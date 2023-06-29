Gulfport, St. Pete Things To Do June 29-July 5

Here are the June 29-July 5 things to do in Gulfport, the beaches, and beyond. Events include Fourth of July fireworks, Stars & Stripes BBQ, and the BBQ & Jazz Festival.

Thursday, June 29

Wine & Yoga Wind down with wine and yoga. Join yoga instructor Kayla for Thursday night yoga outside. Bring a mat, water, and an open mind. Enjoy $6 wines or waved corkage fees after a successful yoga session. Donations encouraged. Wine House, 2913 Beach Blvd. S., Gulfport. 6:30 p.m. $6-10. 727-256-0228

Friday, June 30-Sunday, July 2

Vintage Marché Visit one of Tampa Bay’s largest vintage markets this weekend. Vintage Marché opens for one full weekend each month displaying curated vintage items from all over the country. Want to beat the crowd? Get tickets for their first Friday dibs night — online or pay at the door. Vintage Marché, 2906 34th St. S., St. Petersburg. Fri., 4-8 p.m. $5-10., Sat., 9 a.m.-6 p.m., Sun., 9 a.m.-5 p.m. 727-289-1828, vintagemarche727.com

Friday, June 30

Protect Trans Kids Celebrate the final day of Pride month with Queer Expression St. Pete. This fundraiser has LGBTQ-friendly vendors, a raffle and silent auction with prizes to more than 20 St. Pete businesses. Enjoy live music, Smashburger, and specialty drinks. Show up early to get limited edition “Protect Trans Kids” screen printed shirts. Creative Studios, 5014 Gulfport Blvd. S., Gulfport. 5-9 p.m.

Messages from Spirits Receive inspiration from the Beyond. St. Pete psychic and medium Victor Paruta will help you reach out to your loved ones in spirit. A brief audience Q&A will occur after. Take a chance on mediumship and tarot card readings. This interactive evening benefits the Gulfport Senior Center Building Fund. Catherine A. Hickman Theater, 5501 27th Ave. S., Gulfport. 6-9 p.m. $30-60. 727-893-1244, eventbrite.com

Sunset 5K Lace up your best running shoes for the Madeira Beach Sunset 5K. Experience the beauty of a Florida sunset as you run, jog, or walk. Register online and each participant receives a Sunset 5K Beach Towel. Enjoy a post-race party with wings and beer at Hooter’s. John’s Pass Park, 12850 Gulf Lane, Madeira Beach. 6 p.m. $30. runsignup.com

Saturday, July 1

BBQ & Jazz Fest Everybody (well, almost everybody) cooks out during the Independence Day long weekend. Taste the best barbecue around at the second annual BBQ & Jazz festival. Try something from Tampa Bay food trucks and quench your thirst with made-from-scratch lemonade. Enjoy live entertainment from Tampa Bay jazz saxophonist Marlon Boone and others as you eat. Tropicana Field Lot 4, 1 Tropicana Dr., St. Petersburg. 12-5 p.m. 833-480-7467, saturdayshoppes.com

Sunday, July 2

Salute to the Military Spend your Fourth of July weekend at the Veterans of South Pinellas County’s 13th Annual “Salute to the Military.” Celebrate Independence Day with a pancake breakfast, live music, and a military enlistment ceremony. This annual event benefits Veterans of South Pinellas County programs. Horan Park, 7701 Boca Ciega Dr., St. Pete Beach. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. 727-367-2735, stpetebeach.org

St. Pete Beach Fireworks Enjoy an evening full of fireworks on the beach. Check out local food trucks, live music, and scope out the perfect spot to watch the fireworks show. Don’t forget to bring a beach chair or towels. Fireworks will fire at 9 p.m. off the east end of Corey Avenue. Horan Park, 7701 Boca Ciega Dr., St. Pete Beach. 6-9:30 p.m. 727-367-2735, stpetebeach.org

Monday, July 3

Stars & Stripes BBQ What’s Independence Day without a BBQ? Join the Gulfport Senior Center for the family-friendly Stars & Stripes BBQ celebration. Come together with other Gulfportians for tasty BBQ, dancing, drinks, and live music from The Rum Syndicate. Proceeds support the Gulfport Senior Center Building Fund. Purchase tickets beforehand or at the door. Gulfport Casino, 5500 Shore Blvd. S., Gulfport. 5 p.m. $20-25. 727-893-1244, eventbrite.com

Madeira Beach Fireworks Experience some red, white, and blue fireworks this Independence Day. Enjoy this family-friendly beach celebration. Bring a beach chair or towels to hang out on. If you want to watch the firework show from your boat, you can — outside the 500-foot fallout area. The Pinellas County Sheriffs Office Marine Unit will monitor boaters. R.O.C. Park, 200 Rex Place, Madeira Beach. 9 p.m. 727-392-0665, madeirabeachfl.gov

Tuesday, July 4

St. Pete Pier Run Start your day with a burst of energy at the St. Pete Pier 5K Fun Run. First race starts at 6:30 a.m., with a time limit of one hour. The second race starts at 7:45 a.m. with a time limit of one hour and 45 minutes, with strollers welcome. Register for one or both of the two races. Runners receive a bib with timed chip, custom finisher medal, food from Bolay Fresh Bold Kitchen, and craft beer from a Tampa Bay brewery. Spa Beach Park, 615 2nd Ave. NE, St. Petersburg. 6 a.m. $50-75. 727-417-4294, stpeterunfest.org

Fishing Derby & Sand Sculptures Start your day with a family-friendly fishing derby and a sand sculpture contest. Bring your own fishing pole and Gulfport marina staff will provide bait and prizes. After fishing, head to Gulfport Beach to create a patriotic sand sculpture. Bring your own tools and supplies. Gulfport Recreation Center, 5730 Shore Blvd. S., Gulfport. 7:30 a.m.-12:15 p.m. 727-893-1000, mygulfport.us

Fireworks: Tuesday, July 4

St. Pete Pier Fourth Celebration Head downtown for an Independence Day celebration at the third annual “The Fourth” party. Enjoy live music performances by Cassie Jean & The Fireflies, Phoenix 5 LIVE, and DJ Ketone. Check out food trucks such as St. Pete Concessions, Main Street Empanada, and Sweet Island Snow. Fireworks start at 9 p.m. View the show anywhere along Bayshore Drive and North Shore Drive NE. Spa Beach Park, 615 2nd Ave. NE, St. Petersburg. 4-10 p.m. 727-893-7441, thefourthstpete.com

Gulfport’s Independence Day Parade It’s not a celebration without a parade! Join the City of Gulfport for a red, white, and blue Independence Day parade. Stick around to hear a few words from the Gulfport Mayor and City Council-members. Dance to live music from the New Horizons Band of Gulfport. Finally, enjoy a phenomenal fireworks show at 9 p.m. off the Williams Pier. Gulfport Casino, 5500 Shore Blvd. S., Gulfport. 6-9:30 p.m. 727-893-1000, mygulfport.us

Treasure Island Fireworks Watch the City of Treasure Island light up for Independence Day. Enjoy a fireworks show on the beach with friends and family. Bring a beach chair or towels with snacks and drinks. Fireworks will be shot from the beach near Gulf Front Park. Treasure Island Community Center Park, 154 106th Ave., Treasure Island. 9 p.m. 727-547-4575, mytreasureisland.org

