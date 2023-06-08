Gulfport, St. Pete Things To Do June 8-14

Here are the June 8-14 things to do in Gulfport, the beaches, and beyond. Events include hammock fest, youth pride and Pet Pal’s yappy hour.

All Month

ArtOUT Immerse yourself in the world of Pride through art. This year’s ArtOUT theme is “emergence.” This international juried art show is a signature pride program from Gulfport’s LGBTQ Resource Center. For the month of June, you can find art onsite at The James Museum of Western & Wildlife Art, the Gulfport Public Library, and online. Gulfport Public Library, 5501 28th Ave. S., Gulfport. 727-893-1074, artoutfestival.wixsite.com

Thursday, June 8-Sunday, June 18

Stop Kiss The Gulfport Community Players presents its latest production of Stop Kiss. This play by Diana Son tells the story of love blossoming from a friendship between two women who have never had a same-sex relationship. After sharing a kiss in public, one of them experiences a traumatic physical attack and she falls into a coma. Tickets available online; cash only for tickets purchased in-person. Catherine A. Hickman Theater, 5501 27th Ave. S., Gulfport. Thurs.-Sat., 8 p.m.; Sat.-Sun., 2 p.m. $20-25. 727-893-1070, gulfportcommunityplayers.org

Thursday, June 8

Yappy Hour Drink up at Yappy Hour! Purchase a PAW-Beer and every dollar spent goes to Pet Pal Animal Shelter. This dog-friendly event will have adoptable dogs and Pet Pal swag. Stop by for drinks, dogs, and to learn more about how to help the shelter. Pinellas Ale Works, 1962 1st Ave. S., St. Petersburg. 6-8 p.m. 727-235-0970, petpalanimalshelter.com

Paper & Pints Coasters Drop in for an introduction to letterpress printing at Paper & Pints night. Print a set of coasters that says “Cheers Queers” with an antique printing press from the 1890s. Enjoy a craft beer or beverage while you create a cute set of LGBTQ+ coasters.Check out the shop and socialize over drinks. Print St. Pete, 4903 8th Ave. S., St. Petersburg. 7 p.m. $15. 727-235-6734, printstpete.org

LGBTQ Open Mic Gulfport’s LGBTQ Resource Center named Nathalie Marcelin the 2022-23 BranchOut Scholar. Hear from Marcelin as she hosts this open mic. Marcelin will share a poem, discuss the state of Florida’s education system, and the importance of queer expression. The open mic’s theme is “queer joy as resistance.” Gulfport Public Library, 5501 28th Ave. S., Gulfport. 7 p.m. 727-893-1074, mygulfport.us

Saturday, June 10

Youth Pride & Family Day For Pride month, make sure to hang out at St. Pete’s Youth Pride and Family Day. LGBTQ youth and families, and allies, come together for a day full of family fun. This special Pride event offers family oriented activities, LGBTQ+-friendly vendors, a youth lounge, and live music performances throughout the event. North Straub Park, 400 Bayshore Dr. NE, St. Petersburg. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. 727-893-7441, eventeny.com

The Market Marie Every second Saturday, spend the day at The Market Marie. Browse the dozens of handcrafted items from more than 100 vendors. Eat and buy fresh produce and baked goods. Listen to live music from Tampa Bay musicians. Support your local small business makers. 600 Cleveland St., Clearwater. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. themarketculture.com

Some Blue Art Explore the art of “something blue.” Something Blue is an immersive interdisciplinary art exhibition revealing the raw human state of being through the color blue. Check out the blue work of international artists featuring, Ethan Barbee, Jenny Bleackley, Alice Ferrulo, Gia Porras-Ferrulo, Elvia Hill, Victoria Jorgensen, Bailey Lord, and Mel Saraceno. Warehouse Arts District, 515 22nd St. S., St. Petersburg. 5-9 p.m. 727-256-0821, warehouseartsdistrict.org

Hammock Fest Imagine hammocking by the water with friends while the sun sets. Oh wait — that’s Hammock Fest! Enjoy a killer hammock hangout and meet some new hammock buddies. Listen to live music while you sway back and forth. Try great food and drinks from St. Pete breweries and food trucks. All the proceeds go to charities in the Tampa Bay area. St. Pete Pier, 600 2nd Ave. NE, St. Petersburg. 6-10 p.m. $15-50. 813-452-9799, eventbrite.com

Monday, June 12

Trevor Noah Class Did you ever watch “The Daily Show” with Trevor Noah? Dive deeper into the life of Trevor Noah with this Zoom course discussing his influential career. Learn about his upbringing, examine his evolution of comedy through his seven-year run on “The Daily Show,” and his hopeful future. Sign up online to receive link. Eckerd College, 4200 54th Ave. S., St. Petersburg. 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m. $10-25. 727-864-7600, ce.olli.eckerd.edu

Tuesday, June 13

Get to Drawing! Sign up for Jay’s intermediate’s pencil drawing course. For three weeks, you’ll learn the ins-and-outs on how to up your pencil drawing game. All you’ll need is a sketch pad, pencils, a sharpener, and your creative juices to create some amazing art. You must register before the first session. Gulfport Senior Center, 5501 27th Ave. S., Gulfport. 10 a.m. 727-893-1231, mygulfport.us

Beach Beer Run It’s the second Tuesday of the month — do you know what this means? It’s time for the monthly beach beer run! Everyone is welcome. This is for walkers, runners, joggers, and skippers. After the three mile run, stick around for a cold beer. Socialize with your fellow beer runners over food and brews. Mastry’s Brewing Co., 7701 Blind Pass Road, St. Pete Beach. 6 p.m. 727-800-5043, stpeterunningco.com

Wednesday, June 14

Kids Carving Class Teach ’em young! This summer have your kids participate in a young chef food carving class. Reserve your child’s spot to learn how to eat healthy through creating fun fruit and vegetable displays of animals and flowers. Each mini chef receives their own safety chef knives and cutting mats to take home. Email dawesdistributionllc@gmail.com to sign up kids ages 8-12. Barbara’s Kitchen Jams, 12508 Starkey Road, Largo. 1 p.m. $40. barbaraskitchenjams.com

History & Cocktails This one is for the history and cocktail lovers out there! If you missed Cathy Salustri and Joey Vars’ discussion about Florida’s still-in-operation historic hotels, here’s your chance to hear all about it. This two-part course teaches you about all the still-operating historic hotels throughout Florida over classic Floridian cocktails and light snacks. Sign up online. Eckerd College, CEC 114, 4200 54th Ave. S., St. Petersburg. 6 p.m. $30-50. 727-864-7600, ce.olli.eckerd.edu

Taco Cooking Class Taco Tuesday will never be the same after taking this homemade taco cooking class. Learn how to make the best tacos, salsas, and guacamole from scratch with Chef Maurice. This fun, interactive class teaches you new recipes you can show off to your friends and family. Register ahead of time online. Mastry’s Brewing Co., 7701 Blind Pass Road, St. Pete Beach. 6 p.m. $55. 727-202-8045, classpop.com