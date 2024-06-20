Gulfport, St. Pete Things to Do June 20-26

Here are the things to do June 20-26 in Gulfport, the Tampa Bay beaches, and beyond. Events include the St. Pete Pride parade, composting and art workshops, and a summer block party by 3 Daughter’s Brewing.

Thursday, June 20

’90s Karaoke Party Time to party like it’s 1999! Come out to Ride’ Em Cowboy for a ’90s themed Karaoke party! Sing the hits with the help of DJ Brad Roxx – and $5 drink specials through the night. Ride ‘Em Cowboy, 2451 Central Ave., St. Petersburg. 7-10 p.m. 727-289-1971, rideemcowboydtsp.com.

Pride: Friday, June 21

Drag in Love Show Enjoy a fun night of drag! Drag in Love features performances from local queens: Iman Holdridge, Jay Miah, Autumn V, Lady Liemont, Juno Vibranz, and one very special surprise guest. Presented by Unity Church. Theatre doors open at 6:30 p.m. Catherine A. Hickman Theater, 5501 27th Ave. S., Gulfport. 6:30-9 p.m. $25. 727-893-1070, eventbrite.com.

St. Pete Pride Party All welcome the reigning queen, Sasha Colby! RuPaul’s Drag Race season 15 winner, Sasha Colby is helping St. Pete ring in Pride with a performance and party at Jannus Live. Dance all night to local talent before the party closes down by drag performer and the first native Hawaiian trans person to ever take home the crown on Rupaul’s Drag Race – Sasha Colby. Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. 9 p.m.-12 a.m. $25. 727-565-0550, jannuslive.com.

Friday, June 21

St. Pete Dune Savers The St. Pete Dune Savers need you to help preserve our dunes. Join experts with the Native Plant Society and learn how to obliterate invasive plants, and how to preserve the St. Pete Beach sand dunes. For more information email Deb Rothenburger with the Native Plant Society at d2bvr@aol.com. St. Pete Beach Public Library, 365 73rd Ave., St. Pete Beach. 8:30-9:30 a.m. 727-363-9238, stpetebeach.org.

Imagine’s Outdoor Market Looking for your next favorite St. Pete market find? Imagine Museum hosts an art-filled outdoor market every third Friday of the month. Join the community for live music, art, local vendors, and even live glassblowing demonstrations all at the Imagine Museum. Plus, there are food trucks! Imagine Museum, 1901 Central Ave., St. Petersburg. 5-9 p.m. 727-300-1700, imaginemuseum.com.

Gulfport Porch Party You’ve seen Black Skimmers on our Gulf Beaches, but what do you really know about these seabirds? The Gulfport Historical Society will host its June Porch Party: “Should I Stay or Should I Go? Big Decisions for a Colonial Seabird, the Black Skimmer” all around Black Skimmers. This interactive discussion will be led by Professor Beth Forys, who teaches Environmental Science and Biology at Eckerd College. Gulfport History Museum, 5301 28th Ave S., Gulfport. 6:30-8:30 p.m. 727-201-8687, gulfporthistoricalsociety.wildapricot.org.

Live Music in the Courtyard You’re invited to a sundown dance party in the Village Courtyard, powered by the music of The Left Coast Collective. The North End Taphouse will be serving up dinner and drinks all night, but you’ll serve up the dance party. The North End Tap House & Kitchen, 2908 1/2 Beach Blvd. S., Gulfport. 7-10 p.m. 727-290-9682, thenorthendtaphouse.com.

Pride: Saturday, June 22

Salty Nun’s Bar Crawl Bottomless mimosa, brunch, and Pride! Join the official St. Pete Pride Brunch and Bar Crawl to stomp through St.Pete’s Grand Central District and downtown St.Pete in your best rainbows. One ticket gets you access to 10 bars, starting with a buffet and bottomless mimosas at Salty Nun. Salty Nun, 2501 Central Ave., St. Petersburg. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. $20-55. 727-329-9994, saltynun.com.

