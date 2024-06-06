Gulfport, St. Pete Things To Do June 6-12

Here are the things to do June 6-12 in Gulfport, Tampa Bay beaches, and beyond. Events include Shuffleboard with Pride, haunted trolley tours, and word play for Aphasia.

For the Month of June

ArtOUT Immerse yourself in the world of Pride through art. This year’s ArtOUT theme is “Art & Soul.” This international juried art show is a signature Pride program from Gulfport’s OUT Arts and Culture. Find the selected art online, too. Gulfport Public Library, 5501 28th Ave. S., Gulfport. Mon.-Fri., 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; Sat., 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; Closed Sundays. 727-893-1074, artoutfestival.wixsite.com.

Thursday, June 6

Crafty Demonstrations Heritage Village stages weekly craft demonstrations of heritage arts. Learn the special skill of basketmaking from the Tampa Bay Basketmakers Guild each Thursday. All experience levels are welcome to weave. Heritage Village, 11909 125th St. N., Largo. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. 727-582-2123, heritagevillagefl.org.

Wine & Yoga Wind down with wine and yoga. Join yoga instructor Kayla for Thursday night yoga outside. Bring a mat, water, and an open mind. Enjoy $7 wines and $5 charcuterie boards after a successful yoga session. $10 donations encouraged. Wine House, 2913 Beach Blvd. S., Gulfport. 6:30 p.m. $10. 727-256-0228, pinkwinehouse.com.

Word Play for Aphasia Calling all word nerds and crossword fans! Voice of Hope for Aphasia hosts its second annual crossword-puzzle gala, Word Play. This game-filled night also includes dinner and donation opportunities. Banquet Masters, 13355 49th St. N., Clearwater. 6:30 p.m. $95. 727-249-1953, vohaphasia.org.

Friday, June 7

Gulfport Rock Painting Let your imagination run free at this rock painting party. Choose your rocks, then paint vibrant scenes and colorful characters. Keep your new creations, gift them to your friends and family, or hide some around the city. Call ahead to register. Gulfport Senior Center, 5501 27th Ave. S., Gulfport. 1:30 p.m. 727-893-5657, mygulfport.us

Art Blooms Stroll through the Art Blooms installation in the Gulfport Food Forest. Enjoy art activities, live music, and delicious food and drinks. Bid on art made by local artists in a silent auction. Artists set the bid amount and receive 60% of the proceeds from the auction. Clymer Park, 5501 27th Ave. S., Gulfport. 5-8:30 p.m. facebook.com.

Shuffle With Pride Join St. Pete Shuffleboard Club’s Shuffle With Pride benefitting PFLAG Safety Harbor. Enjoy a fun game of shuffleboard, food, and music to show your support of the LGBTQ+ community. Courts are on a first come, first serve basis. St Petersburg Shuffleboard Club, 559 Mirror Lake Dr. N., St. Petersburg. 7-10 p.m. $10. 727-822-2083, stpeteshuffle.com.

Gulfport & St. Pete: Saturday, June 8

Beyond the Beach Cleanup Join your neighbors and Gulfport Grassroots as they come together to keep our beach clean. Bags, pickers, and gloves supplied. Gulfport Beach Shelter #4, 5500 Shore Blvd. S., Gulfport. 9-11 a.m. 732-310-4932, facebook.com/gulfportgrassroots.

Youth Pride & Family Day For Pride month, hang out at St. Pete’s Youth Pride and Family Day. LGBTQ youth and families, and allies, come together for a day full of family fun. This special Pride event offers family oriented activities, LGBTQ+-friendly vendors, a youth lounge, and live music performances. North Straub Park, 400 Bayshore Dr. NE, St. Petersburg. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. 727-342-0084, stpetepride.org.

Mental Health Discussions Discuss mental health in a safe space at African American Men Table Talk “A Wellness Movement.” This opportunity allows men to share their perspectives revolving mental health. Find resources from within the St. Pete community. Center for Health Equity, 2333 34th St. S., St. Petersburg. 1 p.m. 727-865-4650, meetatthecenter.org.

The Good Folk Traveling Show Creative Clay’s Good Folk Traveling Show features two recent exhibits, Iconic Landmarks Lost and Turandot Inspired. Look through curated pieces by Creative Clay artists. Enjoy live music and refreshments. Creative Clay, 1846 First Ave. S., St. Petersburg. 5-9 p.m. 727-825-0515, creativeclay.org.

Beaches: Saturday, June 8

World Oceans Day Celebrate World Oceans Day with Keep Pinellas Beautiful and TradeWinds. Meet with organizations working hard to protect our oceans. Learn how you can help preserve the Gulf Beaches and the critters living here. RumFish Beach Resort, 6000 Gulf Blvd., St. Pete Beach. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. 727-360-5551, eventbrite.com.

Savor and Smoke Imagine you have four of your favorite craft beers accompanied by four premium cigars from Blanco Cigars. Look no further than the Savor and Smoke: Cigar and Brew Pairing event. Hear from craft beer and cigar experts as you have a taste and smoke for yourself. Mastry’s Brewing Co., 7701 Blind Pass Road, St. Pete Beach. 7 p.m. $50. 727-202-8045, shop.mastrysbrewingco.com.

Monday, June 10

Mermaid Painting Sip, chat, and paint a mermaid under the sea. Create an original piece of art with guidance. This painting session provides all art supplies and has complimentary charcuterie. Call to reserve your spot. Sip St. Pete Beach, 6710 Gulf Blvd., St. Pete Beach. 6 p.m. $35. 727-748-3591, siphappens-spb.com.

Tuesday, June 11

Laughing Glass Have an unforgettable night at Laughing Glass: Stand-Up Comedy Night. Laugh along with host Dan Bakst, and featured performers Ethan Dayo and Jon Turkel. Experience stand-up comedy from local comedians while surrounded by mesmerizing glass artistry. Imagine Museum, 1901 Central Ave., St. Petersburg. 6:30 p.m. $5. 727-300-1700, imaginemuseum.com.

Wednesday, June 12

Ghostly Haunted Trolley Tour Take a ride on this Ghostly Haunted Trolley Tour. Travel to the creepy and dark sides of the Sunshine City. SPIRITS of St. Petersburg founder Dr. Brandy Stark hosts the tour. Learn about the lesser-known ghostly parts of downtown and the vastly haunted neighborhoods of Roser Park and the Old Northeast. St. Petersburg Museum of History, 335 Second Ave. NE, St. Petersburg. 6:30 p.m. $35-45. 727-894-1052, spmoh.com.

St. Pete Musical Bingo Test your musical knowledge with musical bingo. Win prizes such as food specials, handcrafted cocktails, gift certificates, and more. Play with hosts Joanna and Mike every Wednesday. Salty Nun, 2501 Central Ave., St. Petersburg. 7 p.m. 727-329-9994, saltynun.com.

The Kingdom of Sand Join The Gabber Newspaper Book Club to explore Andrew Holleran’s novel, The Kingdom of Sand. A gay man moves to Florida during the AIDS epidemic to take care of his aging parents. Join the club at 6:30 p.m. to order food and drinks; discussion starts at 7 p.m. Neptune Grill, 5501 Shore Blvd. S., Gulfport. 7 p.m. 727-321-6965, tombolobooks.com or amanda@thegabber.com.

