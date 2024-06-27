Gulfport, St. Pete Things to Do June 27-July 3

Here are the things to do June 27-July 3 in Gulfport, the Tampa Bay beaches, and beyond. Events include Stars and Stripes Celebration Picnic, a mimosa bar crawl, and a food truck rally.

Thursday, June 27-Saturday, June 29

ArtOUT Immerse yourself in the world of Pride through art. This year’s ArtOUT theme is “Art & Soul.” This international juried art show is a signature Pride program from Gulfport’s OUT Arts and Culture. Find the selected art online, too. Gulfport Public Library, 5501 28th Ave. S., Gulfport. Thurs.-Fri., 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; Sat., 10 a.m.-4 p.m. 727-893-1074, artoutfestival.wixsite.com.

Thursday, June 27

Sketch, Draw, and Color Let your creative juices flow. Spend the morning creating art with teaching and member artists from Creative Clay. This open studio hour includes sketching, drawing, and coloring together. All supplies are provided. St. Pete Beach Public Library, 365 73rd Ave., St. Pete Beach. 10 a.m. 727-363-9238, spblibrary.com.

Fresh Squeezed Explore the work of six Florida-based artists at Fresh Squeezed: Emerging Artists in Florida. This Morean tradition gives selected visual artists resources to create new art for the community. Morean Arts Center, 719 Central Ave., St. Petersburg. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. $20. 727-822-7872, moreanartscenter.org.

Crafty Demonstrations Heritage Village stages weekly craft demonstrations of heritage arts. Learn the special skill of basketmaking from the Tampa Bay Basketmakers Guild each Thursday. All experience levels are welcome to weave. Heritage Village, 11909 125th St. N., Largo. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. 727-582-2123, heritagevillagefl.org.

Friday, June 28-Sunday, June 30

Exploring Comic and Anime Art Explore the art of visual storytelling with an extraordinary collection of paintings, illustrations, video art, glass art, and sculpture. Presented in partnership with Tampa Bay’s Metro Convention and Comic Convention. Imagine Museum, 1901 Central Ave., St. Petersburg. $15. 727-300-1700, eventbrite.com.

Friday, June 28

Pickleball 101 Learn the basics of pickleball with game instructor Jerry Downing. All ages and experience levels are welcome to play. Paddles and balls are provided. Register ahead of time. Childs Park Pickleball Courts, 1219 45th St. S., St. Petersburg. 9 a.m. 727-893-7441, healthystpetefl.com.

Sunset 5K Lace up your best running shoes for the Madeira Beach Sunset 5K. Experience the beauty of a Florida sunset as you run, jog, or walk. Register online and each participant receives a Sunset 5K Beach Towel. Enjoy a post-race party with wings and beer at Hooter’s. John’s Pass Park, 12850 Gulf Lane, Madeira Beach. 6 p.m. $35. runsignup.com.

Friday Night at John’s Pass Ring in the last Friday of the month with an energetic celebration on the John’s Pass boardwalk. Live music will be threaded through the bars in the village and at the Bell Tower. Shop local vendors, try the famous Gulf Beaches seafood, and get ready for July with the whole community. John’s Pass, 12901 Gulf Blvd., Madeira Beach. 6-9 p.m. 727-391-9951, madeirabeachfl.gov.

Food Truck Rally Can you think of a better way to celebrate National Food Truck Day? Join fellow foodies at this Food Truck Rally. Try something new – and dine out with your favorites. Taste bites from Go Stuff Urself, Engine 53, The Shawarma King, and St. Pete Taco Lady. 3 Daughters Brewing, 222 22nd St. S., St. Petersburg. 6-11 p.m. 727-495-6002, 3dbrewing.com.

Flick & Splash Take your family to these family friendly “dive-in” movie nights at local pools. Watch “Migration” with friends and family. Shore Acres Pool, 1026 26th St. S., St. Petersburg. 7 p.m. $1-2. 727-893-7752, stpeteparksrec.org.

Saturday, June 29

Museum Yoga Make stretching at the Woodson Museum a new summer tradition! Each Saturday, Mindful Movement Yoga leads a gentle yoga class in the museum’s Legacy Garden. Classes are free and you can walk right in. Bring a mat and a water bottle. The Woodson African American Museum of Florida, 2240 Ninth Ave. S., St. Petersburg. 9 a.m. 727-323-1104, woodsonmuseum.org.

Bottoms Up! Finally a bar crawl for morning people! Take on Bar Crawl Nation’s Mimosa Fest. This brunch bar crawl guides you through some of Central Avenue’s favorite eateries. Enjoy bites such as tacos and waffles, and spin to win prizes at every spot. Start at Where’s Jubes and hit spots like The Crafty Squirrel and Pour Judgement. Where’s Jubes, 277 Central Ave., St. Petersburg. 12-5 p.m. $25-65. 727-897-9728, barcrawlnation.com.

Flying Through the Eye of the Storm When a storm’s a brewing, NOAA researchers fly into the downpour to uncover key information to keep the public safe, informed, and up to date. Join experts at the preserve to learn all about how this dangerous feat is accomplished each storm season – just in time for storm season. Weedon Island Preserve, 1800 Weedon Dr. NE., St. Petersburg. 1 p.m. 727-453-6500, weedonislandpreserve.org.

Sophisticated Swing When’s the last time you had a good jazz night? Spend the evening with local blues legends, Fred Johnson and Theo Valentin as they cook up jazzy classics with the band. freeFall Theatre Company, 6099 Central Ave., St. Petersburg. 7 p.m. $35. 727-498-5205, freefalltheatre.com.

Sunday, June 30

Corey Avenue Market Spend your Sunday morning shopping at the Corey Avenue Sunday Market. Explore locally crafted items from vendors such as art, baked goods, herbs, lunch bites, plants, and fresh smoothies. Enjoy music from DJs and musicians as you walk around. 300 Corey Ave., St. Pete Beach. 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Monday, July 1

Stars & Stripes Celebrate Independence Day at the Stars and Stripes Celebration Picnic. Dance in the casino to music from DJ Daniel. Enjoy all the barbecue favorites. Each ticket comes with a free drink. All proceeds support the Gulfport Senior Center Building Fund Campaign. Gulfport Casino Ballroom, 5500 Shore Blvd. S., Gulfport. $25-30. 727-893-1244, mytbtickets.com.

Tuesday, July 2

Free Kickboxing Get ready for kickboxing! No experience needed. Get Fit St. Pete offers monthly Cardio Kickboxing classes in the park designed to get you outside and moving. Register for the class beforehand. Campbell Park Sports Complex, 601 14th St. S., St. Petersburg. 6 p.m. 727-892-5994, healthystpetefl.com.

Wednesday, July 3

Coffee with a Curator It’s all about flowers at the Dalí this month. Have a cup of joe with Sarah Cartwright, PhD, and esteemed fine arts curator as she dives into nature in art – paralleled with nearby special exhibit Reimagining Nature: Dalí’s Floral Fantasies. All are free to register, but tickets to the museum are not included. The Dalí Museum’s Raymond James Community Room, 1 Dalí Blvd., St. Petersburg. 10:30 a.m. 727-823-3767, thedali.org.

Swing Night Swing down to the Gulfport Casino for a swing lesson and open dance floor. No experience is needed, but wear your dancing shoes for a night of fun and flair. The dancing lesson is from 7-8 p.m., followed by general dancing from 8-11 p.m. Bring cash for the bar. Gulfport Casino, 5500 Shore Blvd. S., Gulfport. 7-11 p.m. 727-893-1000, swingtime.info.

