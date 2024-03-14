Gulfport, St. Pete Things To Do Mar. 14-20

Here are the March 14-20 things to do in Gulfport, Tampa Bay beaches, and beyond. Events include St. Patrick’s Day celebrations, history lectures, and community concerts.

Thursday, Mar. 14-Sunday, Mar. 17

Resilient: Jewelry that Empowers Explore the art of jewelry making through cultural movements, the environment, Afrofuturism, and resiliency. Florida CraftArt, 501 Central Ave., St. Petersburg. Thurs.-Sat., 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m.; Sun., 12-5 p.m. 727-821-7391, floridacraftart.org.

Thursday, Mar. 14

Pink Triangle Legacies Learn about the history of the original Pride symbol for the LGBTQ+ community. Follow along as historian Dr. Jake Newsome explains the connection between a Nazi concentration camp badge and the Pride symbol. Hear about the stories of LGBTQ+ Holocaust victims. The Florida Holocaust Museum, 55 Fifth St. S., St. Petersburg. 6:30 p.m. 727-820-0100, thefhm.org.

Sarah Williams Armistead The Happy Hour with a Historian features Tiffany Faykus, discussing the story of Sarah Williams Armistead, an historic St. Pete woman. Some called her the “Mother of St. Petersburg.” St. Petersburg Museum of History, 335 Second Ave. NE, St. Petersburg. 6 p.m. 727-894-1052, spmoh.com.

Pass-A-Grille Concert Dance to the joyous music of the Black Honkeys Band by the beach. Bring your chair and refreshments. This concert is free with a suggested donation of $10. Proceeds benefit the Good Samaritan Food Pantry. Pass-A-Grille Beach Community Church, 107 16th Ave., St. Pete Beach. 7 p.m. 727-360-5508, pagchurch.org.

Friday, Mar. 15-Tuesday, Mar. 19

Turandot To win Princess Turandot’s hand in marriage, one must solve three impossible riddles. One wrong answer means a gruesome death. Heads will roll. Literally. Palladium Theater, 253 Fifth Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Fri., 8 p.m.; Sun., 2 p.m.; Tues., 7:30 p.m. $80-125. 727-823-2040, stpeteopera.org.

Friday, Mar. 15-Sunday, Mar. 17

Don’t Dress for Dinner A not-so-happily married couple negotiates extramarital affairs, until their web of lies catches up with them. St. Petersburg City Theatre, 4025 31st St. S., St. Petersburg. Fri.-Sat., 7:30 p.m.; Sun., 2 p.m. $10-23. 727-866-1973, spcitytheatre.org.

Friday, Mar. 15

Bon Jovi Tribute Band This spring concert series features the Bon Jovi Tribute Band. Set up your blankets and chairs with your friends and family. Check out the food, beer, wine, and other drinks available to purchase. Then, you’re halfway there, so sit back and enjoy some live music. Horan Park, 7701 Boca Ciega Dr., St. Pete Beach. 7 p.m. 727-363-9246, spbrec.com.

Stand By Your Drag Welcome back show-biz diva, Varla Jean Merman! Follow along as she navigates drag bans, anti-LGBTQ+ legislation, and an enormous bar tab in Stand By Your Drag. This is for mature audiences only. freeFall Theatre, 60999 Central Ave., St. Petersburg. 7 p.m. $55. 727-498-5205, freefalltheatre.com.

Saturday, Mar. 16-Sunday, Mar. 17

Artist Studio Tours Explore the art and culture of Historic Kenwood. Experience exhibits from 30 artists at 19 different locations. On this self-guided tour, look at ceramics, fine art paintings, jewelry, photography, mixed multi-media, sculptures, and performing art. Look at the map online. Woodfield Fine Art, 2323 Central Ave., St. Petersburg. Sat., 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; Sun., 10 a.m.-5 p.m. kenwoodartistenclave.org

St. Pete’s Paddy Fest Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day all weekend. Eat authentic Irish cuisine, play lawn games, and dress in your best green attire. Watch March Madness games and enjoy live entertainment on the park’s main stage. Williams Park, 350 Second Ave. N., St. Petersburg. 12-9 p.m. 727-612-6686, paddyfeststpete.com.

