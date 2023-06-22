Gulfport, St. Pete Things To Do June 22-28

Here are the June 22-28 things to do in Gulfport, the beaches, and beyond. Events include St. Pete Pride, pet adoptions, and stamp carving.

All Month

ArtOUT Immerse yourself in the world of Pride through art. This year’s ArtOUT theme is “emergence.” This international juried art show is a signature pride program from Gulfport’s LGBTQ Resource Center. For the month of June, you can find art onsite at The James Museum of Western & Wildlife Art, the Gulfport Public Library, and online. Gulfport Public Library, 5501 28th Ave. S., Gulfport. 727-893-1074, artoutfestival.wixsite.com

Thursday, June 22

Trivia Night Spend your Thursday evening testing your knowledge with trivia night. Gulfport Librarian Alex prepared a list of fun questions for players to answer. The player with the most questions answered correctly wins. If enough people attend, players have the option to play in teams. Gulfport Public Library, 5501 28th Ave. S., Gulfport. 6 p.m. 727-893-1074, mygulfport.evanced.info

Friday, June 23-Sunday, June 25

Mega Pet Adoption Are you looking for a furry companion to join your family? Come by the Petco Love Florida Mega Adoption event where you’ll find adoptable pets. For three days, organization state-wide will help more than 5,000 pets find homes. You never know — you might find your fur-ever friend. Donations encouraged. Friends of Strays, 2911 47th Ave. N., St. Petersburg. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. 727-522-6566, megaadoptflorida.com

Friday, June 23

Secret Comedy Show Do you like surprises and stand-up comedy? Don’t Tell Comedy has a secret pop-up show somewhere on Grand Central. The location remains a secret until you buy a ticket online. With a carefully curated lineup of local and national stand-up comedians, all comedians’ identities remain secret — until they take the stage. Maybe you’ll see a familiar face on stage. St. Petersburg. 8 p.m. $25. donttellcomedy.com

Saturday, June 24

Toy Train Show Regal Railway presents a toy train and collectibles show. Check out vendors’ model trains, diecast model cars, and other collectibles for sale. There’s no age limit on fun here, so bring the whole family. The kids won’t want to miss out on the awesome running train layout around the venue. Lopez Hall, 7177 58th St. N., St. Petersburg. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. $6. 727-244-1341, regalrailways.com

St. Pete Pride Celebrate Pride month at St. Pete’s 21st Pride Parade and Festival. The parade starts at Albert Whitted Park and continues down Bayshore Drive to Vinoy Park. It doesn’t stop there! Enjoy a variety of LGBTQ+-friendly vendors, DJs and live music, food trucks, and local brews. North Straub Park, 400 Bayshore Dr. NE, St. Petersburg. 2-10 p.m. 727-342-0084, stpetepride.org

Video Games & Food Trucks Support small businesses at this food truck and market festival every last Saturday of the month. Purchase any item from the market’s food trucks and vendors and you’ll receive a free pass into Unlimited Video Games Superstore. Play all your favorite video games and eat locally made grub. Unlimited Video Games Superstore, 6901 US Highway 19 N., Pinellas Park. 5-9 p.m. 727-753-9435, unlimitedvideogames.com

Self Discovery Work Tap into a mindset that will let you level up into your “highest” self with The Radiant St. Pete Sisterhood. Hear from coaches and facilitators on how to lean into a more fulfilling lifestyle. Bring a blanket or mat to sit on outside, water, a journal, and friends. The event location is a private residence; the address will be shared a few days before the date. Gulfport. 6 p.m. $30-75. theradiantsisterhood@gmail.com eventbrite.com

Beaches Saturday, June 24

Drone Light Show Drones can do more than simply fly around. Prepare to be amazed as these drones create a sky full of lights. Lights by the Bay is an illuminating drone light show right on the water. Buy tickets online beforehand. Tickets include access to the aquarium as well. Clearwater Marine Aquarium, 249 Windward Passage, Clearwater. 6:30 p.m. $35-55. 727-441-1790, cmaquarium.org

Sunday, June 25

Corey Avenue Market Spend your Sunday morning shopping at the Corey Avenue Sunday Market. Explore more than 80 vendors selling locally crafted and conventional products such as art, baked goods, herbs, lunch bites, plants, and fresh smoothies. Enjoy the live music of local DJs and musicians as you walk around to different vendors. 300 Corey Avenue, St. Pete Beach. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. 727-403-0626, tampabaymarkets.com

Grow Veggies It is time to enter your sustainable era! Save your money and begin planting your own produce. Imagine harvesting your own carrots, eggplant, and all your favorite vegetables. Learn step-by-step on how to grow delicious veggies right in your backyard. Sign up online. Attendees must be 12 years or older. Boyd Hill Nature Preserve, 1101 Country Club Way S., St. Petersburg. 10 a.m. $5. 727-893-7326, anc.apm.activecommunities.com

Stamp Carving Workshop Carve rubber to make your own stamps with Print St. Pete. Learn the basics of hand carving stamps, which includes proper tools, carving techniques, and how to transfer your image onto paper. Create your own cool design or use the sample designs available. Take your stamp home and start crafting homemade cards and prints. You must be 16 years or older to register. Print St. Pete, 4903 8th Ave. S., Gulfport. 10 a.m. $15. printstpete.org

Pride Street Fair Time for a Pride block party on Central Avenue. Bring friends and family to celebrate Pride with a street festival featuring LGBTQ+-friendly vendors, food trucks, and activities. Enjoy live music from local musicians and DJs at multiple performance stages as well as street performers. Central Avenue & 24th Street South, St. Petersburg. 12-5 p.m. 727-342-0084, eventeny.com

Wednesday, June 28

Florida History Lecture Florida has quite a handful of nostalgic roadside attractions. Join Cathy Salustri as she talks about historic roadside attractions currently still in-operation as well as her favorites. If you plan on traveling in Florida, this lecture will help you map out your roadtrip through vintage Florida. Sign up online. Westminster Shores, Sunrise Point, 125 56th Ave. S., St. Petersburg. 2 p.m. $10-25. 727-864-7600, ce.olli.eckerd.edu

Movie in the Park Do you miss ’80s movies? If so, you need to go to St. Pete Beach’s movie in the park at sunset. This week’s movie is Ferris Bueller’s Day Off. Bring your blankets, chairs, drinks, and snacks for this movie night. A Chick-Fil-A food truck will sell food, too. Horan Park, 7701 Boca Ciega Dr., St. Pete Beach. 8 p.m. 727-367-2735, spbrec.com