilight Spend your Sunday night at Jazz at Twilight. Enjoy a night full of sensational, live music by The New Horizons Jazz Band of Gulfport. Bring some of your friends and sit back in a lawn chair for a jazzy performance. The Pavilion at Clymer Park, 2300 Beach Blvd. S., Gulfport. 6:30 p.m. 727-893-1000



Monday, June 5

Networking Mingle Make new networking connections over a few cocktails and hors d’oeuvres at the Multi-Chamber Super Mingle. The Treasure Island & Madeira Beach Chamber invites business leaders and elected officials to mix and mingle to create the ultimate networking experience. All are welcome to join, but need to register. Gulfport Casino Ballroom, 5500 Shore Blvd. S., Gulfport. 5-6:30 p.m. 727-360-4121, allevents.in

Tuesday, June 6

Declutter Discussion It’s time for an open conversation about the clutter. Michelle Passoff holds a roundtable discussion to coach adults 55 years and older through their decluttering process. Organize your clutter with ease, whether it’s emptying closets, eating and exercising in a healthy way, or integrating time for lost (or found!) passions. Call to register. Eckerd College, 4200 54th Ave. S., St. Petersburg. 10:30 a.m. $10-25. 727-864-7600, decluttering55plus.com

ArtOUT Opening Reception Join ArtOUT’s opening reception and happy hour downtown St. Pete. Invite friends and family to experience this LGBTQ and LGBTQ-friendly art exhibit. The winners of ArtOUT will be displayed at the museum throughout June. Enjoy complimentary bites and cash bar. The James Museum of Western & Wildlife Art, 150 Central Ave., St. Petersburg. 6-8 p.m. 727- 892-4200

Wednesday, June 7

Open Mic for Mike Make a difference with music. Join this special open mic night with Marianne & The Professor raising funds for Mike Richardson as he battles brain cancer. Enjoy lots of music, dancing, 50/50 raffles, and prizes with friends and neighbors. All proceeds go to the Richardson family. The Tiki Bar & Grill, 5519 Shore Blvd. S., Gulfport. 5:30-9 p.m. 727-498-8826

The Gabber Book Club Join the Gabber Book Club to focus on Florida authors and books set in Florida. This month’s book is Carl Hiaasen’s novel Squeeze Me. Read the story of a woman’s disappearance while a wildlife wrangler deals with a monster-sized Burmese python. Copies available at Tombolo Books. Join the club at 6:30 p.m. to order food and drinks; discussion begins at 7 p.m. The Habana Café, 5402 Gulfport Blvd. S., Gulfport. 6:30 p.m. 727-321-8855, thegabber.com