Saturday, Mar. 16

Literacy Festival Spend a day full of reading and fun with your kids at the annual Literacy Festival. Have a blast with the bounce houses, puppet shows, face painting, free books, and poetry readings. James Weldon Johnson Community Library, 1059 18th Ave. S., St. Petersburg. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. 727-342-2235, fojbl.org

Intro to Decoupage Grab the Mod Podge and create 3D decoupage. Learn the traditional papercraft technique from artist Madaline Weber. DRV Gallery, 5401 Gulfport Blvd. S., Gulfport. 1 p.m. $50. 727-384-7004, drvgallery.com.

Book Talk Join Friends of the North Branch Library as they host a book talk with Mark Woods. Discuss and ask questions about his book Lassoing the Sun: A Year in America’s National Parks. North Community Library, 861 70th Ave. N., St. Petersburg. 1 p.m. 727-893-7214, splibraries.org.

Rick Steves’ Europe: A Symphonic Journey World-famous traveler Rick Steves joins The Florida Orchestra for an unforgettable orchestral experience. Listen to narrations of the iconic sights and sounds of Europe. Matinee and evening performances. Mahaffey Theater, 400 First St. S., St. Petersburg. 2 p.m. & 8 p.m. $50-95. 727-892-5721, themahaffey.com.

The Original Gulfport Walking Tour Gulfport Arts & Heritage proudly presents a walking tour that traces the creation of this small seaside city. Gulfport History Museum, 5301 28th Ave. S., Gulfport. 3 p.m. $15. 727-201-8687, gulfporthistoricalsociety.org.

Sunday, Mar. 17

St. Paddy’s Beach Party Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day on the beach. Eat traditional Irish food, drink Caddy’s holiday specials, and take a chance with raffles for fun prizes. Anyone wearing green receives a free green tea shot. Watch a bagpipe performance at 4 p.m. Caddy’s Treasure Island, 9000 W. Gulf Blvd., Treasure Island. 8 a.m.-10 p.m. 727-360-4993, caddys.com.

O’Maddy’s Waterfront Street Party The annual daylong celebration returns. Enjoy with O’Maddy’s corned beef, cabbage, and green beer menu. The party starts at 10 a.m. with live music from the Pete & Dean Trio, Horses Wild, and The Horny Toads. O’Maddy’s, 5405 Shore Blvd. S., Gulfport. 10 a.m.-12 a.m. 727-323-8643, omaddys.com.

St. Paddy’s Open Mic Drink green brews and sing at this St. Patrick’s Day open mic night. If the stage isn’t for you, sit back and enjoy people singing their favorite Irish tunes or modern pop with an Irish twist to it. North End Taphouse + Kitchen, 2908 1/2 Beach Blvd. S., Gulfport. 3-8 p.m. 727-290-9682, thenorthendtaphouse.com.

Monday, Mar. 18

Keep Calm and Yarn On Take time for yourself and relax with a weekly knitting and crochet group. Bring any of your current projects, start something new, learn new skills, and meet other crafters. Don’t worry if you don’t know how to knit or crochet, the group can teach you. Gulfport Public Library, 5501 28th Ave. S., Gulfport. 10 a.m. 727-893-1074, mygulfport.evanced.info.

Wednesday, Mar. 20

SHINE: Medicare Basics Ask SHINE all your Medicare questions. This Florida program encourages elders to make informed decisions about their health care coverage. Hear free, unbiased information about Medicare basics from SHINE volunteer counselors. Gulfport Public Library, 5501 28th Ave. S., Gulfport. 1 p.m. 727-893-1074, mygulfport.evanced.info.

Looking for more things to do March 14-20 in St. Pete and Gulfport? Check out The Gabber Newspaper’s full calendar of events.