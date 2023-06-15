Gulfport, St. Pete Things To Do June 15-21

Here are the June 15-21 things to do in Gulfport, the beaches, and beyond. Events include drag bingo, Juneteenth celebration, and Ooza Palooza.

All Month

ArtOUT Immerse yourself in the world of Pride through art. This year’s ArtOUT theme is “emergence.” This international juried art show is a signature pride program from Gulfport’s LGBTQ Resource Center. For the month of June, you can find art onsite at The James Museum of Western & Wildlife Art, the Gulfport Public Library, and online. Gulfport Public Library, 5501 28th Ave. S., Gulfport. 727-893-1074, artoutfestival.wixsite.com

Thursday, June 15-Sunday, June 18

Stop Kiss The Gulfport Community Players presents its latest production of Stop Kiss. This play by Diana Son tells the story of love blossoming from a friendship between two women who have never had a same-sex relationship. After sharing a kiss in public, one of them experiences a traumatic physical attack and she falls into a coma. Tickets available online; cash only in-person. Catherine A. Hickman Theater, 5501 27th Ave. S., Gulfport. Thurs.-Sat., 8 p.m.; Sat.-Sun., 2 p.m. $20-25. 727-893-1070, gulfportcommunityplayers.org

Thursday, June 15

Estrangement Support Group You are not alone if you feel family estrangement. No matter how they treat you, how you feel, and how you treat yourself, you are not alone in this situation. Talk with others in your position about your situation and learn how to cope at this family estrangement support group. 6161 9th St. N., Suite 102, St. Petersburg. 3 p.m. 727-798-5948

Friday, June 16

Reggae Fridays Feel the rhythm of reggae on the beach. Bring your friends for a soulful time at Reggae Fridays. It’s time to get into the island spirit with a groovy set from DJ Blenda at this beach party. Drink and dance in the Florida sun for the day. Postcard Inn, 6300 Gulf Blvd., St. Pete Beach. 2-6 p.m. 727-367-2711, pcibeachbar.com

Outdoor Concert Enjoy an outdoor concert at a beautiful waterfront botanical garden. Listen to music from The John French Band. This band performs a variety of folk, country, bluegrass, and rock music. Make sure to buy the optional homemade dinner of one entree, a salad, fruit, and a brownie before the show. Reserve your spot online for the dinner and concert. Sacred Lands Preservation, 1700 Park St. N., St. Petersburg. 6:30 p.m. 727-347-0354​, sacredlandspreservation.org

Stand-Up Comedy Are you in need of some stand-up comedy? Laugh your bum off with comedian Jason Allen King. Hear his perspective as a northerner who’s been living in the south too long. He jokes about his own personal experiences, family, and relationships. Sunshine City Comedy Club, 5501 Gulf Blvd., St. Pete Beach. 8:30 p.m. $20. 727-435-0327, sunshinecitycomedyclub.com

Saturday, June 17

Celebrate Juneteenth Enjoy a celebration of Juneteenth with your friends, family, and neighbors. Gulfport’s third annual celebrate Juneteenth includes vendors, music, food, free raffles for kids, and paid raffles for adults. Check out the Tampa Bay Bucs’ video game bus, a selfie machine, a pickleball demonstration, and kids’ activities with DJ Corey Thornton while you’re there. Gulfport Casino Ballroom, 5500 Shore Blvd. S., Gulfport. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. 727-893-1000, mygulfport.us

Ooza Palooza Fest Indulge in the cheesiest sandwiches and mouth-watering tater tots at Ooza Palooza. This grilled cheese and tater tot fest is the perfect place for foodies. Enjoy food trucks, local brews, live music, kids games, and the best grilled cheese and crispy tater tots in town. Albert Whitted Park, 480 Bayshore Dr. SE, St. Petersburg. 5-10 p.m. eventbrite.com

Sunday, June 18

DIY Sunscreen It is important to wear sunscreen as much as possible while living in Florida. Sunscreen helps prevent sun damage from overexposure. Learn how to make your own from eco-friendly ingredients such as coconut oil and aloe vera. Supplies are included after registering online. Boyd Hill Nature Preserve, 1101 Country Club Way S., St. Petersburg. 10 a.m. $5. 727-893-7441, anc.apm.activecommunities.com

Sunday Market Spend your afternoon shopping at the St. Pete Sunday Market. This market hosts some of the coolest small businesses selling secondhand items, handcrafted pieces, baked goods, and art. Enjoy live music while you shop and watch live painting from local artists creating cool art. Arts XChange, 515 22nd St. S., St. Petersburg. 12-6 p.m. 727-710-2727, stpeteissupercool.com

Charcuterie Board Class Learn how to make your own charcuterie board with Barbara’s Kitchen and The Dreaded Fisherman. They teach the basics in cheese selection and cutting techniques, and how to layout the board with salami roses and fruit carvings. You get to bring home the board and a jar of Barbara’s Kitchen jam. Email to save your seat: dawesdistributionllc@gmail.com Barbara’s Kitchen Jams, 12508 Starkey Road, Largo. 3 p.m. $125-175. barbaraskitchenjams.com

Monday, June 19

History & Cocktails This one is for the history lovers out there! You won’t want to miss part two of hotel history and cocktails with Cathy Salustri and Joey Vars. Learn about all the still-operating historic hotels throughout Florida over classic Floridian cocktails and light snacks. Sign up online. Eckerd College, CEC 114, 4200 54th Ave. S., St. Petersburg. 6 p.m. $30-50. 727-864-7600, ce.olli.eckerd.edu

Wednesday, June 21

SHINE: Medicare Basics Ask SHINE all your medicare questions. This Florida program encourages elders to make informed decisions about their health care coverage. Hear free, unbiased information about the medicare basics from SHINE volunteer counselors. Gulfport Public Library, 5501 28th Ave. S., Gulfport. 1 p.m. 727-893-1074, mygulfport.evanced.info

Drag Bingo Join Tampa Bay Drag Queen Georgia Moore for weekly drag bingo. Spend $10 for 10 rounds of bingo. All of the proceeds benefits Pet Pal Animal Shelter. Have fun and test your luck to win Pet Pal and Pesky Pelican prizes. Players must be 18 years and older. Pesky Pelican Brew Pub, 923 72nd St. N., St. Petersburg. 7 p.m. $10. 727-302-9600, peskypelicanbrewpub.com

Movie in the Park Do you miss ’80s movies? If so, you need to go to St. Pete Beach’s movie in the park at sunset. This week’s movie is Sixteen Candles. Bring your blankets, chairs, drinks, and snacks for this movie night. A Chick-Fil-A food truck will sell food, too. Horan Park, 7701 Boca Ciega Dr., St. Pete Beach. 8:30 p.m. 727-367-2735, spbrec.com