St. Pete Pride Parade It’s the moment we’ve all been waiting for: The St. Pete Pride Parade. Spend all day celebrating, starting with the famous rainbow parade, full of community organizations, music, and icons on floats. Check out the main stage in the park, headlined by Saucy Santana among other LGBTQ+ favorites. Enjoy food trucks, vendors, beverage gardens, and more. The route runs along Bayshore Drive from Albert Whitted Park to Vinoy Park, beginning at 6 p.m. Don’t forget sunscreen and your clacking fans! South Straub Park, 198 Bayshore Dr. NE, St. Petersburg. 2-10 p.m. 727-342-0084, stpetepride.org.

Trans Rights March Stand (and march) for trans rights at the St. Pete Pride Trans March! With recent anti-trans legislation on everyone’s mind, this will be a safe space. March from Vinoy Park (at 5:15 p.m.) along Bayshore Drive with your community. Register for free online, and T-shirts are available for $10 — proceeds benefit Transgender rights groups. Vinoy Park, 701 Bayshore Dr. NE, St. Petersburg. 5:30 p.m. 727-342-0084, stpetepride.org.

Saturday, June 22

Moth Mania The Weedon Island Preserve hosts a moth-centered program for kids and adults. Find out why these fascinating flying creatures are the way they are, with an interactive class inside and out of the classroom. Recommended for adults and kids ages 10 and up. Weedon Island Preserve Cultural and Natural History Center, 1800 Weedon Dr. NE., St. Petersburg. 9-11 a.m. 727-453-6500, weedonislandpreserve.org.

Composting 101 Learn to compost from the pros! Residents of St. Pete who reside in single-family homes are invited to a composting workshop, and will be provided one compost bin each. Register ahead of time, class size is limited. Childs Park Neighborhood Association, 4301 13th Ave. S., St. Petersburg. 10 a.m. 727-893-7111, anc.apm.activecommunities.com.

Summer Block Party Kick off summer with an all-day block party hosted by 3 Daughters Brewing – and centered around the brewing company’s beer, Beach Blonde Ale. Come for the beer launch, but stay for the outdoor market (12-6 p.m.), food trucks, and giveaways. Local jam band #NoFilter will be on stage from 8-11 p.m. 3 Daughters Brewing, 222 22nd St. S., St. Petersburg. 11:30 a.m.-11 p.m. 727-495-6002, 3dbrewing.com.

Sunday, June 23

Pride Street Fair Time for a Pride block party on Central Avenue. Celebrate Pride at the 2024 St Pete Pride Grand Central Street Fair. Check out LGBTQ-friendly vendors, food trucks, and activities. Enjoy live music from local musicians and DJs at multiple performance stages as well as street performers. 2000-3100 Blocks of Central Avenue, St. Petersburg. 12-5 p.m. 727-342-0084, stpetepride.org.

Tuesday, June 25

Kids Craft Class Beat the heat and take the kids to a crafts class at the Gulfport Arts Center! This week, the class will be sculpting designs into blocks of styrofoam and forging their own creations. Register for the class by sending an email to artscenter@mygulfport.us. Gulfport Arts Center, 2726 54th St. S., Gulfport. 3-5 p.m. mygulfport.us.

Nerd Nite Calling all nerds! Join the community for an academic lecture while having a drink at Bayboro Brewing. Sit down, have a beer, and get ready for intriguing and varied mini-talks from presenters. Here’s to learning something new! This event is often sold out, buy tickets online. Bayboro Brewing, 2390 Fifth Ave. S., St. Petersburg. 6:30-9 p.m. $6.91. 727-767-9666, events.humanitix.com.

Wednesday, June 26

Medicare Help Do you have questions on Medicare? SHINE volunteers are happy to go through the ins, outs, and information backing Medicare at the Gulfport Senior Center. Ask questions, and learn more about your resources at this free presentation. Gulfport Senior Center, 5501 27th Ave. S., Gulfport. 1-2:30 p.m. 727-893-1231, mygulfport.us.

Looking for more things to do June 20-26 in St. Pete and Gulfport? Check out The Gabber Newspaper’s full calendar of events.