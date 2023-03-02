Gulfport, St. Pete Things To Do Mar. 2-8

Thursday, March 2

Car Party in the Park Join the season opener for the Firestone Grand Prix downtown St. Pete. The second annual INDYCAR party features special guest drivers in the NTT INDYCAR series. Bring your friends and family to check out the cars, live music, giveaways, food, and drinks. North Straub Park, 400 Bayshore Dr. NE, St. Petersburg. 5:30 p.m. gpstpete.com

Florida History Travel back in time to hear about Florida’s most-visited region. Learn about the human and environmental history of the Florida Keys. Each month Boyd Hill holds a Floridian history lesson for anyone interested. Hammock Hall, 3010 31st St. S., St. Petersburg. 7 p.m. 727-893-7326

Friday, March 3- Sunday, March 5

Grand Prix Weekend Get ready to rev your engines! It’s time for the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg this weekend. Over three days, watch practices and races of some of the best drivers as they take on the city’s streets. Stay each day to check out the autograph sessions outside of the Mahaffey Theater. Tickets available online. North Straub Park, 400 Bayshore Dr. NE, St. Petersburg. Fri., 7:50 a.m.-6:35 p.m.; Sat., 7:55 a.m.-5:30 p.m.; Sun., 7:55 a.m.-5:30 p.m. $25-$150. gpstpete.com

Friday, March 3

Gulfport Rocks! Check out this afternoon Rock Party every first Friday. It’s your time to get creative with rock painting. Choose your rocks and get right to painting. You can keep your creations or give to your friends and family, or even hide some around the city. Don’t forget to call ahead to register. Gulfport Senior Center, 5501 27th Ave. S., Gulfport. 1:30 p.m. 727-893-5657.

Saturday, March 4

Gulfport

Pink Flamingo Home Tour Take a trip to Gulfport’s Garden District on the 2023 Pink Flamingo Home Tour. This tour gives you a glimpse into Gulfport living and the lovely gardens. Check out the beautiful bungalows, mid-century Florida ranch-style homes, and other architectural styles in Gulfport. Chat with homeowners and learn about their homes. Check-in begins at 10 a.m. Buy tickets at the Gulfport Beach Bazaar and online. Trolley Market Square, 4900 Tangerine Ave. S., Gulfport. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. $25-$30. 727-344-3711, visitgulfportflorida.com

Spring Has Sprung Check out SunFlower School’s first annual Spring Fest. This family friendly event has small business vendors and kid booths, local food trucks, music from DJ Daisy Chain, a fundraising silent auction featuring kids art and other handmade items. Sunflower Private School, 5313 27th Ave. S., Gulfport. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. 727-321-7657.

Beaches

Beach Pancakes Enjoy a great morning full of pancakes by the beach. Join the men’s ministry of the Pass-a-Grille Community Church as they host a pancake breakfast for everyone. The men’s ministry invites all police, fire, and active duty military to eat for free. Pass-A-Grille Beach Community Church, 107 16th Ave., St Pete Beach. 8 a.m.-11 a.m. $7. 727-360-5508, pagchurch.org

Pass-a-Grille’s Annual Island Festival Spend your Saturday afternoon at Pass-a-Grille’s Island Festival. This festival includes live music, a car show, food, drinks, vendors, and a historical walking tour. Each year the Island festival runs to raise money for the Gulf Beaches Historical Museum. Help the Gulf Beaches community by checking out this afternoon of fun. Gulf Beaches Historical Museum, 115 10th Ave., St. Pete Beach. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. 727-552-1610, stpetebeach.org

Fish Broil Fundraiser Help raise money for the Gulf Beaches Elementary Magnet School at its annual fish broil and festival fundraiser. Order fish, chicken, and hot dog dinners for pick up or to eat on site. This mini festival includes bounce houses, games, vendors, music, sweet treats, and so much more fun for students and families to enjoy. Gulf Beaches Elementary Magnet School, 8600 Boca Ciega Dr., St. Petersburg. 3 p.m.-6 p.m. $5-$12. 727-893-2630, pcsb.org

Music in the Park Enjoy a night in the park full of music for Treasure Island’s Spring It On event. Hear music from the Black Honkeys Band and their opening guests the St. Pete Sons. Bring friends and family and enjoy some food, alcohol, and non-alcoholic beverages available for purchase. Treasure Island Community Center Park, 154 106th Ave., Treasure Island. 6 p.m.-10 a.m. 727-547-4575, mytreasureisland.org

Sunday, March 5

Sunday Morning Market Indie Flea is back for the first Sunday of March. This community event showcases Tampa Bay businesses monthly where you find handmade and vintage goods. Many vendors sell items such as art, plants, jewelry, collectors items, handmade gifts, and more. This family-friendly market includes various food trucks, drinks, and music from DJs. Indie Flea, 14 18th St. S., St. Petersburg. 12 p.m.-4 p.m. theindieflea.com

Monday, March 6-Sunday, March 12

Calling Artists and Volunteers The City of South Pasadena is looking for artists to exhibit their work and volunteers to help with this year’s Artspring Exhibition. Artists can display these mediums of work: clay, fiber, glass, metals, photography, paper, paint, or metals. Sculptures may be submitted in clay, wood, metals, or glass. There is no entry fee requirement. Reach out to City Hall to volunteer and register. South Pasadena City Hall, 7047 Sunset Dr. S., South Pasadena. 727-347-4171, mysouthpasadena.com

Wednesday, March 8

Monthly Gabber Book Club Join The Gabber Book Club to focus on Florida authors and books set in Florida. This month’s book is Tessa Fontaine’s The Electric Woman: A Memoir in Death-Defying Acts. This memoir explores a mother-daughter love and the author’s journey of overcoming fears while embracing change. Copies are available at Tombolo Books. Join the club at 6:30 p.m. to order food and drinks; discussion begins at 7 p.m. Habana Café, 5402 Gulfport Blvd. S., Gulfport. 7 p.m. 727-321-6965, thegabber.com

Thursday, March 9

Charcuterie Board Class Learn how to make your a charcuterie board of cheese and meat serving around 4-5 people with Barbara’s Kitchen and The Dreaded Fisherman. They teach the basics in cheese selection and cutting techniques, and how to lay out the board with salami roses and fruit carvings. You get to bring home the board and a jar of Barbara’s Kitchen jam. Email dawesdistributionllc@gmail.com to save your seat. Coastal Market 607, 607 Clearwater Largo Rd., Largo. 6 p.m.-8 p.m. $120-$170. barbaraskitchenjams.com