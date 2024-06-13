Gulfport, St. Pete Things To Do June 13-19

Here are the things to do June 13-19 in Gulfport, Tampa Bay beaches, and beyond. Events include Father’s Day celebrations, Flag Day, and Juneteenth.

For the Month of June

ArtOUT Immerse yourself in the world of Pride through art. This year’s ArtOUT theme is “Art & Soul.” This international juried art show is a signature Pride program from Gulfport’s OUT Arts and Culture. Find the selected art online, too. Gulfport Public Library, 5501 28th Ave. S., Gulfport. Mon.-Fri., 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; Sat., 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; Closed Sundays. 727-893-1074, artoutfestival.wixsite.com.

Thursday, June 13-Sunday, June 16

You’re A Good Man, Charlie Brown What is happiness? The answer may reveal itself in this classic musical, based on Charles Schulz’s beloved comic strip. freeFall Theatre Company, 6099 Central Ave., St. Petersburg. Thurs.-Sat., 7 p.m.; Sun., 2 p.m. $25-45. 727-498-5205, freefalltheatre.com.

Hedwig and the Angry Inch Gender-queer punk rock singer Hedwig tells her story of desire and abandonment in this powerful rock musical. Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. 8 p.m. $30-35. 727-823-7529, americanstage.org.

Thursday, June 13

Crafty Demonstrations Heritage Village stages weekly craft demonstrations of heritage arts. Learn the special skill of basketmaking from the Tampa Bay Basketmakers Guild each Thursday. All experience levels are welcome to weave. Heritage Village, 11909 125th St. N., Largo. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. 727-582-2123, heritagevillagefl.org.

Interfaith Pride Service Join this special Interfaith Gay Pride religious service. All forms of faith who support the LGBTQ+ community are welcome. Unitarian Universalist Church of St. Petersburg, 719 Arlington Ave. N., St. Petersburg. 6:30 p.m. 727-898-3294, uustpete.org.

Friday, June 14

Dune Savers Are you curious about native plants that grow on the beaches? Learn how these Florida flora beautify and preserve our unique dune ecosystems with the St. Pete Beach Dune Savers. Community Center, 7701 Boca Ciega Dr., St. Pete Beach. 8:30 a.m. 727-363-9246, aruckdeschel@stpetebeach.org, stpetebeach.org.

Flag Day The City of Gulfport hosts a Flag Day ceremony with musical performances. Former New York City Opera Soprano Catherine Bassett leads this celebration with the National Anthem, and live music by The New Horizons Band of Gulfport. Veterans Park, 5350 31st Ave. S., Gulfport. 9:30 a.m. 727-893-1118, mygulfport.us.

Community Tree Giveaway Want a free tree to plant in your yard? Bring a drivers license or water bill (to show your residency) and bring one home! 49th Street Neighborhood Center, 1617 49th St. S., Gulfport. 9 a.m.-12 p.m. 727-893-1092, mygulfport.us.

Big Red Bus Help those in need with OneBlood. Look out for the Big Red Bus in St. Pete Beach. Be a part of providing blood to more than 200 hospitals. St. Pete Beach Public Library, 365 73rd Ave., St. Pete Beach. 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. 727-363-9238, spblibrary.com.

Flick & Splash Take your family to these family friendly “dive-in” movie nights at local pools. Watch “Trolls Band Together” with friends and family. Jennie Hall Pool, 1026 26th St. S., St. Petersburg. 7 p.m. $1-2. 727-893-7725, stpeteparksrec.org

Saturday, June 15

Florida Nature Seminar Weedon Island Preserve hosts free webinars with Tampa Bay experts on fascinating Florida topics. Learn about the importance of the summer and fall seasons in Florida with Wildlife Biologist Jeanne Murphy. Webinars will take place on Zoom. Weedon Island Preserve, 1800 Weedon Dr. NE., St. Petersburg. 10 a.m. 727-453-6500, weedonislandpreserve.org.

JuneTEENth Gulfport Kiwanis Club partnered with The Woodson African American Museum to host a youth-oriented, Juneteenth celebration. Enjoy food, interactive games, music, and vendors. Gulfport Casino Ballroom, 5500 Shore Blvd. S., Gulfport. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. facebook.com/gulfportkiwanis.

Compassionate Communication Learn how to compassionately express your thoughts at this communication workshop. Spend the day identifying your feelings and how to speak your truth with clarity. Take a meditative yoga break during the day. First United Methodist Church, 2728 53rd St. S., Gulfport. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. $100. 845-430-8701, forms.gle.

Paradise City Painter Sue Graef and glass blower Benjamin Elliot come together to celebrate and explore urban space. Morean Arts Center Chihuly Collection, 720 Central Ave., St. Petersburg. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. $14-20. 727-896-4527, moreanartscenter.org.

Alley Cats Bowling Tournament Lace up your bowling shoes for the Alley Cats Bowling Tournament. Sign up as a team of five for $125 or an individual for $25 assigned to a team. Registration covers shoe rental, pizza, soda, and a t-shirt. Play three games in this purr-fect fundraiser benefiting Friends of Strays. Sunrise Lanes, 6393 Ninth St. N., St. Petersburg. 3-6 p.m. $25-125. 727-522-6566, friendsofstrays.org.

Father-Daughter Dinner Enjoy a special father-daughter evening with Pinellas County’s Delta Omicron Sigma Chapter. Celebrate Father’s Day with meals, scholastic education awards, a ceremony, and dancing. All are welcome. Dress in semi-formal or business attire. Blue and white are suggested colors for daughters. Enoch Davis Center, 1111 18th Ave. S., St. Petersburg. 6-9 p.m. 727-893-7134, pinellascountysigmas.com.

Sunday, June 16

Ax-cellent Father’s Day In honor of Father’s Day, fathers and father figures can throw axes free of charge. Enjoy this axe-throwing man cave with other dads or bring the family along for a fun ax-perience. Hatchet Hangout, 2360 Central Ave., St. Petersburg. 11 a.m.-11 p.m. 727-235-0453, hatchethangout.com.

Pops, Pints, & Portraits All dog dads and human dads are invited to Pops, Pints, & Portraits. Have a laidback Father’s Day with nice cold brewskis and a personalized caricature picture of you and your furry friend. Mow down on delicious eats and treats from the Sea Dog Cantina Food Truck. Enjoy live music from Greg Milo. Pinellas Ale Works Brewery, 1962 First Ave. S., St. Petersburg. 2–8 p.m. 727-235-0970, pawbeer.com.

Monday, June 17

Paint Mixing Workshop Learn how to mix your paints to avoid “muddy” colors. This paint workshop is for interested watercolor or acrylic painters. Bring your own supplies. Call to register. Gulfport Senior Center, 5501 27th Ave. S., Gulfport. 1 p.m. 727-893-1231, mygulfport.us.

Tuesday, June 18

Open Mic Comedy Night Test your jokes and work out some new material at this open mic comedy night every Tuesday. Sign up online or at the door. Sunshine City Comedy Club, 5501 Gulf Blvd., St. Pete Beach. 8 p.m. $5. 727-435-0327, sunshinecitycomedyclub.com.

Wednesday, June 19

Wing It Wednesdays Dig in to $1 wings after a day at the beach every Wednesday. Order wings the way you like ’em on Wing It Wednesday. Wash down the drums and flats with a refreshing craft brew. Mastry’s Brewing Co., 7701 Blind Pass Road, St. Pete Beach. 7 p.m. 727-202-8045, mastrysbrewingco.com.

